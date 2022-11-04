Read full article on original website
New help available for 1st generation homebuyers in Vermont
Sharing their stories at Veteran Town Hall in Colchester. Veterans were invited to share, and civilians were invited to listen. Candidates out stumping the weekend before the Election. Updated: 2 hours ago. Election Day now just two days away, and the candidates have put on a final push to get...
How mobile energy storage system will help GMP take green energy on the go
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Battery storage to hold energy across the state of Vermont continues to play a vital role in our state’s clean energy transformation. But how about taking some of that stored energy on the go? Green Mountain Power has a new mobile battery made right here in Vermont.
Forest Service selling permits to cut down your own Christmas tree
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for your own Clark Griswold “Christmas Vacation” experience of cutting down a tree, you don’t have to look much farther than the Green Mountains. The U.S. Forest Service in Vermont is offering permits to cut your own Christmas trees...
MiVT: K Bowley Woodcraft
GRAND ISLE, Vt. (WCAX) - K Bowley Woodcraft products are works of art, but the guy making them doesn’t think of himself as an artist. “I certainly don’t think I’m creative artistically. I’m creative technically,” he said. Kyle Bowley has been woodworking for eight years,...
Why 2 questions on the New Hampshire ballot may stump some voters
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - When New Hampshire voters hit the polls on Tuesday, there will be two questions on the ballot that may leave some people scratching their heads. The two questions will appear along with the list of candidates in all the races. The first question is in regard...
Thousands of Vermonters mail in or drop off ballots ahead of Election Day
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s secretary of state says town and city clerks across the state have received nearly 151,000 mail-in ballots. That’s still about 100,000 less than the number of ballots sent back at this time in 2020, but turnout is historically lower during nonpresidential elections. Jim...
Candidates make their final pitches to Vermont voters ahead of Election Day
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Tuesday is Election Day. So Monday, candidates for offices up and down the ballot made their final pitches to Vermont voters. It’s the next step in what’s now election season. More than 150,000 Vermonters have already cast their ballots. Candidates are now trying to reach those who have not yet voted.
NH attorney general creates election security hotline
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office is running a hotline for Tuesday’s election. John Formella says voters and elections officials with questions or concerns are encouraged to call 1-866-868-3703. Questions or concerns can also be submitted via email to electionlaw@doj.nh.gov. The hotline is open...
Vermont veterinarian helping owners care for geriatric pets
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - “It can be fairly simple. It feels really complicated,” said Dr. Erika Bruner, a Veterinarian based in central Vermont. According to Dr. Bruner, Elderly pet care is about maximizing comfort in the activities of everyday life- with love, connection, and a bit of humor.
Vermont State Police: Arrests made in 200 catalytic converter thefts
What’s bringing voters out for this midterm election?. Most polls opened at 7 a.m. but what is bringing Vermont voters to the polls this election?. NH attorney general creates election security hotline. Updated: 1 hour ago. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office is running a hotline for Tuesday’s election....
Candidates out stomping the weekend before the Election
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Election Day now just two days away, and the candidates have put on a final push to get out the vote. Senatorial candidate Peter Welch and his fellow democratic candidates on the statewide ticket made a whistle-stop train station appearance in Burlington, Middlebury and Rutland this is the final joint event by Vermont Democrats, showcasing a unified front.
Vermont’s voter security measures for the midterm elections
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s secretary of state says election integrity is their most important duty, and that a lot is happening behind the scenes to ensure the vote is fair. Secretary Jim Condos says voters headed inside to cast their ballots should feel confident the election in Vermont...
What’s bringing voters out for this midterm election?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Most polls opened at 7 a.m. but what is bringing Vermont voters to the polls this election?. Voters we spoke with said the Senate race to replace Sen. Patrick Leahy was a priority. Others said they were passionate about voting for or against the reproductive liberty amendment -- Article 22 --which would enshrine the right to an abortion in the Vermont Constitution.
