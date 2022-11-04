ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Bronson Healthcare adds four members to board of directors

A nonprofit health system has added several southwest Michigan leaders to its directorial team. Bronson Healthcare, a community-governed health care system serving nine counties in southwest Michigan, welcomed four new members to its now 22-member regional board of directors. Joining the Bronson board are:. Lynn Chen-Zhang, CEO of Zhang Financial...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Much of Michigan is in a population decline. Why is Grand Rapids booming?

GRAND RAPIDS — As many parts of Michigan saw declining populations between 2010 and 2020, people flocked to greater Grand Rapids for health care, construction and manufacturing jobs. Recent transplants to the west side say the region’s intentional planning and “special” culture is what keeps them around.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Literacy Center earns $300K citizenship instruction grant

The pathway to U.S. citizenship for adults in West Michigan will be better supported thanks to a new grant awarded to a local organization. Within the last few years, the Literacy Center of West Michigan has worked to expand its citizenship programming based on a growing need for more assistance and instruction in the region.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Muskegon road projects receive funding

Two road projects in Muskegon County will receive a boost from grant funding. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last week said a total of $1.03 million in road funding grants will be awarded to the Muskegon County Road Commission and to the city of Muskegon through the Transportation Economic Development Fund (TEDF).
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI

