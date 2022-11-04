ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

McDonald’s Is Facing Another Coffee-Related Lawsuit—And This One Is Even Worse!

By SHEfinds Editors
shefinds
shefinds
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x9gAh_0iydBtYq00
Shutterstock

According to the woman, after she realized she had actually consumed chemicals and not a normal cup of coffee, McDonald’s employees refused to let her see the label on the chemical bottle. They also allegedly refused to 911 on her behalf. The lawsuit also alleges that even after the woman called 911 by herself, the staff at the restaurant she visited wouldn’t let emergency responders see the bottle in question, either.

The Takeout writes that “while it has not yet been determined whether this woman will be awarded the damages she’s seeking from McDonald’s,” there’s precedent for the popular company to make “huge payouts” for drink-related mistakes. The lawsuit listed other instances of chemicals being found in McDonald’s “lattes, iced tea, hot chocolate, and soda,” the outlet points out.

How This Compares to the OG McDonald’s ‘Hot Coffee Lawsuit’

Fans will remember 1994’s infamous Liebeck v. McDonald’s, or the case in which 79-year-old Stella Liebeck purchased a cup of McDonald’s coffee at a drive-thru in Albuquerque, New Mexico and it spilled onto her lap. She then sued McDonald’s and a jury awarded her with almost $3 million in punitive damages for the burns that she suffered.

Comments / 3

Related
Mashed

McDonald's Is Now Officially Selling Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

McDonald's may have started as a burger restaurant, but these days, the chain seems almost as famous for its Egg McMuffins and hashbrowns as it is for the lunch and dinner items on the menu. McDonald's breakfast items have become modern classics, and back in 2015, the chain even started serving breakfast all day (via USA Today), though unfortunately for dinnertime McGriddles fans, McDonald's suspended its all-day breakfast in 2020.
LOUISVILLE, KY
TheStreet

Forget the 4 for $4 or $5 Biggie Bag, Wendy's Has a $3 Deal

At a time of rampant food inflation, many people crave the consistency of promotions tailored around a specific dollar amount. There was an outcry when sandwich chain Subway cited rising costs to scrap its "$5 Footlong" promotion, while Restaurant Brands International (QSR) 's Burger King has tottered between the "$5 Your Way Deal" and the "$6 Your Way Deal."
Delish

McDonald's Fans Can't Believe They're Only Just Discovering What's In The Sweet & Sour Sauce

Chances are, that if you're a lover of all things Macca's, then you're a lover of all things Macca's dips and sauces. Yep! No McDonald's meal (be it breakfast, lunch or dinner) is complete without a side of at least two trusty sauces. Whether it's ketchup, BBQ or – my favourite – sweet chilli, there's no way we're walking out of McDonald's leaving behind the very dips that make the meal, who's with us?
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Former Bed Bath & Beyond Employees Warn Customers

By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/ind. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Mashed

The Internet Is Once Again Floored Over How The McDonald's McRib Is Made

A rotating fan-favorite at McDonald's, the McRib has a long history of disappearing from the franchise's menu and returning in valor ... over and over and over again. According to Thrillist, the barbecue pork rib sandwich debuted in 1983 and subsequently earned the nickname "McFlop" due to its poor performance on the menu. Over the years, McDonald's has removed, replaced, and reinstated the sandwich dozens of times. There's no definite answer as to why it's such an unpredictable item on their menu, but many McDonald's customers are less concerned with its history of inconsistency and more concerned with how it's made.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Woman disgusted at McDonald's after being 'given cheeseburger without the burger'

A McDonald's customer says she was left hungry and let down after ordering a late night snack from the fast-food giant. The woman claims to have ordered the £1.19 burger last night (October 11). While she was initially looking forward to the treat, her mood quickly changed when she...
Daily Mail

Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is sued for adding $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks that consumer attorney claims is 'deceptive'

Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is being sued in federal court for adding a $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks. Brandee Faria, a Hawaii-based consumer attorney, filed a class action suit against the Denver-based eatery arguing its inflation fee is tacked on to customer's checks in a deceptive manner — hiding the fee between orders.
HAWAII STATE
Daily Mail

McDonald's fan gets £100 fine after his car visited local restaurant twice in 14 hours and parking camera thought he had been there the whole time

A McDonald's fan was shocked when he received a £100 fine after cameras picked up his car visiting his local restaurant twice within 14 hours. Ben Mulhall received a ticket which claimed he had spent over 14 hours in the fast food chain's car park, but he states he went there for dinner before his wife visited the same restaurant in Coalville, Leicestershire, the next morning for breakfast.
Upworthy

Chef returns $1,200 bill of rich diner who 'disrespected' his waitress, bans them from restaurant

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 6, 2022. A chef has called out a group of rich diners for misbehaving with the waitress and banned them from returning to the restaurant. Lee Skeet, who works as a chef at Cora, in Cardiff, U.K., shared an email written to the entitled diner on Twitter and wrote, "I just think we should start calling out rich people who think they can treat people like crap." The group of diners had racked up the highest bill at his restaurant—$1,200—but it didn't deter Skeet from calling them out and backing his co-worker who was harassed by the group. At a time when employees are leaving their jobs over toxic work environments and bosses, Skeet showed what an exemplary workplace looks like.
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
200K+
Followers
5K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy