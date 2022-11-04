Read full article on original website
Clemens Field stadium in Hannibal, Missouri was named after Mark Twain's birth name, Samuel L. ClemensCJ CoombsHannibal, MO
The historic 19th-century Goodman-Stark House is linked to the successful Stark Bros. Nursery & Orchard Co. storyCJ CoombsLouisiana, MO
The historic James Beauchamp Clark House in Missouri is a museum with restoration to be completed by 2023CJ CoombsBowling Green, MO
Elimination Of The Pink TaxAneka DuncanGeorgia State
Clemens Field stadium in Hannibal, Missouri was named after Mark Twain's birth name, Samuel L. Clemens
Clemens Field.Jon Roanhaus, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In Hannibal, Missouri, there's a baseball stadium known as Clemens Field. It's located at 403 Warren Barrett Drive on the south side of downtown. In 2008, this stadium was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The grandstand built to hold 2,000 fans, and the limestone wall are important structures that are part of the reason it's included on the National Register.
muddyriversports.com
Next man up is next man to shine in Hannibal football team’s district semifinal romp
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Not even in his wildest dreams could Aaron Daughtery have ever envisioned what would unfold Friday night. Daughtery, a sophomore defensive back making his first start in the Hannibal secondary, intercepted three passes — returning one for a touchdown — to help the Pirates overwhelm Warrenton 62-7 in the Class 4 District 5 semifinals at Porter Stadium.
