Clinton County, PA

LIVE UPDATES: The polls open at 7 a.m. for Pa. Election Day 2022. Here’s what you need to know.

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Welcome to Election Day 2022 in Pennsylvania. Today, seven Spotlight PA reporters — in collaboration with our partners from Votebeat and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Mill Hall police charge contractor with fraud

CASTANEA, PA – Mill Hall police say Cody Daniel-Shane McHenry of Lock Haven was taken into custody Monday night at his residence. Police said McHenry, who is the owner of McHenry Roofing and Construction LLC was contracted to perform home improvement work on the victim’s home in September of 2021 for the total cost of $10,700.00.
MILL HALL, PA
Planning to vote in person on Nov. 8? Here’s what to know

HARRISBURG, PA – One million Pennsylvania voters have cast their ballots ahead of Tuesday’s midterm election. But plenty of people are expected to vote in person on Nov. 8. Voters in this year’s general election could determine political control in the U.S. Senate by electing a new senator...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Penn State wrestling hosts Lock Haven Friday

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA — Penn State (0-0, 0-0 B1G), ranked No. 1 on the InterMat Tournament Power Index (TPI), will host Lock Haven (0-0) in the season opening dual meet for both teams on Friday, Nov. 11. The dual is set for 7 p.m. in Rec Hall. The Nittany...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
LH city council nixes Housing Coalition scaled back Dickey School housing plan

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Lock Haven City Council, on a 4-3 vote Monday night, effectively all but killed off a Clinton County Housing Coalition proposal to acquire the old Dickey Elementary School on S. Fairview Street and convert it to housing units. The Coalition came before council with a revised proposal, 11 units of housing with 25 on-site parking spaces.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
Loganton store waives bad check charges

LOGANTON, PA – Lamar state police say a person who was not identified passed bad checks amounting to nearly $900 at Scenic Ridge Foods on South St. in Loganton. The checks, written between Sept. 4 and 10 and totaling $895.66, were returned for “not sufficient funds.”. According to...
LOGANTON, PA
Lock Haven University Foundation celebrates donor generosity and student success with annual Scholarship Brunch

LOCK HAVEN, PA – More than 130 donors and scholarship recipients recently attended the Lock Haven University Foundation’s ninth annual James C. Reeser Scholarship Brunch. The brunch is an annual celebration of donor generosity and student success at Commonwealth University-Lock Haven. The event provides donors the chance to...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
LHU:Volleyball closes 2022 regular season at East Stroudsburg

EAST STROUDSBURG, PA – The Lock Haven volleyball team (1-24, 1-13 PSAC East) finished off the regular season with a road match at East Stroudsburg University (14-13, 8-6 PSAC East) in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division action, which saw the Warriors defend their court, winning the match, 3-0 (25-19, 25-16, 25-10).
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
LH Football celebrates Senior Day against Shippensburg, falls 44-7

LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Lock Haven football team (1-9, 0-7 PSAC East) hosted Shippensburg University (4-6, 3-4 PSAC East) on Saturday afternoon in the Bald Eagles final home contest of 2022. The Raiders took the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division contest, 44-7. Prior to kickoff, the Bald Eagles honored the Senior Class of 2022: Austin Barber (Johnstown, Pa./Greater Johnstown), Justin White (Philadelphia/Ben Franklin), Easton Turner (Ashburn, Va./Stone Bridge (Assumption)) and Thomas KaiKai (Philadelphia/Lenape).
LOCK HAVEN, PA
CM’s Wolfe with solid showing at state cross country meet

HERSHEY, PA – Central Mountain senior Abbey Wolfe competed at the 2022 PIAA AAA XC State Championships on Saturday in Hershey. Abbey finished 89th out of 233 girls in a time of 21:15.40. She improved her time from over one minute from last year’s state championships. Afterwards, Coach...
HERSHEY, PA

