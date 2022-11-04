ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TIME

What to Know About Diabetes and the Risk of Silent Heart Attacks

By Markham Heid
TIME
TIME
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=015qbM_0iyd8xRi00
mustafahacalaki—Getty Images

At first it seemed like a routine call—something the paramedics had dealt with countless times before. A man in his mid-50s was having a heart attack, and his physician had called for emergency support. But when the paramedics arrived, the physician pulled them aside and told them something peculiar: the man had no cardiovascular symptoms whatsoever.

The man had come to his doctor’s office because he’d woken early the previous morning sweating and with a sharp pain in his left wrist. These symptoms had quickly subsided and he’d gone back to sleep. Later, after going about his day, he’d visited his doctor to report the episode. The man showed no outward signs of heart trouble; he was breathing and acting normally—asking what “all the fuss was about”—and his heart rate and blood pressure weren’t elevated. However, when his doctor performed an electrocardiogram—a test that measures the electrical activity of the heart—it showed plainly that the man had experienced a heart attack. The paramedics repeated the test and came to the same conclusion. Later, at the hospital, further tests confirmed the attack and revealed a partial blockage of one of the man’s coronary arteries. Surgeons stented the blocked artery and, after a few days in the hospital, the man returned home.

The man’s experience was documented in a 2017 medical case report in the Irish Journal of Paramedicine, and it illustrates something experts call a “silent heart attack.” This is a type of attack that doesn’t cause typical or obvious symptoms. “Crushing chest pain that radiates down the left arm is the classic symptom,” says Dr. Amgad N. Makaryus, a professor of cardiology at the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in New York. “With silent ischemia, which is more common in diabetics, people develop atypical symptoms, or they might not develop symptoms at all.”

By some estimates, roughly 1 in 4 heart attacks is “silent.” This is likely an undercount because many of these heart attacks go unrecognized and unreported; most are only identified after the fact using an electrocardiogram or other test. While roughly half of silent heart attacks involve atypical symptoms, the other half are believed not to cause symptoms at all. And research has found that people with Type 2 diabetes may be up to twice as likely to have a silent heart attack compared to those who don’t have diabetes.

Silent heart attacks are dangerous precisely because they often occur undetected. Some studies have found that people who have experienced a silent heart attack are at greater risk of death than those who have a heart attack with recognized symptoms. “Compared to those without a heart attack, those who have had a silent heart attack have a three-fold greater likelihood of dying from heart disease in the future,” says Dr. Nathan Wong, director of the Heart Disease Prevention Program at the University of California, Irvine.

How can those with Type 2 diabetes protect themselves from silent heart attacks? Here, Wong and others explain everything you need to know—whether you have Type 2 diabetes yourself or are caring for someone with the condition.

Not so silent

The term “silent” heart attack is a bit of a misnomer. While estimates suggest that half of these attacks cause no symptoms at all, experts say that many, if not most, silent heart attacks likely cause symptoms that people either miss or misconstrue. “I think if you go back and take a really detailed medical history of people who have had a silent heart attack, most of the time that will reveal symptoms,” Makaryus says.

For example, the middle-aged man with the silent heart attack—the one who wondered what all the fuss was about—had woken up early in the morning with wrist pain and unexplained sweating. Makaryus says these symptoms—and especially their timing—pointed to a possible heart event. “Most heart attacks happen early in the morning when cortisol spikes,” he explains. Cortisol is a hormone that increases activity in the sympathetic nervous system, which includes the heart, and its levels tend to peak first thing in the morning. “If someone awakes from sleep with symptoms, that’s something we always take very seriously,” he adds.

While the morning hours may be a particularly risky time, silent heart attacks don’t follow any set schedule. Also, Makaryus says the possible signs and symptoms of a silent heart attack are numerous. These include mild pain in the chest or left arm, shortness of breath, fatigue, lightheadedness, sweating, pain in the jaw or back, nausea, heartburn, or indigestion. Pay special attention to symptoms that appear suddenly, he says, or those that represent a change from your baseline. “If all of a sudden you walk up a flight of stairs and you’re huffing and puffing, that’s much more concerning than symptoms that are long-standing,” he explains. “I tell patients with diabetes not to minimize their symptoms. Better to come in.”

If your medical provider suspects that you’ve had a heart attack, they may be able to confirm this using an electrocardiogram (EKG), an echocardiogram, or one of several other diagnostic tools.

The link between diabetes and silent heart attacks

One of the common complications of Type 2 diabetes is nerve damage, also known as neuropathy. This nerve damage is caused by elevated blood-sugar levels, and it can cause numbness, tingling, pain, sensitivity, and weakness—most often in the feet or other limbs. In such cases it’s termed “peripheral neuropathy.”

