Read full article on original website
Related
therecord-online.com
Former Pa. governors ask candidates Doug Mastriano, Josh Shapiro to accept results of Nov. 8 election
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s four living former governors on Monday sent a letter to the main party candidates vying for the position on Nov. 8, urging them to respect and accept the results of the election regardless of the outcome. In their one-page letter to Democrat Josh Shapiro and...
therecord-online.com
LIVE UPDATES: The polls open at 7 a.m. for Pa. Election Day 2022. Here’s what you need to know.
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Welcome to Election Day 2022 in Pennsylvania. Today, seven Spotlight PA reporters — in collaboration with our partners from Votebeat and...
therecord-online.com
Chapman expresses confidence in local election officials ahead of Election Day
HARRISBURG, PA – Less than 24 hours before polls are set to open on Election Day, Pennsylvania’s top election official said that voters should feel “confident” about heading to the polls on Tuesday. “I just wanted to say voters should feel confident to go to the...
therecord-online.com
Mill Hall police charge contractor with fraud
CASTANEA, PA – Mill Hall police say Cody Daniel-Shane McHenry of Lock Haven was taken into custody Monday night at his residence. Police said McHenry, who is the owner of McHenry Roofing and Construction LLC was contracted to perform home improvement work on the victim’s home in September of 2021 for the total cost of $10,700.00.
therecord-online.com
Planning to vote in person on Nov. 8? Here’s what to know
HARRISBURG, PA – One million Pennsylvania voters have cast their ballots ahead of Tuesday’s midterm election. But plenty of people are expected to vote in person on Nov. 8. Voters in this year’s general election could determine political control in the U.S. Senate by electing a new senator...
therecord-online.com
Penn State wrestling hosts Lock Haven Friday
UNIVERSITY PARK, PA — Penn State (0-0, 0-0 B1G), ranked No. 1 on the InterMat Tournament Power Index (TPI), will host Lock Haven (0-0) in the season opening dual meet for both teams on Friday, Nov. 11. The dual is set for 7 p.m. in Rec Hall. The Nittany...
therecord-online.com
LH city council nixes Housing Coalition scaled back Dickey School housing plan
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Lock Haven City Council, on a 4-3 vote Monday night, effectively all but killed off a Clinton County Housing Coalition proposal to acquire the old Dickey Elementary School on S. Fairview Street and convert it to housing units. The Coalition came before council with a revised proposal, 11 units of housing with 25 on-site parking spaces.
therecord-online.com
Loganton store waives bad check charges
LOGANTON, PA – Lamar state police say a person who was not identified passed bad checks amounting to nearly $900 at Scenic Ridge Foods on South St. in Loganton. The checks, written between Sept. 4 and 10 and totaling $895.66, were returned for “not sufficient funds.”. According to...
therecord-online.com
Lock Haven University Foundation celebrates donor generosity and student success with annual Scholarship Brunch
LOCK HAVEN, PA – More than 130 donors and scholarship recipients recently attended the Lock Haven University Foundation’s ninth annual James C. Reeser Scholarship Brunch. The brunch is an annual celebration of donor generosity and student success at Commonwealth University-Lock Haven. The event provides donors the chance to...
therecord-online.com
LHU: Front-running pack powers Women’s Cross Country to third-place finish at PSAC Championship
MANSFIELD, PA – A trio of Bald Eagles cracked the top-10, and in all, four Lock Haven University women’s cross country runners ran to All-Conference status today at the 2022 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Championship, hosted by Mansfield University at the Lamb’s Creek Recreation Area Course in Tioga County.
therecord-online.com
LHU: Hines cracks top-10, leads Men’s Cross Country to 5th place finish at PSAC Championships
MANSFIELD, PA – Chris Hine (Plains, Pa./Holy Redeemer) ran to All-Conference status and led the way today for the Lock Haven University men’s cross country team at 2022 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Championship, hosted by Mansfield University at the Lamb’s Creek Recreation Area Course in Tioga County.
therecord-online.com
Shufeldt and Stem claim titles as LH Women’s Wrestling opens season in style
PRINCETON, N.J. – The Lock Haven women’s wrestling team crowned two individual champions and opened the 2022-23 season and a new era under head coach Matt Lackey with flair at the Princeton Open on Sunday. A pair of freshmen competing for the first time as Bald Eagles both...
therecord-online.com
LHU:Volleyball closes 2022 regular season at East Stroudsburg
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA – The Lock Haven volleyball team (1-24, 1-13 PSAC East) finished off the regular season with a road match at East Stroudsburg University (14-13, 8-6 PSAC East) in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division action, which saw the Warriors defend their court, winning the match, 3-0 (25-19, 25-16, 25-10).
therecord-online.com
Police release identities of victims in Saturday morning Lycoming County shooting spree
UNITYVILLE – Four people are dead after a Saturday morning shooting spree in eastern Lycoming County. It ended when state police returned fire and killed the man responsible, they say, for murdering his wife, his sister, and a friend. Police identified the assailant as Brian Taylor. They said Sunday...
therecord-online.com
LH Football celebrates Senior Day against Shippensburg, falls 44-7
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Lock Haven football team (1-9, 0-7 PSAC East) hosted Shippensburg University (4-6, 3-4 PSAC East) on Saturday afternoon in the Bald Eagles final home contest of 2022. The Raiders took the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division contest, 44-7. Prior to kickoff, the Bald Eagles honored the Senior Class of 2022: Austin Barber (Johnstown, Pa./Greater Johnstown), Justin White (Philadelphia/Ben Franklin), Easton Turner (Ashburn, Va./Stone Bridge (Assumption)) and Thomas KaiKai (Philadelphia/Lenape).
therecord-online.com
CM’s Wolfe with solid showing at state cross country meet
HERSHEY, PA – Central Mountain senior Abbey Wolfe competed at the 2022 PIAA AAA XC State Championships on Saturday in Hershey. Abbey finished 89th out of 233 girls in a time of 21:15.40. She improved her time from over one minute from last year’s state championships. Afterwards, Coach...
Comments / 0