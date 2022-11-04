ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3rd suspect arrested in North Side shooting that killed 3

By Andrew Limberg
 4 days ago

A third suspect was arrested last night in the October 15th shooting that killed three people on the North Side.

30-year-old Samuel Pegues was wanted in the shooting at the Sunoco station on Cedar Avenue.

He was arrested Thursday and charged with homicide and 4 other crimes.

21-year-old Jaylone Hines and 19-year-old Charron Troutman are already in jail in connection with the shooting that took the lives of two innocent bystanders and a third person who police say was involved.

According to a criminal complaint, Pegues was driving a car with Troutman in the passenger seat.

They both allegedly fired weapons in a gun fight involving at least three others.

Pegues is charged with one count of homicide, one count of aggravated assault, one count persons not to possess a firearm, one count carrying a firearm without a license and one count criminal conspiracy.

Police say they're still possibly looking for another unknown shooter.

Pittsburgh, PA
