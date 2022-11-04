Abortions declined in Arizona from April to August 2022

Arizona had one of the biggest decreases in abortions of any state in the country following the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade .

State of play: In April, the last month before a draft of the Supreme Court's ruling was leaked , there were an estimated 1,250 abortions performed in Arizona, which dropped to 1,130 in June and down to 230 in July, the first full month after the ruling.

In August, the number was 590, a reduction of 53% from April, according to data from the Society of Family Planning .

Only 15 states saw a greater percentage reduction in that time frame.

10 of those states had outright bans that went into place following Roe's reversal.

Context: Arizona's abortion laws went on a rollercoaster ride following the Dobbs decision in June.