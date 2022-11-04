Read full article on original website
3 best free agency destinations for Dansby Swanson
Dansby Swanson has enjoyed a pair of breakout seasons over the past two years. The former Vanderbilt star always featured a high-ceiling, but he struggled to find his footing offensively through the first portion of his career. Swanson was always regarded as a solid defender, but his 2021 and 2022 offensive outbursts will lead to […] The post 3 best free agency destinations for Dansby Swanson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Hal Steinbrenner reveals Yankees’ Aaron Judge conversations as free agency begins
Hal Steinbrenner recently revealed that he’s had “positive” conversations with Aaron Judge since the season came to an end, per Bryan Hoch and Meredith Marakovits. “I have had more than one conversation with Aaron (Judge), since the season ended,” Steinbrenner said. “I’ll leave it at that. Very positive conversation.”
Yankees get Anthony Rizzo free agency update amid Aaron Judge uncertainty
Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo are free agents. The New York Yankees extended both the qualifying offer. Judge will certainly not take it, but there is a chance Rizzo might. And even if Rizzo does not accept it, MLB insider Jon Morosi believes New York has a strong chance of resigning the veteran first baseman, per MLB Network on Twitter.
Astros lock down bullpen star on 3-year, $34.5 million extension
The World Series champion Houston Astros haven’t hesitated to jump right into MLB free agency, as they have agreed to a deal with one of their most important relief pitchers, Rafael Montero. Jeff Passan of ESPN reports that Montero and the Astros have agreed to a three-year, $34.5 million contract.
James Click not the only key Astros firing after World Series
The Houston Astros and GM James Click parted ways on Friday. However, assistant general manager Scott Powers was also fired, per Jeff Passan. Both moves are surprising given the Astros’ recent World Series victory. Nevertheless, owner Jim Crane and Houston are clearing willing to move on. Click was originally...
Trea Turner and 3 biggest stars who will change teams in MLB free agency
The entire MLB landscape is going to change this offseason. There is no shortage of talent on the free agent market with Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom, and Trea Turner leading the charge. A number of superstars will likely change teams in MLB free agency. However, which players do we believe are destined to find new homes?
Chuck Carr, who played for five Major League Baseball teams, dies at 55
Centerfielder Chuck Carr, who played for the New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals, Florida Marlins, Milwaukee Brewers and Houston Astros, died at 55.
Phillies linked to Xander Bogaerts in free agency
The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to be big spenders in free agency once again. Although numerous reports are linking them to Los Angeles Dodgers star Trea Turner, they also have eyes for Boston Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts. “Phillies are believed to have real interest in Xander Bogaerts,” according to...
Brandon Nimmo free agency: 3 best destinations for star outfielder
Toward the end of 2020, Steve Cohen became a majority owner of the New York Mets, retooling the team’s lineup with massive amounts of cash. Big names like Max Scherzer and Francisco Lindor were added to the squad, but there were still individuals who contributed tremendously to their recent campaign. One of them is leadoff […] The post Brandon Nimmo free agency: 3 best destinations for star outfielder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dusty Baker deserves your apology after leading Astros to World Series glory
With the Houston Astros winning the 2022 World Series, Dusty Baker finally won a ring as a manager. Baker, who won the 1981 World Series as a player with the Los Angeles Dodgers, managed for nearly 30 years before winning a title, with several heartbreaks along the way. Now, he has proven that he can […] The post Dusty Baker deserves your apology after leading Astros to World Series glory appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox showing trade interest in star catcher Sean Murphy
The Boston Red Sox have quite a bit of work to do in the offseason after a last-place finish in the American League East, and they have shown interest in trading for Oakland A’s catcher Sean Murphy. The initial report emanates from Boston Globe columnist Alex Speier, and the move would appear to make sense […] The post Red Sox showing trade interest in star catcher Sean Murphy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Judge free agency: 3 reasons Giants must sign star slugger
The MLB offseason is upon us, and the hot stove is beginning to heat up. Of course, it should be no surprise that Aaron Judge is the name drawing the most attention, and he figures to have no shortage of suitors this offseason. One team who looks set to be a serious contender for Judge’s services is the San Francisco Giants.
Astros eyeing Willson Contreras after nearly trading for him at deadline
The Houston Astros have finally won the World Series again. They took home the ultimate prize for the second time in six years but are looking to cement their status as a dynasty even further by adding even more talent. One All-Star they have their eyes on in free agency is Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras.
3 best free agency destinations for Carlos Rodon
Carlos Rodon is arguably the best starting pitcher in free agency not named Jacob deGrom. The left-hander holds no shortage of value and is just 29-years old. After battling injuries early in his career, Rodon broke out with the Chicago White Sox in 2021. He followed up his strong 2021 performance with another All-Star caliber season in 2022 with the San Francisco Giants. And now he’s set to earn a massive payday as a free agent.
Jalen Ramsey honors Takeoff during Rams’ showdown vs. Cardinals
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey joins several other athletes in honoring Migos rapper, Takeoff. On Sunday ahead of the Rams’ showdown with the Arizona Cardinals, Ramsey revealed his cleats for the game. As a tribute to Takeoff, one of the shoes feature a photo of the late artist, while the other has the rocket […] The post Jalen Ramsey honors Takeoff during Rams’ showdown vs. Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Justin Fields’ escape act for Bears TD sends Twitter into frenzy
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is making magic again with his legs. A week after Fields set a new NFL record for quarterback rushing yards in a regular-season game, Fields pulled off another epic rushing touchdown when it looked like he was about to be be sacked on third down. Check it out: More @justnfields […] The post Justin Fields’ escape act for Bears TD sends Twitter into frenzy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pablo Lopez trade: 3 teams that must deal for Marlins ace
The MLB offseason is upon us, and while the free agent market will command most of the attention on the hot stove, the trade market also figures to see a lot of action. We have already seen a couple of trades get made this offseason, and it looks like another big trade may get made soon, as the Miami Marlins are reportedly open to trading starting pitcher Pablo Lopez this offseason.
