BAKER CITY – (Original Release from the Baker City Newsletter) The snow is starting to fly. With the snow and cold, public works are out early in the morning checking intersections. Salt, sand, ice, and plowing are very costly. It is a delicate balance between making sure critical routes are clear and other roads are drivable while managing the dollars available to spend on streets. Public works developed a priority map and policy of when, where, and how much snow triggers salt, sand, or plowing. Information about snow management can be located on our website under the public works department. Be careful this winter as we see that beautiful white stuff fall all around.

BAKER CITY, OR ・ 21 HOURS AGO