However, neuropathy can also affect the autonomic nervous system, which controls the body’s heart and internal organs. “Neuropathy can cause a loss of sensation to different parts of the body—not only the feet and toes, but also potentially to organs such as the heart,” Wong explains. This is sometimes termed cardiac autonomic dysfunction or “autonomic neuropathy.” The nerves of the autonomic nervous systems can be severely damaged. “The result is that people will not necessarily feel chest pain, and this is one way that a silent heart attack is thought to be connected to diabetes,” he says.

It’s worth highlighting that people with Type 2 diabetes who experience peripheral neuropathy don’t necessarily have the type of nerve damage that can hide a heart attack. “Peripheral neuropathy is much more common than autonomic neuropathy, and there’s not much concordance between the two,” says Dr. Om Ganda, an associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and a research investigator at the Harvard-affiliated Joslin Diabetes Center. “So if you have symptoms of peripheral [neuropathy], that doesn’t mean you must also have autonomic neuropathy.”

While a person may not be able to “feel” autonomic neuropathy, there are ways to detect it that don’t involve formal medical tests. Orthostatic hypotension—a drop in blood pressure that occurs when a person sits or stands up suddenly—is one indicator, Ganda says. If you’ve noticed that you feel lightheaded or dizzy after sitting or standing, and especially if this is a new symptom for you, that’s worth mentioning to your care provider. “Erectile dysfunction can also be a sign of autonomic neuropathy,” he says. So too is gastroparesis, or abnormally slow stomach-emptying. This can leave you feeling stuffed even hours after a meal. It can also cause abdominal pain, heartburn, bloating, or nausea. Again, if you’ve noticed any of these symptoms crop up suddenly, tell your doctor.

Researchers believe that other factors—such as a higher-than-average pain threshold, or unusually high levels of pain-numbing hormones—may also contribute to silent heart attacks. But these factors are not specific to people with diabetes.

How to protect yourself

A lot of time and energy has been poured into the study of screening people with Type 2 diabetes to assess their risk for heart trouble, including silent heart attack. “Is it better to screen, and can we make a difference if we do?” says Makaryus. “The conclusion in most of these studies was no, screening does not make a difference.”

He says the reason for this is simple: People with Type 2 diabetes are already at extremely high risk for heart disease and related complications. In fact, roughly 3 out of 4 diabetes-related deaths are caused by poor blood flow to the heart. “The conclusion is that if someone has Type 2 diabetes, [their physician] should put them on all the medications and other things you need to do for the primary prevention of cardiovascular disease,” Makaryus says. That almost certainly means taking a statin drug to control levels of fats in the blood. It also means regular checkups with your care team to make sure your other heart-disease indicators—namely your blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and blood glucose—are under control.

A healthy lifestyle is also an important safeguard. “Almost every day, you should try to have 30 minutes of exercise,” Makaryus says. Avoiding tobacco and eating a healthy diet also make a difference. “The evidence suggests the DASH diet is very good for people with diabetes,” he says. This diet, which was originally formulated to help people control hypertension—a common complication for those with Type 2 diabetes—involves lower sodium intake and an emphasis on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and low-fat animal products.

Ganda says that adopting healthier habits earlier in life can pay huge dividends down the road. “In the United States, 96 million people have prediabetes,” he says. Many of these people don’t know it, and many could avoid progressing to full-blown Type 2 diabetes if they modified their lifestyle, he says. Also, rates of Type 2 diabetes are rising in young adults and even in children. “Lack of physical activity is part of that, I think,” he says. “Young people are moving and exercising less because they spend time behind the phone or the computer screen.”

He emphasizes that some of the variables that give rise to Type 2 diabetes are out of a person’s control. For example, a person’s genes certainly play a role in predetermining their risk for both Type 2 diabetes and complications like heart disease. Still, each of us can take steps to mitigate these sorts of risks. “People born with these genes may express them sooner due to unhealthy lifestyles,” he says.

Perhaps the most important takeaway for those with Type 2 diabetes: Understand that your heart is at risk. “Diabetes is really a cardiovascular condition,” Wong says. “Most people with diabetes will eventually die from a heart attack, a stroke, or another complication of cardiovascular disease.”

He says recognizing this and doing something about it—monitoring your blood pressure and other heart-health indicators, living a healthy lifestyle, and keeping an eye out for the subtler symptoms of heart trouble—are essential to protecting yourself from a silent heart attack.

“I think the overarching theme here is that prevention is key,” Wong adds.

Contact us at letters@time.com.

Comments / 0

Related
studyfinds.org

Common diabetes drug can slash the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease

LONDON — Taking a common diabetes medication can cut the risk of Alzheimer’s by more than a fifth, according to new research. Known as TZDs (thiazolidinediones), researchers say they boost blood flow by reducing bad cholesterol, increasing oxygen supply to the brain. A study of more than half...
Healthymeal

Heart Failure, Symptoms And Causes

Heart failure happens when the heart's ability to properly pump blood is compromised or the heart muscle is harmed. The damage is typically caused by coronary artery disease or a heart attack. Defective heart valves, chronic high blood pressure, and genetic disease may all have a role. Unhealthy coronary hearts are no longer able to provide the body with the oxygen-rich blood it requires, regardless of the underlying cause.
Yahoo!

