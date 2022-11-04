BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Most polls opened at 7 a.m. but what is bringing Vermont voters to the polls this election?. Voters we spoke with said the Senate race to replace Sen. Patrick Leahy was a priority. Others said they were passionate about voting for or against the reproductive liberty amendment -- Article 22 --which would enshrine the right to an abortion in the Vermont Constitution.

