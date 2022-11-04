Kyrie Irving apologizes for posting anti-Semitic documentary: 'I am deeply sorry'

Nets star Kyrie Irving has finally issued an unqualified apology for promoting an anti-Semitic movie on his social media channels.

Hours after he was suspended without pay for at least five games by the Nets, Irving took to Instagram to post a statement in which he said he was "deeply sorry" and took "full accountability and responsibility" for promoting the hateful documentary.

"To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize," Irving wrote.

The apology comes after at least a couple instances in which Irving seemed to double down on the post, including a tense exchange with an ESPN reporter during which Irving claimed the reporter was "dehumanizing" him and, alarmingly, suggested he had an "army" of like-minded supporters.

Then, earlier this week, Irving issued a tepid joint statement with the Nets and the Anti-Defamation League in which he said he took "accountability" for the post and pledged a $500,000 to the ADL, though he did not apologize.

In response, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said he was disappointed in Irving's refusal to apologize and planned to meet with him soon.

While meeting with reporters following Nets practice on Thursday, Irving was again combative and evasive about his stance on anti-Semitism, later prompting the suspension. The ADL also announced it would not accept Irving's donation in light of his seemingly unchanged position.

In his apology released late Thursday night, Irving was less equivocal.

"I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled Anti-Semitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks in the Documentary," Irving wrote. "I want to clarify any confusion on where I stand fighting against Anti- semticism by apologizing for posting the documentary without context and a factual explanation outlining the specific beliefs in the Documentary I agreed with and disagreed with. I had no intentions to disrespect any Jewish cultural history regarding the Holocaust or perpetuate any hate."

Irving's suspension marks the second time in as many years he has been sent away from the team. Last season, the Nets did not allow him to play in road games in the first half, after he was ineligible to play in home games due to noncompliance with New York City's vaccine mandate for athletes and entertainers.

Irving closed his statement by saying he is trying to learn from the episode.

"I am learning from this unfortunate event and hope we can find understanding between us all. I am no different than any other human being. I am a seeker of truth and knowledge, and I know who I Am."

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram