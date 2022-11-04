Read full article on original website
KARK
KJ Jefferson healthier, suspensions handed out
FAYETTEVILLE — Quarterback KJ Jefferson struggled some on Saturday along with the remainder of the team in a 21-19 loss to Liberty. Jefferson completed 23 of 37 passes for 284 yards, two touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. Jefferson rushed 16 times for 36 yards as well. He had some nagging injuries last week and didn’t throw much in practice. Sam Pittman was asked about Jefferson’s health on Monday.
How to watch, listen, stream No. 23 Washington at No. 6 Oregon
This is a big one. No. 23 Washington and No. 6 Oregon are ready for primetime this Saturday. But in this particular game, you can throw the rankings out the window when these two heated rivals get together. Fox has recognized this as a big-time matchup as they are sending their best announcing team to Autzen Stadium. The network has also put the game in a timeslot where the most eyeballs across the country will be viewed onto the scene. Oregon will be going for its ninth straight win and inching toward a possible College Football Playoff berth, something unthinkable following that devastating...
Kirby Smart encouraged by youth at outside linebacker: ‘Guys are growing up and getting better’
ATHENS — When Robert Beal left Saturday’s game, it became a real hold-your-breath moment for outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe. The Bulldogs were already without senior leader Nolan Smith, with his season-ending injury occurring against Florida. It left the Bulldogs with just four healthy outside linebackers, as Darris...
