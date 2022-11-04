ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle is the 11th most rat-infested city in the U.S.

By Christine Clarridge
Axios Seattle
 4 days ago

Data: U.S. Census Bureau, 2021 American Housing Survey ; Chart: Jacque Schrag and Alice Feng/Axios

Rodentia are among the species that look for lodging in the fall to survive winters, which means it's rat season.

Driving the news : Seattle is the 11th rattiest city in the nation, according to 2021 American Housing Survey data that ranked metro regions by the number of rodent sightings inside homes.

Why it matters : A perennial pest in port cities, rats can ruin food, start electrical fires and carry disease.

  • The most common in our region are Norway rats and black, or roof, rats.
  • Norway rats nest under floors, in walls or under piles of garbage, while roof rats dwell in trees and the upper stories of buildings.

My thought bubble: The best $300 I ever spent was on a professional exterminator after trying many times in vain to eradicate the pests myself. Trust me: the smell of their decaying carcasses in walls is horrifying.

Be smart: For information on dealing with rats, read Public Health - Seattle & King County's tip sheet or watch the YouTube video .

Axios Seattle

Axios Seattle is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

