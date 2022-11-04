ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mycbs4.com

Orlando man accused of kidnapping Dixie County juvenile

Dixie County — The Dixie County Sheriff's Office says a deputy helped save a juvenile girl who was kidnapped by a man who came up from Orlando. Last Monday morning, the Dixie County Sheriff's Office says a deputy went to investigate a parked car, and then a driver took off.
DIXIE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Two men dead in Dixie County crash

HORSESHOE BEACH, Fla. (WCJB) - Two men are dead after a car crash in Dixie County Saturday night. A Florida Highway Patrol report says a 26-year-old man from Casselberry was driving north on CR 351 in Horseshoe Beach. His sedan drove onto the shoulder of the road by SW 782...
DIXIE COUNTY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Shooting outside The Gator Store sends 4 people to the hospital

Four people were transported to the hospital Nov. 5 after being shot outside of a convenience store in downtown Gainesville. The Gainesville Police Department received a call at 1 a.m. about a shooting at 500 SW Second Ave. across from The Gator Store, GPD Lt. Steven Bradford said. The four...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

Tracking Nicole: Closures and cancellations ahead of the storm

Jacksonville FL — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on closings and cancellations in the Northeast Florida area:. -In anticipation of Subtropical Storm Nicole, on-beach driving will be restricted at Porpoise Point beginning Monday, Nov. 7. The remaining vehicular access ramps will be restricted beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 3 p.m. These restrictions will be imposed for the duration of the storm.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

One killed, three injured in multi-vehicle crash at Ocala intersection

The Ocala Police Department is investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of NW 27th Avenue and NW 10th Street on Saturday evening. Shortly before the accident, a 66-year-old woman was traveling northbound on NW 27th Avenue, near the intersection of NW 10th Street, in a silver Honda Pilot, according to OPD.
OCALA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Dixie County crash kills woman

A 76-year-old woman from the Miami area died Saturday afternoon in a single-car accident in Dixie County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the accident occurred at 2:20 p.m. in Old Town. The woman was traveling north on U.S. Highway 19 when she veered right onto the grassy shoulder, colliding with a stop sign that came through the windshield.
DIXIE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Our roads cannot handle it

They need to stop building, our roads cannot handle it and besides, who is going to pay for upkeep? The Villages is a wonderful place to live, but all these developers are ruining this area. Sharon Marella. Village of Gilchrist.
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Recipients receive heart, liver and kidney after fatal motorcycle crash in The Villages

A 20-year-old who died as the result of a motorcycle crash this past week in The Villages has given new life to those who received his heart, liver and kidney. Tyler Lewis was flown by helicopter Monday afternoon to Ocala Regional Medical Center after his motorcycle collided with a sport utility vehicle driven by a 71-year-old Villager on County Road 466A at Buena Vista Boulevard. He died two days at the hospital, where his life was celebrated with an honor walk, due to his status as an organ donor.
THE VILLAGES, FL

