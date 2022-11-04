Read full article on original website
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Much of Michigan is in a population decline. Why is Grand Rapids booming?
GRAND RAPIDS — As many parts of Michigan saw declining populations between 2010 and 2020, people flocked to greater Grand Rapids for health care, construction and manufacturing jobs. Recent transplants to the west side say the region’s intentional planning and “special” culture is what keeps them around.
Forefront Dermatology Expands Practice in Jackson, MI
Jackson, MI - (November 11, 2022) - People living in south-central Michigan now have more access to life-saving skin cancer screenings, routine skin checks, a host of cosmetic procedures, and other dermatological care.
These Are the Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids is a great city and like any other city, there are some areas that are more dangerous than others. Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids is often referred to as one of the best cities in America to live in. The city is beautiful downtown with several parks, the Grand River, surrounded by a countryside of rolling hills and not far from Lake Michigan.
5 Grand Rapids Restaurants That Deserve Their Own Food Network Special
It's officially Restaurant Week here in Grand Rapids. Now through Monday November 14th, you can find special deals on places to eat here in Grand Rapids in celebration of the amazing food scene we have. Of course, if you haven't already grabbed your digital pass to participate, You can get...
‘I love that there’s two old churches doing dirty comedy in Kalamazoo,’ Crawlspace founder says
KALAMAZOO, MI — For 170 years, the congregation of the First Baptist Church in downtown Kalamazoo has met in the same building on the southwest corner of North Church Street and West Michigan Avenue. And while the building still looks like a church from the outside, and in many...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Bronson Healthcare adds four members to board of directors
A nonprofit health system has added several southwest Michigan leaders to its directorial team. Bronson Healthcare, a community-governed health care system serving nine counties in southwest Michigan, welcomed four new members to its now 22-member regional board of directors. Joining the Bronson board are:. Lynn Chen-Zhang, CEO of Zhang Financial...
WILX-TV
High windstorm in Mid-Michigan leaves residents with damage
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Strong wind gusts Saturday evening have left thousands of Lansing Board of Water and Light and Consumers Energy customers in the dark. Mike Burns lives in Grass Lake where winds were as high as 60 mph. He said he experienced several minor issues yesterday like his power outages and his fence being knocked down.
5 injured in crash on Lake Michigan Drive near Grand Rapids
Four people were injured in a three-vehicle crash near Grand Rapids, deputies say.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Literacy Center earns $300K citizenship instruction grant
The pathway to U.S. citizenship for adults in West Michigan will be better supported thanks to a new grant awarded to a local organization. Within the last few years, the Literacy Center of West Michigan has worked to expand its citizenship programming based on a growing need for more assistance and instruction in the region.
Police investigating after two people shot in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids police are investigating after two people were shot on Monday.
California-based cannabis brand opening new location in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- California-based cannabis brand STIIIZY will be opening its second Michigan location in Kalamazoo on Saturday, Nov. 5, when the new store will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The grand opening at 5303 Portage Road will feature a 50% discount from 10 a.m. to noon...
DeVos family, business establishment putting big money into Grand Rapids City Commission races
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – One of West Michigan’s wealthiest families and financier of conservative politicians has thrown their financial support behind two Grand Rapids City Commission candidates, including one looking to unseat an incumbent. The financial contributions by more than half a dozen members of the DeVos family...
WZZM 13
Michigan mother warns of homeless labor scam after son in Grand Rapids potentially falls victim
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County deputies are looking into a potential homeless labor scam. In this scam, criminals target homeless individuals by luring them with work and then coercing them to cash a fake check. Two men out of Grand Rapids may have fallen victim to the scam.
Michigan witness says strange cloud followed him down rural country road
A Michigan witness at Jackson reported watching a funnel over a nearby house that connected to a cloud of smoke that then followed the witness at about 3 p.m. on April 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
wtvbam.com
As race tightens for governor, Republican Tudor Dixon to make a stop in Coldwater Monday
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – With the hours counting down until polls open Tuesday at 7:00 a.m., Michigan Republican candidate for governor Tudor Dixon will be making an appearance in Coldwater Monday afternoon. Dixon is scheduled to be at the Branch County Republican Party headquarters at 688 East Chicago Road,...
Alcohol believed to be a factor in Mid-Michigan dirt bike crash that killed one, injured another
An investigation is underway after a dirt bike crash in Mid-Michigan on Saturday left a 52-year-old man dead and a 31-year-old man seriously injured near Portland.
Yes! Olive Burger Festival Coming to Michigan in 2023
Michigan's first-ever Olive Burger Festival is coming to Lansing in 2023 and we couldn't be more excited. There is nothing better than a burger covered in mayo and green olives. It's truly one of the greatest creations ever made. However, not everyone agrees with me on this. When it comes to the olive burger, you either love it or you hate it.
Three Craig’s Cruisers locations sold
The Craig's Cruisers locations in Grand Rapids, Holland and Muskegon have been sold.
1 killed, 1 seriously hurt in Ionia Co. dirt-bike crash
A man died and another was seriously hurt when two dirt bikes crashed into each other Saturday evening.
localspins.com
Billy Strings heats up scorching, rock-fueled bluegrass for Michigan homecoming
Ionia County’s favorite bluegrass son pumped up thousands of fans in Kalamazoo on Thursday, with another home-state show in Saginaw tonight. Review, photos, set list. That Billy Strings has weaved covers of Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath and Pink Floyd amid his own acoustic gems – plus classics by Bill Monroe and Doc Watson – on his current U.S. tour says a lot about this New Millennium pioneer of the bluegrass scene.
