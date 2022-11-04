3rd suspect arrested in North Side shooting that killed 3
A third suspect was arrested last night in the October 15th shooting that killed three people on the North Side.
30-year-old Samuel Pegues was wanted in the shooting at the Sunoco station on Cedar Avenue.
He was arrested Thursday and charged with homicide and 4 other crimes.
21-year-old Jaylone Hines and 19-year-old Charron Troutman are already in jail in connection with the shooting that took the lives of two innocent bystanders and a third person who police say was involved.
According to a criminal complaint, Pegues was driving a car with Troutman in the passenger seat.
They both allegedly fired weapons in a gun fight involving at least three others.
Pegues is charged with one count of homicide, one count of aggravated assault, one count persons not to possess a firearm, one count carrying a firearm without a license and one count criminal conspiracy.
Police say they're still possibly looking for another unknown shooter.
