Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
islandfreepress.org
Public invited to meeting on Hatteras village bridge replacement on Thursday
The public is invited to join state transportation officials in Hatteras village this Thursday to learn more about the replacement of a small bridge on Hatteras Island in Dare County. The N.C. Department of Transportation will host a meeting at the Hatteras Community Building at 57689 N.C. Highway 12 about...
islandfreepress.org
Multiple weather events will impact the Outer Banks this week; Coastal flooding and ocean overwash possible
Multiple weather events will impact the Outer Banks this week, and a High Surf Advisory, Coastal Flood Advisory, and Wind Advisory are in effect, per an update from the National Weather Service (NWS) Newport/Morehead City office. Strong NE winds are developing now between a strong high pressure system in the...
islandfreepress.org
Hatteras-Ocracoke ferry operations suspended due to weather
The Hatteras-Ocracoke ferry operations have been suspended due to high winds and rough conditions as of Tuesday at 7:00 a.m., per an update from the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Ferry Division. Ferry service will resume once weather conditions improve. For the Ocracoke-mainland routes, the 10 a.m. departure from...
islandfreepress.org
Coastal flooding, ocean overwash possible on Tuesday and Wednesday
Confidence is increasing that multiple days of strong northeast-to-east winds combined with large waves may produce coastal flooding and ocean overwash along the Outer Banks next week, per an update from the National Weather Service (NWS) Newport/Morehead City office. Minor to moderate coastal flooding is possible along the oceanside from...
islandfreepress.org
Coastal Flood Advisory, Wind Advisory issued for the Outer Banks
Multiple days of strong northeast winds starting Monday night combined with large waves this week may produce coastal flooding and ocean overwash/erosion, per an update from the National Weather Service (NWS) Newport/Morehead City office. Minor to moderate coastal flooding is possible along the oceanside from Ocracoke to the northern Outer...
islandfreepress.org
NASA rocket launch puts on a show over Hatteras Island
Early risers on Monday morning, November 7, caught a stellar show over Hatteras Island, as a rocket launched from the NASA Wallops Flight Facility in eastern Virginia was clearly visible from multiple locations along the Outer Banks. The Northrop Grumman Cygnus resupply spacecraft successfully launched at 5:32 a.m. on Monday,...
islandfreepress.org
Meet the Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the Week Corey
Meet the Outer Banks SPCA pet of the week, Corey, courtesy of their latest video produced by Dare County’s CURRENT TV. For more information on Corey, and the many other Outer Banks pets currently up for adoption, visit the Outer Banks SPCA website at https://www.obxspca.org/, or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/obxspca/
islandfreepress.org
Cape Hatteras Anglers Club announces results of 64th Annual Invitational Surf Fishing Tournament
The Cape Hatteras Anglers Club 64th Annual Invitational Surf Fishing Tournament was held November 2-5, 2022. 118 teams participated in this year’s tournament and caught a total of 1,155 fish. This tournament is the largest of its kind in the world, with 120 teams and 720 anglers participating. It attracts over 800 visitors to Hatteras Island for the week.
islandfreepress.org
Carole Daughton Mulhearn
Carole Daughton Mulhearn passed into the universe on October 26, 2022. She was at home in Kitty Hawk and surrounded by her loving family. Carole was born in Binghamton, New York on April 6, 1953, the daughter of John and Mary Daughton. She graduated from Maine-Endwell High School in 1971 and received a BA in English from Elmira College in 1975. After graduation she moved to Alexandria, Virginia and took a position as a writer, where she met her future husband, Tom Mulhearn. They married in 1978 and moved to Lynchburg, Virginia, where their first daughter, Meghan, was born. After returning to the DC area they moved to Montgomery County, Maryland where their second daughter, Julie, was born.
This Huge Christmas Shop in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. As the calendar turns to November, Christmas gets closer. For those who want to prep for the holiday season, you might want to visit this huge Christmas shop in North Carolina.
islandfreepress.org
Editor’s Blog: Could the first new Futuro house in 50 years land in Frisco?
There’s an opportunity, right now, for the Outer Banks to secure the first new commercially-manufactured Futuro house in 50 years, and for that UFO to land directly in Frisco. Will the project garner community support?. The loss of the Frisco Futuro House on October 19, (also known as the...
Comments / 0