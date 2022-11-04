ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Two missing Iowa teens found during Florida traffic stop

By Brennan Reh
 4 days ago

BAY COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) – A Thursday afternoon traffic stop led to authorities finding two missing Iowa teens, according to a Florida Highway Patrol official.

The FHP said a Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputy told a state trooper to be on the lookout in the area of US-231 for a 2008 black Saturn Vue with Iowa tags.

4 bodies found in Florida home after injured woman runs to neighbor’s house for help

The trooper located the car and conducted a traffic stop near US-231 and Chapel Road around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The BCSO deputy arrived to assist the trooper with the traffic stop. FHP officials said the trooper and deputy discovered the two people in the car were two missing teenage boys from Iowa.

They took the 15-year-old and 17-year-old from Asbury, Iowa into custody. Authorities said the 15-year-old was charged with being a fugitive from justice, and the 17-year-old was charged with giving false information to a police officer.

The two teens were taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice to be held for transport back to Iowa.

GatorFart
4d ago

What a dishonest headline. They weren't missing, they were fleeing fugitives. And it wasn't some kind of lucky traffic stop - they were staked out on the highway looking for the specific vehicle. Whoever wrote this should be ashamed to call themselves a journalist. More like a spin doctor

