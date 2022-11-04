James Hong Among Critics Choice Asian-Pacific Celebration Honorees

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - James Hong, John Cho and Auli'i Cravalho are among the performers and artists who will be honored Friday evening at the Critics Choice Association's inaugural Celebration of Asian Pacific Cinema & Television.

The event at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel is designed to showcase emerging and established talent, according to the association.

Veteran actor Hong will receive the Icon Award in recognition of his extensive career, most notably his recent appearance in "Everything, Everywhere All at Once." Cho will be honored with an Actor Award for Film for his work in the Prime Video film "Don't Make Me Go," while Cravalho will receive the Rising Star Award for her work in the Hulu film "Crush."

Also set to be honored at the event are:

-- Joel Kim Booster will receive the Breakthrough Actor Award for Film for his work in "Fire Island," which he also wrote.

-- Park Chan-wook will receive the Director Award for Film for "Decision to Leave," which he co-wrote.

-- Zoe Chao will receive the Actress Award for Television for the Apple TV+ series "The Afterparty."

-- Hwang Dong-hyuk will receive the Director Award for Television for Netflix's "Squid Game."

-- Park Eun-bin will receive the Rising Star Award for Television for her work in the Netflix series "Extraordinary Attorney Woo."

-- Soo Hugh will receive the Showrunner Award for the Apple TV+ series "Pachinko."

-- Li Jun Li will receive the Breakthrough Actress Award for Film for "Babylon."

-- Producer/director Karyn Kusama will receive the Trailblazer Award honoring her career and her work on "Yellowjackets."

-- Nick Mohammed will receive the Actor Award for Television for his work on Apple TV+'s "Ted Lasso."

-- Director/writer Domee Shi will receive the Animated Film Award for "Turning Red."

-- Director/producer David Siev will receive the Social Justice Award for the documentary film "Bad Axe."

-- Elodie Yung will receive the Breakthrough Actress Award for Television for the Fox series "The Cleaning Lady."

-- The cast of the Disney+ series "Ms. Marvel" will receive the Ensemble Award for Television.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will go toward the Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment, helping to fund a film production grant for a rising filmmaker, organizers said.