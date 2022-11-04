ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voter turnout lags behind 2018 in King County

By Melissa Santos
 4 days ago

Voter turnout statewide and in King County isn't on track to smash 2018's midterm records, despite strong early turnout numbers nationwide.

Driving the news: King County Elections said, as of Thursday, about 26% of its registered voters had returned their ballots for the Nov. 8 election .

  • That's quite a bit lower than 2018, when about 35% of county voters had already submitted ballots by the same point in the election cycle, spokesperson Halei Watkins wrote in an email.

By the numbers: In 2018, King County voter turnout hit 76%, a record for a midterm election year.

  • This year, county officials have been projecting a more modest November turnout of 72% — but now it's uncertain whether the county will reach that.
  • Statewide, turnout is also trailing 2018 levels slightly, according to the Washington secretary of state's office .

Between the lines: The reason for the dip is unclear, election officials say. Voter participation is often driven by what's on the ballot; this year, there aren't big statewide ballot initiatives like in 2018, but there are other high-profile races.

Be smart: Ballots can be placed in drop boxes until 8pm on Nov. 8, or must be postmarked by that day to be counted.

Of note: It's not uncommon for half or more of ballots to come back in the last two days of the election cycle, Watkins said.

Midterm elections 2022: Voting in Washington state

Axios Seattle

The Big Dark is heading for Seattle

Data: NOAA; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosBuckle up, Seattle, the Big Dark is on its way.Driving the news: Next week, those of us who live at latitude 47.6 degrees in Seattle will see our last post-6pm sunset of the year.It won't be until March that we see one again.Why it matters: Seattle is losing light faster than almost any other city in the contiguous U.S., now dropping about 6 minutes — 3 minutes at both sunrise and sunset — per day, according to Justin Shaw of the Seattle Weather Blog."It's like the clock is accelerating toward the 'Big Dark,'" said Shaw, who defines the big dark as the period between Halloween and February each year."You go to work in the dark; you go home in the dark and even when it's day, it's cloudy and rainy and you don't see the sun."Be smart: Newcomers may not be prepared for how dark it gets and could be surprised to find themselves experiencing seasonal affective disorder, according to David Avery, professor emeritus at UW Medicine.Avery and other UW experts recommend establishing an exercise routine now and investing in a lightbox that emits at least 10,000 lumens.
SEATTLE, WA
Axios Seattle

