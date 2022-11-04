ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abortions declined in Arizona from April to August 2022

By Jeremy Duda
Axios Phoenix
 4 days ago

Data: #WeCount/Society of Family Planning ; Map: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Arizona had one of the biggest decreases in abortions of any state in the country following the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade .

State of play: In April, the last month before a draft of the Supreme Court's ruling was leaked , there were an estimated 1,250 abortions performed in Arizona, which dropped to 1,130 in June and down to 230 in July, the first full month after the ruling.

  • In August, the number was 590, a reduction of 53% from April, according to data from the Society of Family Planning .
  • Only 15 states saw a greater percentage reduction in that time frame.
  • 10 of those states had outright bans that went into place following Roe's reversal.

Context: Arizona's abortion laws went on a rollercoaster ride following the Dobbs decision in June.

  • Abortion providers in the state largely shut down after the ruling due to a pre-Roe law that banned all abortions except those necessary to protect the life or health of the mother.
  • Providers have resumed abortions under the terms of a law that went into effect in September that permits them through 15 weeks of pregnancy, though litigation over the two laws continues.
  • Prior to the Dobbs decision, Arizona law permitted abortions through 24 weeks of pregnancy.

