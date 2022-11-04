ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton Falls, OH

WFMJ.com

$93K in state funding to be used to improve parks in Mahoning Valley

Three communities in the Mahoning Valley will receive NatureWorks grants from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). The grants will be used for outdoor recreation projects at three community parks. Canfield will receive nearly $30,000 to install a bike playground and skills course for all ages at Fair Park.
NILES, OH
WFMJ.com

Cortland woman found safe

An elderly woman reported missing from her Trumbull County home early Tuesday has been found and is safe. Dispatchers say a woman told them that she woke up at around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday and discovered that her mother was gone. It is believed that 71-year-old Susan Turner left her home...
CORTLAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown's East Side may experience low water pressure during repairs

The Youngstown Water Department will be performing maintenance at the Water Tank located on McCartney Rd on Wednesday, November 9 in the Lincoln Knolls area. The draining of the tank began Monday, November 7 and the refilling process will be completed by Friday, November 11. Some customers on the East...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

Motorcyclist dies in Akron accident

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said speed was a factor in a deadly motorcycle crash on Saturday, Nov. 5. The accident happened around noon at the intersection of Coventry Street and Lovers Lane. According to police, the driver of a Subaru was northbound on Coventry Street and after stopping...
AKRON, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Portage County, OH

Portage County, an area that covers approximately 500 square miles, has a mix of rural and urban lifestyles. It is in the Northeastern side of Ohio, about 30 miles south of Cleveland. Numerous open and recreational spaces can be seen within the county. Members of the community will welcome you...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Pedestrian hit by car in Austintown

One person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car in Austintown late Sunday. Austintown police, state troopers and EMS personnel were called out around 8 p.m. Sunday. Mahoning Avenue was blocked off near the former Pizza Hut for some time as medical personnel...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

No prison time for former owners of Sebring toxic waste site

The last of three men have been sentenced for their part in abandoning toxic wastes at a business in Mahoning County. According to court records, Samual Hopper Jr., 25, of Sebring was found guilty to a reduced charge on Friday and sentenced to probation. Hopper was among three men indicted...
SEBRING, OH
News-Herald.com

Geauga County Sheriff’s dispatcher helps save life in asthma emergency

Geauga County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher Christina Lamtman understands the nature of the job is primarily anonymous and most times without an absolute answer or resolution to the problem once the incoming call ends. As Lamtman puts it, it is like reading a book but the last chapter is missing.

