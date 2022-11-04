ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Residents Arrested In Home Invasion Robbery On Jersey Shore: Prosecutor

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
Marlboro police Photo Credit: Marlboro PD

A pair of Virginia residents has been arrested and charged with conspiring to orchestrate an armed home invasion and robbery in Marlboro Township, authorities said.

Acori Knox, 21, of Hampton, VA, and Lauren McNeil, 24, of Newport News, VA, are each charged with second-degree conspiracy to commit burglary, second-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, and second-degree attempted burglary, they said.

Knox is additionally charged with first-degree attempted robbery, second-degree eluding police, and three second-degree weapons offenses, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

A joint investigation by the MCPO Major Crimes Bureau and the Marlboro Township Police Department revealed the following facts:

Shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 24, members of the Marlboro Township Police Department responded to a residential neighborhood on a report of an attempted home invasion. They learned that an adult male suspect later identified as Knox had just left the scene in a dark-colored Cadillac sedan with Virginia license plates, having minutes earlier attempted to enter the home through a rear patio door while brandishing an AK-47-style rifle, Santiago said.

A patrolman located the vehicle and initiated a pursuit, but soon thereafter broke it off due to excessive speed.

McNeil was one of several individuals present as guests at the home at the time, and it was revealed that she and her boyfriend, Knox, had planned the home invasion via text messages ahead of time, seeking to restrain the homeowner while robbing him of cash and personal effects, Santiago said.

Both defendants were taken into custody without incident Wednesday, Nov. 2 in Newport News, VA, where they await extradition proceedings.

Anyone with information about this matter is still being asked to contact MCPO Detective Aaron Shaw at 800-533-7443 or Marlboro Township Police Department Detective Edward Ungrady at 732-536-0100.

