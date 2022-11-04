Read full article on original website
Tom Brady becomes the first NFL QB to ever throw for 100,000 passing yards
TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady and the Buccaneers may be trapped in a middling season, but the 45-year-old QB is still setting records. Brady became the only quarterback in NFL history to throw for 100,000 career passing yards when he hit Leonard Fournette in the flat for a 16-yard pick up in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, according to WFXT-TV.
Saints win before taking a snap against the Ravens on MNF
The New Orleans Saints won on Sunday, and they didn’t even play. No, not an actual win that will be added to their record, but a moral victory, you could say. And if I’m the Saints, I’ll take any victory with how this season started for them.
Report: Odell Beckham attracting major interest from 1 NFC contender
A new team may be emerging as one of the favorites to land wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. for the stretch run of the season. The Dallas Cowboys are “expected to be in the mix” for Beckham in free agency, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Dallas wants to add another receiver that can stretch the field, and clearly views Beckham as a possible fit for that role.
NFL Week 9 Preview: Tom Brady's Buccaneers Meet Reigning Super Bowl Champion Rams
The two most recent Super Bowl winners face off on Sunday when the Los Angeles Rams (3-4) travel south to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5).
Watch: Aaron Rodgers throws tantrum after interception vs. Lions
The Green Bay Packers offense had bad news early in their Week 9 game against the Detroit Lions. They lost wide receiver Romeo Doubs and offensive lineman Jon Runyan Jr., early in the game. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was under early stress to have to do more to elevate the short-handed offense.
Pete Carroll hints at Russell Wilson ‘resistance’ to key change
The Seattle Seahawks have certainly been the winner in the Russell Wilson divorce so far, and coach Pete Carroll dropped another hint as to why that might be. Carroll hinted at resistance from Wilson on a key wrinkle in the team’s offense when speaking Monday. The Seahawks coach said current quarterback Geno Smith has been willing to go off the wristband more, which has helped the offense run smoothly and more efficiently. This did not happen before, according to Carroll, because there was “resistance to that” in the past.
Tom Brady leaves Peyton Manning in the dust with yet another record-breaking performance
Tom Brady played the hero yet again for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The future Hall of Famer engineered a six-play drive towards the end of regulation Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams at home and punctuated it with a game-winning touchdown pass to tight end Cade Otton. That touchdown erased a three-point deficit by the Buccaneers and gave Tampa Bay the 16-13 victory.
NFL odds Week 9: Bettors win big on Jets, sportsbooks win on Packers
Most of the time, when a wildly popular favorite loses in the NFL, many bettors also commiserate. But the public also likes gambling a little to win a lot. Or at least a lot more than you might win betting on the point spread. Such was the case with the...
Oops – Former Steelers’ QB Terry Bradshaw’s Troubling Comments During FOX Pregame Show Made Michael Strahan And Others Uncomfortable
The past year has been a rough one for former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw . Bradshaw has struggled with health issues including a cancer diagnosis that has affected him greatly for the past year. During a FOX pregame show earlier this season Bradshaw was seen struggling for air on camera and mixing up his words. In the following days concern for the mega-star’s health circulated on social media and it resulted in Bradshaw releasing a public statement.
Dusty Baker pulls a Jimmy Johnson after winning World Series
Dusty Baker finally won his first World Series, and he pulled a Jimmy Johnson afterwards. The Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday night to clinch the title. It was Baker’s first championship despite him having over 2,000 career regular season wins.
Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers odds: NFL Week 10 point spread, moneyline, over/under
The Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 10 schedule. What do the odds say about the game? The Cowboys are...
Rams Announce Five Roster Moves
The team is also activating TE Jared Pinkney and RB Ronnie Rivers from the practice squad, as well as placing LB Jake Hummel on injured reserve. Brewer, 25, went undrafted out of Middle Tennessee back in 2019 catching on with the Rams. He opted out of the 2020 season due...
NFL Week 9 top plays: Jets shock Bills, Vikings escape; follow Seahawks-Cards
Week 9 of the NFL season is in full swing, and there's plenty to look forward to after a wild trade deadline that shook up rosters across the league, with 20 players traded at or near the cutoff this past Tuesday. Here are the top plays from Sunday's action!. Cardinals...
Indianapolis Colts vs. Las Vegas Raiders odds: NFL Week 10 point spread, moneyline, total
The Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 10 schedule. What do the odds say about the game? The Raiders are...
Saints Fantasy Football: Start'em or Sit'em in Week 9
The New Orleans Saints look to be riding out the season with Andy Dalton as the team's starter, barring any injuries. Additionally, Dennis Allen announced wide receiver Michael Thomas has been placed on injured reserve and may not return this season. How will these moves affect your fantasy lineup and...
Bucs' Tom Brady posts NFL-record 55th game-winning drive vs. Rams
Tom Brady's still got it. On Sunday, Brady proved he was still the 'G.O.A.T.,' leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 16-13 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. With the Buccaneers trailing by four, 13-9, with 44 seconds to go in the fourth quarter, Brady orchestrated a six-play, 60-yard drive, capped off by a one-yard touchdown pass to rookie tight end Cade Otton with nine seconds left to spare.
Covering the Spread: Monday Night Football Betting Preview, Ravens at Saints
The Baltimore Ravens are missing tons of key pieces entering their matchup with the New Orleans Saints. How should that alter our view of the traditional betting markets and player props? FanDuel's Ryan Williams joins numberFire's Jim Sannes to preview the game as they discuss their read on the moneyline and total, any yardage props they like amid the injuries, and the top touchdown-scorer props at FanDuel Sportsbook.
NFL power rankings: Packers, Rams, Colts fall with fading playoff hopes; Jets, Bengals climb for Week 10
Week 9 in the NFL didn't shake things up too much with the league's powerhouses, despite the fact one of them, the Bills fell in upset fashion on the road to the Jets. There's still one undefeated team in the NFC, the Eagles, as teams have turned the corner toward the second half the season and the revving up of the playoff races.
'Sunday Night Football' schedule 2022: Updated dates, times, teams for NBC's NFL prime-time games
Waiting all day for Sunday night? We have you covered with a one-stop shop on everything there is to know about "Sunday Night Football" for the 2022 season. While we had all grown accustomed to the broadcast tandem of color commentator Cris Collinsworth and play-by-play specialist Al Michaels, Collinsworth has a new partner for the 2022 season. With Michaels joining Amazon Prime's "Thursday Night Football" broadcast, Collinsworth will be joined by play-by-play commentator Mike Tirico, while Melissa Stark handles sideline duties.
Packers punished for bizarre goal line trick play attempt
The Green Bay Packers’ struggling offense looks more desperate with each passing week and may have hit rock bottom Sunday against the Detroit Lions. The Packers struggled against the Lions in the first half despite Detroit’s status as the league’s worst defense. Green Bay was stopped three times at the 1-yard line to end the first quarter, setting up a big 4th and goal to open the second. Bizarrely, the Packers tried something of a trick play, lining up offensive lineman David Bakthiari as an eligible receiver and making him the target.
