NBC Sports
10-man Manchester City snatch incredible late win vs Fulham
Manchester City snatched an incredible victory at home against Fulham as they played with 10 men for over an hour but Erling Haaland’s stoppage time penalty kick put them top of the table. Julian Alvarez put City 1-0 up but Joao Cancelo was then sent off and gave a...
Watch: Luke Shaw Goal Gives Manchester United Lifeline v Aston Villa
Manchester United have a goal back against Aston Villa thanks to Luke Shaw and you can watch it here.
Patched-together Chelsea at odds with Graham Potter’s wizard eye for a bargain
Injury crisis is exposing a lack of co-ordinated recruitment for a manager whose success has come on a budget
BREAKING: Reece James Could Be Fit For The World Cup
Reece James has been told he could be fit enough to make the World Cup squad.
Kalvin Phillips Will Be Back In Squad Against Chelsea
With the England World Cup squad announcement looming midfielder Kalvin Phillips is set to return to action for Manchester City.
NBC Sports
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old. De Bruyne...
BBC
Derry City 0-1 Dundalk: Diallo out of Candystripes' FAI Cup final after red card
Derry City finished second in the League of Ireland despite a 1-0 home defeat by Dundalk but had to count the cost of Sadou Diallo's red card which rules him out of the FAI Cup Final. Dundalk needed a 3-0 win to pip the Candystripes for second spot. Keith Ward...
ESPN
Man United downed by Aston Villa in Unai Emery's first match in charge
Manchester United suffered a damaging 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa at a lively Villa Park as Unai Emery's side gave their new manager the best welcome possible. Cristiano Ronaldo captained United but the Portugal forward could only watch on as Villa took a quick-fire lead through Leon Bailey and Lucas Digne in the first 11 minutes.
ESPN
Southampton sack manager Ralph Hasenhuttl following string of poor results
Southampton have have parted company with manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, the Premier League club announced on Monday. The club are reported to have wanted to wait until after the World Cup break, but a string of poor results led them to act sooner. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more...
NBC Sports
Surging Crystal Palace grabs late, late win at West Ham
Crystal Palace beat West Ham as a 94th minute winner from Michael Olise secured a first away win of the season for the Eagles. Said Benrahma had put West Ham ahead but Wilfried Zaha equalized in the first half and Palace always looked more dangerous going forward. Both teams had...
BBC
Sam Stone: Forward joins Salford Red Devils on two-year deal from Leigh
Salford Red Devils have brought in forward Sam Stone from Leigh Leopards on a two-year deal. The Australian-born second rower, 25, spent last season in the Championship, playing 28 times as Leigh were promoted to Super League. But he has made the short move to the AJ Bell Stadium from...
BBC
FA Cup: Kevin Horlock hopes run makes Needham Market 'hungry for more'
Needham Market boss Kevin Horlock hopes his side's run to the first round of the FA Cup will make them "hungry for more" success in future. The Marketmen, from Southern League Premier Division Central, won four qualifying ties to reach the main draw. But their hopes of further progress were...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Awarding Qatar the tournament was a mistake, says former Fifa president Sepp Blatter
Former Fifa president Sepp Blatter says the decision to award the 2022 World Cup to Qatar was a "mistake". Blatter, 86, was president of world football's governing body when Qatar was awarded the tournament in 2010. The Gulf state has been criticised for its stance on same-sex relationships, human rights...
BBC
Aston Villa 3-1 Man Utd: Unai Emery off to a flyer as Erik ten Hag rues 'stupid' decisions
For years, there has been a sense of inevitability about the visit of Manchester United to Villa Park. But in his first 90 minutes as Aston Villa boss, Unai Emery changed all that. The Spaniard, taking charge for the first time since replacing Steven Gerrard at the end of last...
Manchester United No Longer Interested In Dusan Vlahovic And Joao Felix
Manchester United are no longer interested in signing Dusan Vlahovic and Joao Felix.
ESPN
Erling Haaland sends 10-man Man City top in win against Fulham
Erling Haaland helped Manchester City back to the top of the table with a stoppage-time penalty as they edged out Fulham 2-1 despite being reduced to 10 men. Julian Alvarez scored for City before they were pegged back by an Andreas Pereira penalty after Joao Cancelo was sent off for a foul on Harry Wilson.
Aston Villa v Manchester United Premier League Confirmed Lineups & Team News
Here you can find the confirmed lineups as Manchester United face Aston Villa in the Premier League.
England’s clash with New Zealand can send women’s rugby into stratosphere | Robert Kitson
World Cup final will draw a record attendance, leaving players hopeful of a watershed moment for the women’s game
Erik Ten Hag Explains Why Alejandro Garnacho Starts v Aston Villa
Erik Ten Hag has explained why Alejandro Garnacho starts v Aston Villa. This is the youngsters first Premier League start.
Report: Chelsea Expected To Try For A Right-Back In January
Chelsea are expected to try and sign an right-back in the January transfer window.
