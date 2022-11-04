What to do in Phoenix the weekend of Nov. 4

The weather is finally perfect in the Valley. Take advantage with these outdoor activities this weekend!

🇱🇧 21st Annual American Lebanese Festival

When and where: Friday 5-10pm, Saturday 10am-10pm and Sunday 11am-7pm at St. Joseph Maronite Catholic Church.

Details: Celebrate Lebanese culture with homemade food, belly dancing, musical performances and a hookah bar.

Cost: $10 Saturday after 4pm, $5 at all other times. Kids 4 and younger are free.

🍂 Arizona Fall Fest

When and where: Saturday from 10am to 4pm at Margaret T. Hance Park.

Details: Check out more than 200 local vendors, including Arizona wineries, breweries and food trucks. Don't skip the crafts and games for kids.

Cost: Free!

🏁 Nascar Championship Weekend

When and where: Phoenix Raceway in Avondale all weekend long.

Details: Nascar will wrap up its season in Phoenix this year with championship races for all four of its major national series.

Cost: Tickets for Sunday's Cup Series Championship are sold out (get on the waitlist ) but you can still buy tickets to the other races starting at $30 .