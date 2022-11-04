ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This weekend's time change can be an opportunity

By Chris Miller
The time change is this weekend. We fall back an hour overnight tomorrow.

A lot of people complain about sunset coming an hour earlier after the time change, but LSU Health New Orleans Chief of Psychology Dr.
Michelle Moore says having an earlier sunrise can be a benefit.

"Gaining daylight in the morning time improves your mood and also makes you more awake in the morning," said Dr. Moore. "We also find that when we have less light in the morning time, we wake up more groggy, more tired."

The doctor acknowledges that the switch from daylight back to standard time can make some people feel like they have lost the afternoon.

"That can have an effect on some folks feeling like they wish they had more of that day time when they got home from work," she said.

But she says we shouldn't dwell on the earlier darkness, because the earlier sunrise has been shown to improve mood and help people wake up.

"We're going to hopefully see a change, with having more sunlight in the morning time, that improves your kind of wakefulness during the morning and throughout the day," said Dr. Moore.

