Listen To Guns N' Roses' 'November Rain' Featuring A 50-Piece Orchestra
GNR has replaced the "November Rain" synthesizers with a real orchestra.
Watch Carrie Underwood absolutely nail Guns N' Roses' Welcome To The Jungle in a way that would make her friend Axl Rose proud
Carrie Underwood covers Appetite For Destruction classic Welcome To The Jungle on her tour's opening night, and kills it. Carrie Underwood kicked off her Denim & Rhinestones tour in Greenville, South Carolina on Saturday, October 15, and absolutely slayed a cover of Guns N' Roses' Welcome To The Jungle as the penultimate song of her set.
The guy from The 1975 calls Metallica the “worst band of all time”
Matt Healy, singer with British art-poppers The 1975, hates Metallica, loves Converge, Poison The Well, AFI and Refused
The Beatles Song John Lennon ‘Was Always Bitterly Ashamed Of’
John Lennon was ‘bitterly ashamed’ of his performance in a song with The Beatles, but he was still proud of the final result
Shania Twain Clears Up One Of The 'Rumours' About Her
Shania Twain unveiled big plans in Nashville.
Popculture
Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist
Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
This lovely video of Ozzy Osbourne leaving his cane behind to dance with wife Sharon will warm your blackened heart
Ozzy and Sharon shared a romantic moment at a birthday celebration on Friday - and you can now watch the video
soultracks.com
Hitmaking R&B singer Joyce Sims dies at age 63
(October 15, 2022) She burst onto the R&B music scene in the 1980s with a powerful voice a string of hits that showed off her songwriting skills. Today we mourn the passing of singer Joyce Sims at age 63, cause of death unknown. Sims first hit the charts on both...
Watch Judas Priest's Rob Halford have the time of his life singing Jolene with Dolly Parton at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony
Who had Rob Halford duetting with Dolly Parton on their 2022 bingo card?!. Last night, November 5, the latest Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, celebrating some of the biggest and most influential legends to have graced music over the last six decades.
D.H. Peligro, drummer for 'Dead Kennedys,' 'Red Hot Chili Peppers' dead at 63
Longtime drummer of rock band Dead Kennedys, D.H. Peligro is dead at 63, the group announced on their Twitter. Peligro, born Darren Henley, passed away from "trauma to his head from an accidental fall" in his home in Los Angeles on October 28. Peligro, who had drummed for other bands,...
The greatest Alice In Chains songs ever, picked by members of Slayer, Soulfly, Halestorm, Incubus, Napalm Death and more
The grunge icons’ best songs, chosen by 22 of today‘s biggest musicians
Dolly Parton wants to re-record Led Zeppelin's Stairway To Heaven with Robert Plant and Jimmy Page for her forthcoming rock album
Country legend Dolly Parton says she'll make good on her promise to record a rock album, and she'd like some input from Robert Plant and Jimmy Page. Dolly Parton says that she's "looking forward" to recording her first ever rock album, and she'd like former Led Zeppelin duo Robert Plant and Jimmy Page to join her on a planned re-recording of Stairway To Heaven, a song she originally covered in a bluegrass style on her 2002 album Halos & Horns.
Popculture
Classic Rock Star John McGale Dies in Car Crash
John McGale, a member of the Montreal blues rock band Offenbach, died in a single-car crash on his birthday, Oct. 30. He was 66. Bloc Notes Music president Diane Pinet said she was "in a state of shock" and "devastated" after learning of McGale's death. McGale died in Lacolle, Quebec,...
‘There is no cure’: Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor reveals he has stage 4 cancer
Duran Duran’s original guitarist Andy Taylor has been diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer, the band has revealed while being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which Taylor had to miss due to ongoing treatment. The renowned British new wave group revealed Taylor had been...
Ozzy Osbourne announces metaverse Ozzfest lineup, including Motörhead, Megadeth, Black Label Society and more
Ozzfest is set to become the first real life festival to be staged in the metaverse, with performances from Ozzy Osbourne, Motörhead, Megadeth and Black Label Society, amongst others. Ozzy Osbourne's Ozzfest, which is set to become the first real life festival to be staged in the metaverse, has...
Rob Halford looks back on being a closeted gay man during the 1980s glam metal era
Judas Priest frontman found the success of glam metal surprising, given the homophobic attitudes of the 80s
Guns N’ Roses Releases New Version of Classic Hit ‘November Rain’: LISTEN
Who says you can’t make a classic even better? Well, not the iconic band Guns ‘N Roses, that’s for sure! This year, the legendary rockers are revamping one of their biggest hits of all time, November Rain. It’s a wildly impressive addition to the band’s library as it brings an even livelier and more moving sound to the fan-favorite hit. Well over thirty years after the song’s original release.
Ex-Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo: “Would I join Kerry King’s new band? I don’t think he’d have the need to ask me”
Dead Cross, Misfits and whether he’ll ever play with Slayer again – you ask the questions, Dave Lombardo answers them
Stereogum
Velvet Revolver Bandmates Reunite On Kings Of Chaos’ Debut Single
For a decade, Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum has served as a ringleader for a bunch of rock ‘n’ roll all-stars as part of a collective once known as the Rock N Roll All-Stars but now known as the Kings Of Chaos. Kings Of Chaos has had a whole lot of people cycle in and out through their live performances over the years, but so far they’ve only released one recorded song, a cover of Deep Purple’s “Never Before” on a tribute album to that band.
AC/DC’s Brian Johnson releases new memoir; says he’d “love to” record and tour again with band
Brian Johnson’s new memoir The Lives of Brian was released Tuesday. In a new Rolling Stone interview, the AC/DC frontman chats about the book while also revealing his feelings about recording and touring with the band again. Regarding the possibility of making a new AC/DC album and hitting the...
Loudwire
