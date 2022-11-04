Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Barbecue in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
Related
WFMJ.com
$93K in state funding to be used to improve parks in Mahoning Valley
Three communities in the Mahoning Valley will receive NatureWorks grants from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). The grants will be used for outdoor recreation projects at three community parks. Canfield will receive nearly $30,000 to install a bike playground and skills course for all ages at Fair Park.
Train derails in Ohio as crews clean up scene in Ohio River
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — 7News reporter Baylee Martin is on the scene of a train derailment in Jefferson County, Ohio near Costonia between Steubenville and Toronto. Several train cars can be seen smashed off the tracks that run alongside State Route 7. The cars dumped garbage in and near the Ohio River. Crews are […]
Missing adult alert in Trumbull County canceled
CORTLAND, Ohio (WJW) — A Missing Adult Alert issued in Trumbull County on Tuesday morning has been canceled.
Work continues on massive beverage distribution warehouse in Salem
On paper, 300,000 square feet already seems like a pretty big number. But seeing it take shape really drives home just how large the new beer and soda distribution warehouse for the Frank B. Fuhrer Wholesale Co. will be. Work began over the summer on the distribution center, off of...
WFMJ.com
Cortland woman found safe
An elderly woman reported missing from her Trumbull County home early Tuesday has been found and is safe. Dispatchers say a woman told them that she woke up at around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday and discovered that her mother was gone. It is believed that 71-year-old Susan Turner left her home...
Warren firefighters battle second fire overnight, connected to Thursday fires
Firefighters are on scene of an active fire Saturday morning in Warren. This comes as at least the fourth major fire in Warren in three days.
Man arrested at court for August burglary of Youngstown church
A man who appeared in municipal court Friday was taken into custody on a warrant for an August burglary at an East Side church.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown's East Side may experience low water pressure during repairs
The Youngstown Water Department will be performing maintenance at the Water Tank located on McCartney Rd on Wednesday, November 9 in the Lincoln Knolls area. The draining of the tank began Monday, November 7 and the refilling process will be completed by Friday, November 11. Some customers on the East...
Speeding motorcyclist killed in Akron crash: police
A 41-year-old man has died after the motorcycle he was driving crashed into the side of a Subaru, according to police.
Neighbors in retirement community blast new owners for doubling HOA fee
Navarre Village residents told News 5 they weren’t given notice the neighborhood’s homeowners association fees would more than double under new ownership.
Local kids get forever home on Adoption Day in Mahoning County
His parents said they knew he belonged with them forever.
cleveland19.com
Motorcyclist dies in Akron accident
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said speed was a factor in a deadly motorcycle crash on Saturday, Nov. 5. The accident happened around noon at the intersection of Coventry Street and Lovers Lane. According to police, the driver of a Subaru was northbound on Coventry Street and after stopping...
Investigation continues for hit-and-run over weekend
Detectives continue their investigation after a 17-year-old was hit by a vehicle and killed at a party in Trumbull County early Sunday morning.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Portage County, OH
Portage County, an area that covers approximately 500 square miles, has a mix of rural and urban lifestyles. It is in the Northeastern side of Ohio, about 30 miles south of Cleveland. Numerous open and recreational spaces can be seen within the county. Members of the community will welcome you...
Local police captain accused of shutting off body camera
An East Liverpool Police Captain is due in court next month after he was indicted by a Columbiana County Grand Jury.
WFMJ.com
Pedestrian hit by car in Austintown
One person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car in Austintown late Sunday. Austintown police, state troopers and EMS personnel were called out around 8 p.m. Sunday. Mahoning Avenue was blocked off near the former Pizza Hut for some time as medical personnel...
Woman charged after car-ramming incident in Youngstown
A Campbell woman faces two counts of felonious assault after reports said she rammed a car with two people inside early Saturday in downtown Youngstown.
WFMJ.com
No prison time for former owners of Sebring toxic waste site
The last of three men have been sentenced for their part in abandoning toxic wastes at a business in Mahoning County. According to court records, Samual Hopper Jr., 25, of Sebring was found guilty to a reduced charge on Friday and sentenced to probation. Hopper was among three men indicted...
News-Herald.com
Geauga County Sheriff’s dispatcher helps save life in asthma emergency
Geauga County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher Christina Lamtman understands the nature of the job is primarily anonymous and most times without an absolute answer or resolution to the problem once the incoming call ends. As Lamtman puts it, it is like reading a book but the last chapter is missing.
Valley eye care office sold
Lee Eye Care offices on Market Street in Boardman were sold to a Pennsylvania company.
Comments / 0