Illinois State

Herald & Review

Monday, November 7 weather update for central Illinois

Chilly, breezy Monday across central Illinois. What about Election Day?. Cooler today than Sunday, but near normal for this time of year. Seasonable temperatures tonight as well. What temperatures are expected for Election Day? Any chance of rain? Find out here.
Q985

Illinois Gets A Look At A Total Lunar Eclipse On Tuesday

As if the excitement of it being Election Day weren't enough (and, it's really not), Illinoisans who get themselves out of bed a bit earlier than usual get a sky-show tomorrow morning that we won't see again for another three years:. A total blood moon lunar eclipse. And, looking ahead...
Herald & Review

Central Illinois to view Election Day lunar eclipse

BLOOMINGTON — Early Tuesday morning before all the votes are cast, amateur astronomers have the chance to spot a full moon and total lunar eclipse for the last time until 2025. "All sorts of things happen," said McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael, noting this is the first time she...
Herald & Review

Yields offer pleasant surprise for many farmers across Illinois

NORMAL — This growing season has been much like the Goldilocks tale — with too much, too little and just right amounts of rain. Timing made all the difference for yields. Brad Zimmerman, who farms in Tazewell and McLean counties in Central Illinois, thought he might be set for a record-breaking year early in the season, but weather cut off some of the top end of the potential.
Q985

Illinois Ranks in Top 10 For Being The Worst State For Winter

Spring, summer, and fall can be beautiful in Illinois, but when it comes to winter we all know that season is just the worst. Thrillist put together a list of every state and how miserable winters can be in each state and it's no surprise that Illinois ranks in the top 10. Illinois can be infamous for frigid winters, and the more north you travel the worse it can get. For the last few years here in west central Illinois we have been dealing with bitterly cold temps and a few significant snowfalls, but the temps are some of the worse. However, it doesn't keep Illinois residents down. Thrillest says.
WGNtv.com

Saturday Forecast: Thunderstorm warning and high winds

Saturday: A thunderstorm warning is issued Saturday from 11:29 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. for Indiana, Northern Illinois, Cook County, DuPage County and Lake County. AM rain at times & very windy with falling temps. SW 20-30, G50 mph. High Wind Warning for areas in Chicago, near the lake and southern and eastern Chicagoland until 7p with wind gusts up to 60 mph. Elsewhere a wind advisory with gusts 45-55 mph. Temps this afternoon falling into the 50s.
Herald & Review

Illinois will see a total lunar eclipse this week

CHICAGO — Illinois will experience a total lunar eclipse Tuesday along with the rest of North, Central and South America, according to a recent announcement from the Adler Planetarium in Chicago. But you’ll have to set your alarms pretty early Tuesday morning, or stay up late Monday — the...
kbsi23.com

Nov. 7-11 is Winter Weather Preparedness Week

(KBSI) – November is Winter Weather Preparedness Month and Nov. 7-11 is Winter Weather Preparedness Week. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency, Illinois State Fire Marshal, Illinois Department of Labor and the National Weather Service want to make sure you are prepared for winter weather. Each winter season, nearly 29,000...
Q985

Illinois has 5 of the Top 100 Best Places to Live in the US

#4 Naperville - "a diverse cuisine scene, performing arts venues, various shops, family-friendly spaces and a thriving nightlife – meld with small-town magic." "Adjacent to Chicago, Oak Park, IL, offers residents an equally fun yet unique lifestyle. The city combines architecture and history with artistic pizazz..." #37 Downers Grove...
CBS Sacramento

First winter storm of the season to arrive in the valley around noon Tuesday

We're seeing a storm system across the northwest and some clouds are making their way across Central California.On Tuesday, the weather will be dry around 8 a.m. or so. But then by the mid-morning to the lunch hour, the rain will come into the valley from the west. Some of it will be locally heavy, and then become snow up in the higher elevations of the Sierra. Cold air will bring the snow level down to about 5,000 feet Tuesday afternoon, and then Tuesday night, down to about 3,500 feet -- that's where there will be accumulating snow in the...
NBC Chicago

What Time Do Polls Open and Close On Election Day in Illinois? Here Are Polling Place Hours and More

While early voting is set to end Monday night, you'll be able to vote at your designated polling place on Election Day, which depends on where you live. In order to find out where your Election Day voting polling place is, check your polling place using the State Board of Elections Polling Place lookup tool. Even if you aren't registered to vote, you'll be able to do so at your designated location Tuesday.
