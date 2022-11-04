Read full article on original website
Coroner IDs two men killed in Las Vegas police shootings, homicide victim
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County Coroner's office has identified the two men shot and killed by police officers in separate incidents on Friday. Rodney Franklin Finch, 62, was shot in the incident on Shady Shores Circle, near Rampart and Lake Mead boulevards. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said...
Teenager hit by car after getting off CCSD bus, sources
A teenager getting off a CCSD bus was hit by a car in the northeast Las Vegas valley, according to 8 News Now Investigator sources.
Assisted living employee allegedly stole from residents, Las Vegas police look for more victims
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An assisted living employee allegedly stole residents’ information to use for “personal purchases,” according to Las Vegas Metro police. Tami Friend, 41, was arrested Sunday on three counts of using another person’s identification, exploiting an older or vulnerable person, and theft. Friend stole personal information from assisted living facility residents while […]
62-year-old shot by Metro in northwest neighborhood identified
The man shot to death by police on Friday in a neighborhood near Lake Mead and Rampart boulevards was identified as 62-year-old Rodney Franklin Finch of Las Vegas by the Clark County coroner's office.
1 Person Killed, 1 Other Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Saturday. The crash happened near Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway. According to the Police, one vehicle, two bicyclists, and 9 more vehicles were involved in the collision. The officials stated that one of the bicyclists...
Only on 8: Las Vegas family of hit-and-run victim shares how tragedy is saving lives of many others
As a family grieves a loved one who was killed after being hit by a drunk driver, they share how the tragedy is now saving the lives of so many others.
Box Truck and Motorhome suffer minor injury crash
A minor injury crash occurred on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at approximately 2:27pm. The post Box Truck and Motorhome suffer minor injury crash appeared first on KYMA.
Two dead in separate officer-involved shootings.
Metro Police were involved in two shootings Friday night that resulted in a pair of suspects dead. The shootings were the 11th and 12th officer-involved shootings for Metro Police in 2022. The officers involved are on paid administrative leave
One bicyclist killed, another injured as driver fleeing crash hits multiple vehicles, Metro says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One bicyclist was killed and another injured when a driver fleeing an accident scene struck them and then crashed, injuring several other drivers Friday east of the Strip, according to Metro police. Marcos Francisco Benitez, 27, of Las Vegas, is facing charges of drunken driving and hit and run in a […]
‘It’s been a nightmare to live here,’ rise in fires, crime at Las Vegas complex has residents concerned
A residential fire at the Fremont Urban Lofts has many neighbors concerned for their safety saying crime in the neighborhood is getting out of control.
‘It was a wall of fire,’ Las Vegas family says car engine may have sparked garage fire
A car engine may be to blame for starting a garage fire in the northwest valley on Friday evening, according to a Las Vegas family. The Sharp family told 8 News Now they want to spread awareness in hopes others will be vigilant.
Teacher arrested for inappropriately touching student
A local elementary school teacher was arrested over the weekend, charged with inappropriately touching a young student. Walker Richardson was booked into CCDC on charges of sexual assault against a child less than 14, and kidnapping of a minor.
Metro: Man shot, killed after pointing weapon at officers in northwest valley
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a police shooting in a northwest valley neighborhood.
Arrest report: 4 kids in car in head-on suspected DUI crash on Halloween
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Four kids were in a vehicle when it hit a semi-truck head on on Halloween night, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Kayla Gonzales faces two counts of DUI and four counts of child abuse after the crash on Oct. 31 around 9:45 p.m.
Pedestrian hospitalized after hit-and-run, driver at large, Henderson police say
UPDATE: Henderson Police are asking for the public's help in the search for a suspect's vehicle after a hit-and-run crash. Pedestrian hospitalized after hit-and-run, driver …. UPDATE: Henderson Police are asking for the public's help in the search for a suspect's vehicle after a hit-and-run crash. Las Vegas police kill...
Man accused of leading Las Vegas police on violent car chase found mentally incompetent
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man who led police on a violent car chase throughout the streets of Las Vegas has been found mentally incompetent to stand trial. Justin Venegas, 40, was determined to be incapable of understanding the charges against him, according to court records. The hearing took place on Sep. 30, and Venegas was not present during that time.
Las Vegas man shoots, kills victim who was threatening mother: police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man accused of shooting and killing a man in August allegedly did it because the man had been threatening his mother, police said. Deangelo Gray, 32, is facing a murder charge in the death of Dwayne Thomas. On Aug. 28 just before 11 p.m., officers responded to reports […]
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting near Shady Shores Circle
According to a police report, at approximately 7:27 p.m., LVMPD Dispatch received a call of a person with a gun in the 8400 block of West Shady Shores Circle.
Suspect identified in shooting death of Las Vegas man
Sergio Calzada, 21, was found shot in the face inside his car on Christy Lane near Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue on Oct. 20. He had been waiting outside a co-worker's home because a group of employees had plans to go to the National Finals Rodeo. Calzada had arrived at the home before his co-worker.
Las Vegas police: Speeding driver slams into concrete barriers, goes airborne in deadly crash
A Cadillac Escalade was speeding down West Robindale Road just after 4 a.m. on Thursday and was approaching concrete barriers where the road stopped at the Union Pacific Railroad tracks, Las Vegas Metro police said.
