Twitter layoffs begin, sparking a lawsuit and backlash
Long-dreaded layoffs are finally happening at Twitter, which has been owned by billionaire Elon Musk for just over a week. They have sparked a lawsuit from employees and a call for advertisers to boycott. About 50% of the staff was cut company-wide, according to a tweet from Yoel Roth, Twitter's...
Elon Musk expected to begin mass Twitter layoffs
NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Washington Post technology reporter Will Oremus about layoffs at Twitter and what the shake-up means for people who use the platform. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
What civil rights leaders heard from Elon Musk about curbing hate and lies on Twitter
The spread of misinformation is still a top concern in this final stretch of the 2022 midterm elections. So where does one influential platform, Twitter, now stand on those concerns? This week, seven civil rights leaders got on a conference call with Twitter's new CEO Elon Musk to try to find out. He is facing increasing pressure as the company has acknowledged a surge in hate speech on the platform. CEO and national director of the Anti-Defamation League Jonathan Greenblatt was on that call with Musk on Tuesday, and he joins me now. Welcome.
Elon Musk targets impersonators on Twitter after celebrities troll him
BOSTON — Elon Musk tweeted Sunday that Twitter will permanently suspend any account on the social media platform that impersonates another. The platform's new owner issued the warning after some celebrities changed their Twitter display names — not their account names — and tweeted as 'Elon Musk' in reaction to the billionaire's decision to offer verified accounts to all comers for $8 month as he simultaneously laid off a big chunk of the workforce.
Twitter begins advertising a paid verification plan for $8 per month
Twitter began advertising the launch of its paid subscription service in Apple's app store on Saturday, following new owner Elon Musk's promised overhaul of the social media platform's verification system. The once-free blue check mark given to verified accounts on Twitter will soon available to any Twitter Blue user who...
How documentary-style films turn conspiracy theories into a call to action
In Georgia this summer, a fake wanted poster falsely identified a woman as a so-called ballot mule. In Arizona, voters dropping off their ballots complained about being photographed and filmed, in some cases by people carrying weapons. The incidents appear inspired by a film, "2,000 Mules," that spins a wild...
DC's 'Black Adam' will likely fizzle at the box office without a China release, as Marvel's 'Wakanda Forever' threatens to halt its momentum
"Black Adam" likely needs at least $600 million worldwide to break even, as theaters typically take around half of a movie's ticket sales.
They made a material that doesn't exist on Earth. That's only the start of the story.
It sounds like the plot of a science fiction movie: humans are destroying the Earth, gouging huge scars in its crust, and polluting the air and the ground as they mine and refine a key element essential for technological advance. One day, scientists examining an alien meteorite discover a unique metal that negates the need for all that excavation and pollution. Best of all, the metal can be replicated, in a laboratory, using base materials. The world is saved!
