ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudwire

Comments / 0

Related
Louder

Watch Carrie Underwood absolutely nail Guns N' Roses' Welcome To The Jungle in a way that would make her friend Axl Rose proud

Carrie Underwood covers Appetite For Destruction classic Welcome To The Jungle on her tour's opening night, and kills it. Carrie Underwood kicked off her Denim & Rhinestones tour in Greenville, South Carolina on Saturday, October 15, and absolutely slayed a cover of Guns N' Roses' Welcome To The Jungle as the penultimate song of her set.
GREENVILLE, SC
Popculture

Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist

Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
soultracks.com

Hitmaking R&B singer Joyce Sims dies at age 63

(October 15, 2022) She burst onto the R&B music scene in the 1980s with a powerful voice a string of hits that showed off her songwriting skills. Today we mourn the passing of singer Joyce Sims at age 63, cause of death unknown. Sims first hit the charts on both...
Louder

Dolly Parton wants to re-record Led Zeppelin's Stairway To Heaven with Robert Plant and Jimmy Page for her forthcoming rock album

Country legend Dolly Parton says she'll make good on her promise to record a rock album, and she'd like some input from Robert Plant and Jimmy Page. Dolly Parton says that she's "looking forward" to recording her first ever rock album, and she'd like former Led Zeppelin duo Robert Plant and Jimmy Page to join her on a planned re-recording of Stairway To Heaven, a song she originally covered in a bluegrass style on her 2002 album Halos & Horns.
Popculture

Classic Rock Star John McGale Dies in Car Crash

John McGale, a member of the Montreal blues rock band Offenbach, died in a single-car crash on his birthday, Oct. 30. He was 66. Bloc Notes Music president Diane Pinet said she was "in a state of shock" and "devastated" after learning of McGale's death. McGale died in Lacolle, Quebec,...
NEW YORK STATE
Outsider.com

Guns N’ Roses Releases New Version of Classic Hit ‘November Rain’: LISTEN

Who says you can’t make a classic even better? Well, not the iconic band Guns ‘N Roses, that’s for sure! This year, the legendary rockers are revamping one of their biggest hits of all time, November Rain. It’s a wildly impressive addition to the band’s library as it brings an even livelier and more moving sound to the fan-favorite hit. Well over thirty years after the song’s original release.
Stereogum

Velvet Revolver Bandmates Reunite On Kings Of Chaos’ Debut Single

For a decade, Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum has served as a ringleader for a bunch of rock ‘n’ roll all-stars as part of a collective once known as the Rock N Roll All-Stars but now known as the Kings Of Chaos. Kings Of Chaos has had a whole lot of people cycle in and out through their live performances over the years, but so far they’ve only released one recorded song, a cover of Deep Purple’s “Never Before” on a tribute album to that band.
Loudwire

Loudwire

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy