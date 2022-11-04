ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports

10-man Manchester City snatch incredible late win vs Fulham

Manchester City snatched an incredible victory at home against Fulham as they played with 10 men for over an hour but Erling Haaland’s stoppage time penalty kick put them top of the table. Julian Alvarez put City 1-0 up but Joao Cancelo was then sent off and gave a...
NBC Sports

Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old. De Bruyne...
ESPN

Man United downed by Aston Villa in Unai Emery's first match in charge

Manchester United suffered a damaging 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa at a lively Villa Park as Unai Emery's side gave their new manager the best welcome possible. Cristiano Ronaldo captained United but the Portugal forward could only watch on as Villa took a quick-fire lead through Leon Bailey and Lucas Digne in the first 11 minutes.
ESPN

Southampton sack manager Ralph Hasenhuttl following string of poor results

Southampton have have parted company with manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, the Premier League club announced on Monday. The club are reported to have wanted to wait until after the World Cup break, but a string of poor results led them to act sooner. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more...
NBC Sports

Surging Crystal Palace grabs late, late win at West Ham

Crystal Palace beat West Ham as a 94th minute winner from Michael Olise secured a first away win of the season for the Eagles. Said Benrahma had put West Ham ahead but Wilfried Zaha equalized in the first half and Palace always looked more dangerous going forward. Both teams had...
BBC

Sam Stone: Forward joins Salford Red Devils on two-year deal from Leigh

Salford Red Devils have brought in forward Sam Stone from Leigh Leopards on a two-year deal. The Australian-born second rower, 25, spent last season in the Championship, playing 28 times as Leigh were promoted to Super League. But he has made the short move to the AJ Bell Stadium from...
BBC

FA Cup: Kevin Horlock hopes run makes Needham Market 'hungry for more'

Needham Market boss Kevin Horlock hopes his side's run to the first round of the FA Cup will make them "hungry for more" success in future. The Marketmen, from Southern League Premier Division Central, won four qualifying ties to reach the main draw. But their hopes of further progress were...
ESPN

