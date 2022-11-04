ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Grand Rapids Business Journal

Much of Michigan is in a population decline. Why is Grand Rapids booming?

GRAND RAPIDS — As many parts of Michigan saw declining populations between 2010 and 2020, people flocked to greater Grand Rapids for health care, construction and manufacturing jobs. Recent transplants to the west side say the region’s intentional planning and “special” culture is what keeps them around.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
My Magic GR

These Are the Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids is a great city and like any other city, there are some areas that are more dangerous than others. Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids is often referred to as one of the best cities in America to live in. The city is beautiful downtown with several parks, the Grand River, surrounded by a countryside of rolling hills and not far from Lake Michigan.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Bronson Healthcare adds four members to board of directors

A nonprofit health system has added several southwest Michigan leaders to its directorial team. Bronson Healthcare, a community-governed health care system serving nine counties in southwest Michigan, welcomed four new members to its now 22-member regional board of directors. Joining the Bronson board are:. Lynn Chen-Zhang, CEO of Zhang Financial...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WILX-TV

High windstorm in Mid-Michigan leaves residents with damage

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Strong wind gusts Saturday evening have left thousands of Lansing Board of Water and Light and Consumers Energy customers in the dark. Mike Burns lives in Grass Lake where winds were as high as 60 mph. He said he experienced several minor issues yesterday like his power outages and his fence being knocked down.
LANSING, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Literacy Center earns $300K citizenship instruction grant

The pathway to U.S. citizenship for adults in West Michigan will be better supported thanks to a new grant awarded to a local organization. Within the last few years, the Literacy Center of West Michigan has worked to expand its citizenship programming based on a growing need for more assistance and instruction in the region.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Banana 101.5

Yes! Olive Burger Festival Coming to Michigan in 2023

Michigan's first-ever Olive Burger Festival is coming to Lansing in 2023 and we couldn't be more excited. There is nothing better than a burger covered in mayo and green olives. It's truly one of the greatest creations ever made. However, not everyone agrees with me on this. When it comes to the olive burger, you either love it or you hate it.
LANSING, MI
localspins.com

Billy Strings heats up scorching, rock-fueled bluegrass for Michigan homecoming

Ionia County’s favorite bluegrass son pumped up thousands of fans in Kalamazoo on Thursday, with another home-state show in Saginaw tonight. Review, photos, set list. That Billy Strings has weaved covers of Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath and Pink Floyd amid his own acoustic gems – plus classics by Bill Monroe and Doc Watson – on his current U.S. tour says a lot about this New Millennium pioneer of the bluegrass scene.
KALAMAZOO, MI

