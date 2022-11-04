Complaints dismissed in Amethyst Beach Motel case

POINT PLEASANT — Complaints against Amethyst Beach Motel owner John Fernicola and motel manager Amanda Woods were dismissed Monday in Point Pleasant Borough Municipal Court after the prosecutor failed to bring any witnesses to the hearing.

The motel is located in Point Pleasant Beach but the case was heard in Point Pleasant Borough as Mr. Fernicola had previously filed a petition to request a venue change from the Point Pleasant Beach municipal court, which was granted by a judge.

The complaints against Mr. Fernicola were issued by the municipality of Point Pleasant Beach on April 11, 2020, accusing him of violating an executive order issued by Gov. Phil Murphy in March 2020 that would prohibit landlords from evicting tenants during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

The original executive order, however, did not include motel and hotel tenants, until an additional order was issued on April 24, which included “individuals in hotels or motels in compliance with a court order” as protected. Therefore, at the time the complaint was issued, tenants in hotels and motels were not protected by state law, as per the argument of the defendants.

After two years of litigation, Mr. Fernicola appeared in Point Pleasant Borough Municipal Court on Monday, Oct. 31.

Judge Philip Miller dismissed the complaints against Mr. Fernicola and Ms. Woods, because the prosecutor representing the municipality failed to present any witnesses, including police personnel and alleged victims.

“After two long years of litigation, the appropriate disposition of these charges has been achieved,” Mr. Fernicola told The Ocean Star on Thursday. “The matter has been dismissed and I have been vindicated.

The Ocean Star was not able to reach the borough attorney for comment at press time on Thursday.