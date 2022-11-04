Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
elkhornmediagroup.com
One arrested in multi-vehicle collision
JOHN DAY – (Press release from Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley) On Sunday night, November 6th, Grant County Deputy Thomas Houpt responded to multi vehicle crash on South Canyon Boulevard in John Day. Initial investigation found that Cindy Chappel, 42, of John Day, had been south bound in a...
elkhornmediagroup.com
ODOT Construction Updates – Union and Baker Counties
LA GRANDE – (Release from the Oregon Department of Transportation) McAlister Rd Bridge: The contractor will continue installing the decorative fencing on top of the bridge rail. Single lane closures will be in affect with flaggers controlling traffic. 2nd Street Bridge over I-84: No work is planned for this...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Statement on Winter Driving Conditions from Baker City
BAKER CITY – (Original Release from the Baker City Newsletter) The snow is starting to fly. With the snow and cold, public works are out early in the morning checking intersections. Salt, sand, ice, and plowing are very costly. It is a delicate balance between making sure critical routes are clear and other roads are drivable while managing the dollars available to spend on streets. Public works developed a priority map and policy of when, where, and how much snow triggers salt, sand, or plowing. Information about snow management can be located on our website under the public works department. Be careful this winter as we see that beautiful white stuff fall all around.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Shop sustained substantial fire damage in Elgin yesterday
ELGIN – Yesterday afternoon, November 6th, La Grande Rural Fire Protection District (LGRFPD) responded with Cove Rural Fire Protection District and Imbler Rural Fire Department to assist Elgin Rural Fire Protection District with a commercial shop fire. The property unfortunately sustained substantial fire damage. LGRFPD says they are “grateful for the opportunity to work alongside our partner agencies to assist Elgin Fire for the several hours that it took to extinguish the fire.”
KTVB
I-84 westbound lanes reopened between Baker City and LaGrande
BAKER CITY, Ore. — Update: The Oregon Department of Transportation has reopened the westbound lanes of I-84 between Baker City and LaGrande after weather conditions promoted a closure Friday afternoon. Weather conditions and spun out trucks blocking lanes prompted the Oregon Department of Transportation to close the westbound lanes...
nbcrightnow.com
Trucks spin out in snow, block I-84 in eastern OR
BAKER CITY, Ore.- UPDATE: 4:35 p.m. NOVEMBER 4, 2022 12:38 p.m. I-84 westbound is closed in eastern Oregon from Baker City exit 302 to La Grande exit 265. According to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) trucks have spun out on the road and are now blocking lanes. This is...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Man Injured in Eagle Cap Wilderness Horse Accident
UNION COUNTY – (Release from Union County Search and Rescue) On the afternoon of October 31, 2022, Union County Sheriff’s Office SAR received a report from the U.S. Forest (USFS) Service Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch (BMIDC) of a 62-year-old man from Grants Pass who had sustained potentially serious injuries to his pelvis after falling from a horse when it left a trail on a steep hillside. The accident occurred approximately 0.85 miles by trail from Red’s Horse Ranch in the Eagle Cap Wilderness and was reported by members of the man’s hunting party who had ridden to Red’s Horse Ranch and notified the USFS caretaker there.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Baker School District Superintendent Goals for the 2022-23 School Year
BAKER CITY – (Release from the Baker School District) During an October 20 work session, Superintendent Erin Lair and the school board discussed her goals for the 2022-23 school year. These goals were determined by a series of over 100 conversations Superintendent Lair held with students, staff, board, and...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Baker Middle School Gym Seismic Rehabilitation Completed
BAKER CITY – (Release from the Baker School District) Baker Middle School (BMS) students are back in a safer gym following the recent seismic rehabilitation of the space. Superintendent Erin Lair expressed, “We are so thankful for the many partners who helped make this project possible – such as CB Const, Inc; WRK Engineers; Wenaha Group; and First Presbyterian Church of Baker City – as well as the Oregon Seismic Rehabilitation Grant Program for the necessary funding.”
elkhornmediagroup.com
Union County Farmers Merchant Banquet Award Winners Announced
UNION COUNTY – After a two-year break, the Union County Farmers Merchant Banquet was held this past weekend. This event celebrates the many accomplishments of the farming community in Union County. Among the festivities was the announcement of seven awards:. 2022 Good Steward Award #1 – Presented by the...
elkhornmediagroup.com
OTEC’s Community Solar Farm is officially online
LA GRANDE – Oregon Trail Electric Coop’s Community Solar Farm is officially online! A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held last week to celebrate the farm beginning to generate more renewable and clean energy for member-owners. OTEC sends a thank you to all community partners for their support of this...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Deidre Schreiber Appointed to the EOU Board of Trustees
LA GRANDE – (Release from Oregon State University, College of Agricultural Sciences) Deidre Schreiber was recently appointed by the Governor Kate Brown to the Board of Trustees at Eastern Oregon University. She is one of 75 students pursuing their OSU AgSci degree at EOU in a long-standing collaborative program to meet the needs of East Oregonians.
Comments / 1