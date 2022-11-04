Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Monday, November 7 weather update for central Illinois
Chilly, breezy Monday across central Illinois. What about Election Day?. Cooler today than Sunday, but near normal for this time of year. Seasonable temperatures tonight as well. What temperatures are expected for Election Day? Any chance of rain? Find out here.
Illinois Gets A Look At A Total Lunar Eclipse On Tuesday
As if the excitement of it being Election Day weren't enough (and, it's really not), Illinoisans who get themselves out of bed a bit earlier than usual get a sky-show tomorrow morning that we won't see again for another three years:. A total blood moon lunar eclipse. And, looking ahead...
Herald & Review
Central Illinois to view Election Day lunar eclipse
BLOOMINGTON — Early Tuesday morning before all the votes are cast, amateur astronomers have the chance to spot a full moon and total lunar eclipse for the last time until 2025. "All sorts of things happen," said McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael, noting this is the first time she...
Herald & Review
Yields offer pleasant surprise for many farmers across Illinois
NORMAL — This growing season has been much like the Goldilocks tale — with too much, too little and just right amounts of rain. Timing made all the difference for yields. Brad Zimmerman, who farms in Tazewell and McLean counties in Central Illinois, thought he might be set for a record-breaking year early in the season, but weather cut off some of the top end of the potential.
Illinois Ranks in Top 10 For Being The Worst State For Winter
Spring, summer, and fall can be beautiful in Illinois, but when it comes to winter we all know that season is just the worst. Thrillist put together a list of every state and how miserable winters can be in each state and it's no surprise that Illinois ranks in the top 10. Illinois can be infamous for frigid winters, and the more north you travel the worse it can get. For the last few years here in west central Illinois we have been dealing with bitterly cold temps and a few significant snowfalls, but the temps are some of the worse. However, it doesn't keep Illinois residents down. Thrillest says.
WGNtv.com
Saturday Forecast: Thunderstorm warning and high winds
Saturday: A thunderstorm warning is issued Saturday from 11:29 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. for Indiana, Northern Illinois, Cook County, DuPage County and Lake County. AM rain at times & very windy with falling temps. SW 20-30, G50 mph. High Wind Warning for areas in Chicago, near the lake and southern and eastern Chicagoland until 7p with wind gusts up to 60 mph. Elsewhere a wind advisory with gusts 45-55 mph. Temps this afternoon falling into the 50s.
Herald & Review
Illinois will see a total lunar eclipse this week
CHICAGO — Illinois will experience a total lunar eclipse Tuesday along with the rest of North, Central and South America, according to a recent announcement from the Adler Planetarium in Chicago. But you’ll have to set your alarms pretty early Tuesday morning, or stay up late Monday — the...
KSDK
5 On Your Side at 75: 2013 Illinois tornado outbreak
In 2013, a series of tornadoes touched down all over the midwest, wreaking havoc. This includes 5 tornadoes that touched down Illinois, causing damage in many areas.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Much of Chicago Area Until 12:45 PM
UPDATE: At 12:32 p.m., the warning for eastern Lake and eastern Cook counties has been canceled. UPDATE: At 12:16 p.m., the warning for central Will and eastern DuPage counties was canceled. UPDATE: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Lake County (IL), Will County, DuPage County and Cook County...
kbsi23.com
Nov. 7-11 is Winter Weather Preparedness Week
(KBSI) – November is Winter Weather Preparedness Month and Nov. 7-11 is Winter Weather Preparedness Week. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency, Illinois State Fire Marshal, Illinois Department of Labor and the National Weather Service want to make sure you are prepared for winter weather. Each winter season, nearly 29,000...
Illinois has 5 of the Top 100 Best Places to Live in the US
#4 Naperville - "a diverse cuisine scene, performing arts venues, various shops, family-friendly spaces and a thriving nightlife – meld with small-town magic." "Adjacent to Chicago, Oak Park, IL, offers residents an equally fun yet unique lifestyle. The city combines architecture and history with artistic pizazz..." #37 Downers Grove...
fox32chicago.com
ComEd preps for possible power outages as heavy winds could reach over 40 mph across Chicagoland
CHICAGO - ComEd is opening its Emergency Operations Center this weekend as severe weather is expected across northern Illinois starting Saturday. Additional crews are also ready to respond to potential power outages. Wind gusts could reach more than 40 miles per hour in some areas. Thunderstorms are also possible. "We...
Best Seafood in Illinois is Next to Famous Blues Brothers Bridge?
Almost everyone who's lived in Illinois for any period of time knows where the bridge is from the famous jump scene in The Blues Brothers movie. Did you know there's also what many consider to be the best seafood in Illinois (and maybe even the entire Midwest) located right next to it?
KTVL
Two storms this weekend could bring several inches of rain, over a foot of snow for some
SOUTHERN OREGON & NORTHERN CALIFORNIA — We've seen our fair share of rain and snow since the pattern change in October, but this weekend rain and snowfall amounts could double with two different storms moving in. Both systems are the first atmospheric river set-ups of the season and could...
Explorer Gets Real Close to Cottonmouth on Snake Road in Illinois
Many people go to the infamous Snake Road in Illinois this time of year on purpose. I'm gonna take a hard pass, but that wasn't a problem for a recent explorer who shared up-close video of the very venomous Cottonmouth snake. If you're not familiar with Snake Road, it's a...
Don’t Miss the Last Total Lunar Eclipse of 2022! Illinois Will Have a Prime View
Next week we're about to witness the last total lunar eclipse of the year!. I'll be honest. I totally missed the first one. The first lunar eclipse of 2022 occurred overnight on May 15-16, 2022. So if you're like me and you're kicking yourself make sure you put this one on your calendar right now!
First winter storm of the season to arrive in the valley around noon Tuesday
We're seeing a storm system across the northwest and some clouds are making their way across Central California.On Tuesday, the weather will be dry around 8 a.m. or so. But then by the mid-morning to the lunch hour, the rain will come into the valley from the west. Some of it will be locally heavy, and then become snow up in the higher elevations of the Sierra. Cold air will bring the snow level down to about 5,000 feet Tuesday afternoon, and then Tuesday night, down to about 3,500 feet -- that's where there will be accumulating snow in the...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Booster Shot Effectiveness, Scrabble Variants and Vaccines
How effective are the new COVID booster shots, particularly as new so-called "scrabble" variants emerge with concerning characteristics?. New data has been released. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. Apple Warns of iPhone Shipment Delays Due to COVID Lockdown at China Plant. Apple...
Heated Illinois Governor's Race Between Pritzker, Bailey Enters Final Hours
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is aiming to secure a second term in office this week, but Republican State Sen. Darren Bailey is hoping to deny him that opportunity as a heated race between the two contenders comes down to the wire. On Monday, both candidates made their final pitches to...
What Time Do Polls Open and Close On Election Day in Illinois? Here Are Polling Place Hours and More
While early voting is set to end Monday night, you'll be able to vote at your designated polling place on Election Day, which depends on where you live. In order to find out where your Election Day voting polling place is, check your polling place using the State Board of Elections Polling Place lookup tool. Even if you aren't registered to vote, you'll be able to do so at your designated location Tuesday.
