Herald & Review
UPDATE: Use of police deadly force justified in Decatur man's death
DECATUR — The Macon County State’s Attorney has ruled that use of deadly force was justified by Decatur police officers and a Macon County Sheriff’s Office deputy who shot to death an armed suspect who had opened fire on them first. Scott Rueter announced the results Monday...
Herald & Review
Dispute between neighbors ends in arrest, Decatur police say
DECATUR — Police said a dispute between two rural Decatur neighbors with a history of trouble flared again when one of them confronted the other over a fence he said the neighbor was building on his land. A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said the 50-year-old...
Herald & Review
Man with gunshot wound won't talk, Decatur police report
DECATUR — A man who showed up with a gunshot wound at Decatur Memorial Hospital did not want to talk about it, police report. Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said officers were dispatched just after 12 a.m. Saturday to interview the 29-year-old man at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Herald & Review
Decatur man breaks in, steals woman's underwear, police report
DECATUR — A Decatur man is facing multiple charges after police said he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and stole belongings valued at $1,400, including all of her underwear. A sworn Decatur Police Department affidavit said the 22-year-old man also helped himself to every swimsuit the 26-year-old woman...
Herald & Review
Decatur man mail orders drugs from 'dark web', police say
DECATUR — A man who is quoted as telling police he shopped for illegal drugs online using the “dark web” was arrested after a package of methamphetamine was delivered to his Decatur home through the mail. A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said the package...
Herald & Review
What's on the ballot in Macon County
DECATUR — It’s Election Day in Macon County. And while there are a host of races up and down the ballot, there are just two countywide races for local voters to decide. The one garnering the most attention is for Macon County circuit judge. That race is between Republican Shane Mendenhall and Democrat Andrew Weatherford.
Herald & Review
Macon County Farm Bureau to host community blood drive
DECATUR — Macon County Farm Bureau is scheduled to host a blood drive on Saturday, Nov. 12. The Bloodmobile will be at the Farm Bureau office, 1150 W. Pershing Road, Decatur, from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. All donors will receive a voucher for a gift card or a camper...
Herald & Review
Nov. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Decatur's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Herald & Review
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for November 8
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review. (8) updates to this series since Updated 24 min ago.
Herald & Review
Yields offer pleasant surprise for many farmers across Illinois
NORMAL — This growing season has been much like the Goldilocks tale — with too much, too little and just right amounts of rain. Timing made all the difference for yields. Brad Zimmerman, who farms in Tazewell and McLean counties in Central Illinois, thought he might be set for a record-breaking year early in the season, but weather cut off some of the top end of the potential.
Herald & Review
Turkey Trot set for Nov. 19 in Decatur
DECATUR — The Decatur Park District's annual Turkey Trot will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Fairview Park. The annual 5K/10K run and 5K walk is sponsored by Primient. Register online at runsignup.com by Nov. 17 or at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center (DISC), 1295 W....
Herald & Review
Macon County election judges prepare for the big day
DECATUR — Election judge Marcia Potrafka wants everyone to vote. “I don’t begrudge anybody their opinion on their politics, and I don’t care what they are on Election Day,” she said. “Just come in and vote and let the next person do the same thing.”
Herald & Review
Decatur group rallies for abortion access
DECATUR — With Illinois’ midterm election just days away, some Central Illinois residents are asking voters to consider abortion access as they head to the polls. Roughly a dozen residents took part in the Central IL Abortion Coalition’s (CIAC) rally outside the Decatur Civic Center on Saturday. The protestors argued that just one election could threaten the future of abortion access and other reproductive rights in Illinois.
Herald & Review
Hike through history at Springfield's Oak Ridge Cemetery
SPRINGFIELD — One of the messages delivered during the Military History Hike at Oak Ridge Cemetery is that the service of our military veterans often extends beyond what they do on the battlefield. It is a timely message as the country celebrates Veterans Day. Mikito Muroya, site interpreter for...
Herald & Review
Legacy of Learning Banquet honors Decatur grads, teacher
DECATUR — After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the Legacy of Learning banquet was held Saturday and honored two Decatur School District alums and one of its teachers. This year’s honorees were Kara Demirjian-Huss and Dion Brown, and Outstanding Educator Ashlee Smith, a special education teacher at...
Herald & Review
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin rides the comeback trail to dust Waterloo 28-16
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin staggered out of the gate but stormed to the finish line in a 28-16 win over Waterloo in an Illinois high school football matchup on November 5. Waterloo authored a promising start, taking a 3-0 advantage over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at the end of the first quarter.
Herald & Review
Monticello cross country's Mabry Bruhn wins 1A state title, Olney's Tatum David wins 2A title
PEORIA -- Monticello's Mabry Bruhn finished her high school cross country career on top on Saturday winning the Class 1A State Meet at Detweiller Park in Peoria. The Sages senior was first with a time of 17:08, 18 seconds ahead of second-place runner Sundara Weber from Sandwich. This was the...
Herald & Review
Kenneth "Ken" Wayne Hagan
Jan. 16, 1942 - Nov. 3, 2022. STRASBURG — Kenneth "Ken" Wayne Hagan, 80, of Strasburg, IL, passed away at 6:26 p.m. Thursday, November 3, 2022, at St. Anthony Hospital, Effingham, IL. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 11, 2022, at St. Paul Cemetery, Strasburg,...
Herald & Review
Empty possessions and special teams blunders doom Illinois in loss to Michigan State
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois had a chance to extend its lead in the Big Ten West, but its offense came up empty. Illinois came away without points on five separate drives into Michigan State territory, the final one ending as the clock struck zero with a chance to tie the game.
Herald & Review
Blowout: Forreston delivers statement win over Decatur St. Teresa 34-10
Decatur St. Teresa got no credit and no consideration from Forreston, which slammed the door 34-10 in an Illinois high school football matchup. Recently on October 29, Decatur St Teresa squared off with Chester in a football game. For a full recap, click here. You're reading a news brief powered...
