mycbs4.com
Columbia County deputy mistakes cane for firearm, arrests legally-blind man
Columbia County, FL — The body cam video of an arrest by Columbia County Deputies is going viral. One of the two deputies involved said she thought 61-year-old James Hodges was carrying a gun, and he objected to being stopped. "It's a navigational aid." Hodges said to the deputy...
WCJB
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office investigates after body camera video shows blind veteran’s arrest
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Sheriff’s Office officials say they are investigating after a video of deputies arresting a blind veteran with a walking cane went viral online. According to the arrest report, deputies approached James Hodges, 61, on Halloween around 8 a.m. after he crossed the...
Columbia Sheriff ‘troubled’ by body camera video from arrest of legally blind man
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said it is conducting an administrative investigation into a recent arrest of a legally blind man. Body camera video has been circulating online of the Monday, Oct. 31, arrest of James Hodges, 61, who was arrested for resisting arrest without violence.
mycbs4.com
Marion County man arrested for stealing packages from three different homes
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of "porch pirates" after Robert Franklin Seymour Jr., 50, was caught stealing packages from homes. Seymour was caught on camera on September 19, October 21 and October 28 stealing packages from three different homes, putting them into...
mycbs4.com
11-year-old arrested after bringing BB gun to Bronson Middle/High School
Levy County — The Levy County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested an 11-year-old student, after the School Resource Officer found he brought a a BB gun, powered by CO2 cartridges, to the school. A spokesperson says school leaders received a report about the student having the BB gun, and...
mycbs4.com
Orlando man accused of kidnapping Dixie County juvenile
Dixie County — The Dixie County Sheriff's Office says a deputy helped save a juvenile girl who was kidnapped by a man who came up from Orlando. Last Monday morning, the Dixie County Sheriff's Office says a deputy went to investigate a parked car, and then a driver took off.
mycbs4.com
Two men die in car crash near Horseshoe Beach in Dixie County
Dixie County — Two men died in a single-car crash Sunday morning in Dixie County, Florida Highway Patrol reports. FHP says the car veered off the road, and hit a tree. This happened north of Horseshoe Beach on CR-351 near SW 782nd AVE at midnight. FHP says the the...
Clay County Sheriff’s Office: Successful Fentanyl bust
CLAY COUNTY, Fla — Following Operation Lucky 777′s drug bust where 2,000 grams of Fentanyl were taken off the streets of Clay County, DUI Deputy S. Adams continues to keep dangerous drugs out of the community. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Clay County reports that last...
Two onboard as seaplane crashes into Lake Weir in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A single-engine plane crashed into Lake Weir on Sunday morning, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA said that it crashed at around 8:30 a.m. under unknown circumstances. Two people were on board but their status remains unknown. The crash remains under investigation. ©2022...
WCJB
Two men dead in Dixie County crash
HORSESHOE BEACH, Fla. (WCJB) - Two men are dead after a car crash in Dixie County Saturday night. A Florida Highway Patrol report says a 26-year-old man from Casselberry was driving north on CR 351 in Horseshoe Beach. His sedan drove onto the shoulder of the road by SW 782...
Independent Florida Alligator
Shooting outside The Gator Store sends 4 people to the hospital
Four people were transported to the hospital Nov. 5 after being shot outside of a convenience store in downtown Gainesville. The Gainesville Police Department received a call at 1 a.m. about a shooting at 500 SW Second Ave. across from The Gator Store, GPD Lt. Steven Bradford said. The four...
Neighbors say neigh to six horses in residential area
The Marion County Planning & Zoning Board approved a Special Use permit on Oct. 24 for a property owner to have six horses in the Forest of Golden Hills community in a 7-0 vote over objections from neighboring landowners, one of whom, Bernie Little, is the president of the group Horse Farms Forever.
Tracking Nicole: Closures and cancellations ahead of the storm
Jacksonville FL — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on closings and cancellations in the Northeast Florida area:. -In anticipation of Subtropical Storm Nicole, on-beach driving will be restricted at Porpoise Point beginning Monday, Nov. 7. The remaining vehicular access ramps will be restricted beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 3 p.m. These restrictions will be imposed for the duration of the storm.
ocala-news.com
One killed, three injured in multi-vehicle crash at Ocala intersection
The Ocala Police Department is investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of NW 27th Avenue and NW 10th Street on Saturday evening. Shortly before the accident, a 66-year-old woman was traveling northbound on NW 27th Avenue, near the intersection of NW 10th Street, in a silver Honda Pilot, according to OPD.
News4Jax.com
Pedestrian killed after stepping into roadway during green light in Alachua County: FHP
ALACHUA COUNTY; Fla. – A woman was killed Friday morning after stepping into a roadway during a green light, according to Florida Highway Patrol. This happened around 6:45 a.m., according to FHP. The report said two vehicles were driving through a green light at the intersection of State Road...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Dixie County crash kills woman
A 76-year-old woman from the Miami area died Saturday afternoon in a single-car accident in Dixie County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the accident occurred at 2:20 p.m. in Old Town. The woman was traveling north on U.S. Highway 19 when she veered right onto the grassy shoulder, colliding with a stop sign that came through the windshield.
Motorist Alert: 2 new road projects, closures announced in Fleming Island
A new Clay County road project in Fleming Island begins Monday, Nov. 7 as crews replace the stormwater underdrain on Live Oak Lane between the addresses 906 and 892. The project will include single-lane closures for the duration of the work and flaggers will be present.
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless man on drug offender probation arrested on warrant for attacking a car with a large branch
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Daryl Timothy Robinson, Jr., 33, was arrested yesterday morning on a warrant for attacking an occupied car with a large branch, causing about $3,000 of damage. Robinson is on drug offender probation and allegedly had marijuana in his pocket and cocaine in his shoe when he was arrested.
villages-news.com
Our roads cannot handle it
They need to stop building, our roads cannot handle it and besides, who is going to pay for upkeep? The Villages is a wonderful place to live, but all these developers are ruining this area. Sharon Marella. Village of Gilchrist.
villages-news.com
Recipients receive heart, liver and kidney after fatal motorcycle crash in The Villages
A 20-year-old who died as the result of a motorcycle crash this past week in The Villages has given new life to those who received his heart, liver and kidney. Tyler Lewis was flown by helicopter Monday afternoon to Ocala Regional Medical Center after his motorcycle collided with a sport utility vehicle driven by a 71-year-old Villager on County Road 466A at Buena Vista Boulevard. He died two days at the hospital, where his life was celebrated with an honor walk, due to his status as an organ donor.