Alzheimer's vs. normal memory loss: here are 5 things to know right now

An estimated 6.5 million Americans age 65 and up are living with Alzheimer's disease. The progressive disease is devastating and can cause symptoms ranging from memory loss to seizures, according to the National Institute on Aging (NIA). With that, it's understandable to be nervous if you find you or a...
Healthline

People on Blood Pressure Meds May Be Less Likely to Develop Dementia

Researchers analyzed data from clinical trials involving over 28,000 people to determine if people using high blood pressure drugs had a reduced risk of dementia compared to those who did not use these drugs. Approximately one out of 10 people older than 65 have dementia. Blood pressure medications may help...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The List

The Side Effects You Might Experience If You Take Metformin

Metformin is the most commonly prescribed medication for treating type 2 diabetes, as per Jama. French physician Jean Sterne was the first to use metformin to treat diabetes in 1957 (via Diabetologia) and decades later, the medication became available in the U.S. in 1995. It's now the most prescribed medication...
shefinds

Yikes! This Blood Pressure Medication Is Being Recalled Because It May 'Increase The Risk Of Cancer'

As reported by Miami Herald, a notable blood pressure medication recall comes from Aurobindo Pharma this week. It involves two lots of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets for having “too much of the nitrosamine impurity N-Nitroso-Quinapril,” the outlet notes. According to the recall notice’s risk statement, impurities found in the recalled drugs could “increase the risk of cancer.” We rounded up other facts you should know:
EverydayHealth.com

Body Lice Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment

There are three types of lice that live off of humans: head lice, pubic lice, and body lice. While they are all flat, wingless, parasitic insects, there are some key differences. Body lice (Pediculus humanus corporis), for instance, are the only variety of lice known to spread disease. (1) Also, while body lice do feed off of human blood like the others, they don’t actually reside on the body. Instead, body lice lay their eggs on or near the seams of clothing and bedding, and simply crawl onto the skin several times a day to feed. (2)
shefinds

The One Fruit You Should Be Eating Daily For A Stronger Immune System And Weight Loss This Fall

Cold and flu season is dawning on us, which means it’s time to get our immune systems into gear. While there are many ways to maintain a healthy immune system, such as getting ample rest, regular exercise, hydration, and even certain supplements, one of the most important things is to maintain a healthy diet. In fact, certain foods are packed with nutrients that can help your body stay healthier than ever—including one tasty fruit.
EverydayHealth.com

Blood Pressure Pills Recalled Over Potential Cancer Risk

Aurobindo Pharma USA is voluntarily recalling a blood pressure tablet because of a potential cancer risk, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company is recalling two lots of its quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets, which are prescribed to lower blood pressure in people with hypertension, over concerns that the pills may be contaminated with nitrosamine, the FDA said in a statement.
TheDailyBeast

Scientists Found a Way to Predict Your Death by How You Walk

We’re all going to die eventually—but what if you knew when you’d be at risk for dropping dead, based solely on the way you walk? A new study shows that measurements taken with wrist-worn motion sensors can be used to predict one’s mortality risk up to five years later. As one of the largest validations of wearable technology to date, the research raises the possibility of one day using the motion detection system in smartphones to survey patient health without the need for in-person visits to the doctor’s office.The study, published Thursday in the journal PLOS Digital Health, was run...
The Independent

Scientists reveal how to spot signs of dementia nine years before diagnosis

It could be possible to spot signs of dementia up to nine years before diagnosis, a new study has found. The findings, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, mean that future at-risk patients could be screened to help identify those who might benefit from early interventions to reduce their risk of developing dementia-related diseases.
Medical News Today

5 unusual symptoms of diabetes

Diabetes is a condition that can affect the whole body and cause a variety of symptoms. Many common and unusual symptoms occur due to uncontrolled high blood sugars. Recognizing symptoms early on can be key to successfully treating and managing the condition. Diabetes describes a group of health conditions that...
msn.com

Two Lots of Blood Pressure Medicine Recalled: Is Yours Affected?

Two types of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets made by Aurobindo Pharma USA are being recalled because they contain too-high levels of nitrosamines. These compounds are commonly found in water and foods -- including meats, dairy products and vegetables in lower levels -- but may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time. This is according to the voluntary recall from Aurobindo, which was posted by the US Food and Drug Administration.
BGR.com

Left-handed people are more likely to be mentally ill – now we know why

Left-handed individuals only make up 10 percent of the world’s population. Despite that small number, 40 percent of all cases of severe mental illness come from left-handed individuals. Scientists aren’t quite sure why mental illnesses have a higher chance of manifesting in left-handed people, but they believe it could be directly tied to the way their brains are wired.
TIME

TIME

80K+
Followers
9K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy