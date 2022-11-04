Read full article on original website
San Jose beats San Francisco As The City with The Most Expensive Housing CostsAmancay TapiaSan Jose, CA
NBC reports stunning new details of Paul Pelosi attack then scrubs it from onlineLashaun TurnerNapa, CA
Police find gun during arrest of passed-out driver in BerkeleyThe Berkeley ScannerBerkeley, CA
Partial Remains of Alexis Gabe Found in CaliforniaAMY KAPLANOakley, CA
Lafayette Schools to Provide Free Covid-19 Test Kits Starting 11/14Thomas SmithLafayette, CA
Stealing at suppertime: Police warn Palo Alto residents of early evening burglaries
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Police are investigating a series of home burglaries with similar circumstances that have occurred since early October, according to a press release from the Palo Alto Police Department. Since Oct. 9, 11 similar burglary incidents took place across the city of Palo Alto around dinnertime. Police say that the burglars […]
3 men shot, 1 home hit by gunfire in weekend shootings
STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN) — Three men were injured in separate shootings and a home was struck by gunfire in Stockton over the weekend, police said. Officers responded at 9:30 p.m. Saturday to the 700 block of Mac Duff Avenue in the Bear Creek District after a 70-year-old man reported that his residence was damaged by […]
Man found shot in the street, dies at hospital: Oakland police
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating after they found an adult man lying shot in the street late Sunday who later died of his injuries. A hit-and-run was reported at 11:44 p.m. Nov. 6 at 103rd Avenue and International Boulevard. When they arrived at the scene, officers found an adult man […]
KTVU FOX 2
Workers robbed and pistol-whipped in San Francisco market: Video
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police said two workers were assaulted and robbed at Stop and Shop Thursday night in the Mission District. Surveillance video shows a guy in a red hooded sweatshirt slamming a worker to the ground and hitting his head with a pistol. Another worker was held up at the cash register during the robbery at 26th and Mission Street.
Concord Police Allegedly Harass Family At Home Memorial Service
This family is upset after Concord PD show up to their home
San Jose shooting leaves victim in critical condition
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are investigating a shooting Monday night that left a male victim with life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.San Jose police tweeted about the shooting in the area of Story Road and McLaughlin Avenue in the city's Little Saigon neighborhood shortly after 7 p.m.Police said the call came in at 6:52 p.m. Arriving officers found a single male shooting victim. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.Police did not have any suspect information available when they initially reported the shooting. More details will be provided by police as they become available.
eastcountytoday.net
October 23-29: Pittsburg Police Calls
The following is a sampling of the Pittsburg Police Calls reported between October 23-29 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Pittsburg. 10/24 – 90 block Marks Blvd. Burglary – Commercial. 10/24 – 100 block E Leland Rd. 10/28 – 200 block...
Driver of stolen vehicle crashes, arrested after car chase in Peninsula
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — One person was arrested after a stolen vehicle was involved in a car chase, the South San Francisco Police Department (SSFPD) announced in a Facebook post on Saturday. The driver of the stolen vehicle crashed into several parked cars on the 100 block of Avalon Drive Friday night. The […]
Police searching for men who burglarized two homes
SAN CARLOS, Calif. (BCN) — Two houses in the city of San Carlos were burglarized Sunday night about an hour apart, and investigators with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department believe the same trio is responsible for both. At 8:02 p.m. sheriff’s deputies were called to a residence on the 1400-block of Edmond Drive where […]
pioneerpublishers.com
Clayton Police Report for October 2022
CLAYTON, CA (Oct. 1, 2022) — This report details police activity for the Clayton Police Department during the month of October, 2022. October 1 – Clayton Rd./Mitchell Canyon Rd. Minor Injuries. October 7 – Clayton Rd./El Camino Dr. No Injuries. October 10 – Clayton Rd./Peacock Creek Dr....
Violent threat found written on wall in East Bay elementary school bathroom
SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — Police responded to an elementary school on Monday due to a report of a threat of violence on campus, according to a tweet from the San Ramon Police Department. Police say the threat was written on the wall of a bathroom on campus at Quail Run Elementary School on Goldenbay […]
Bay Area police release new developments in murder of Alexis Gabe
Officials used dental records to confirm human remains found in California last week belong to 24-year-old Alexis Gabe.
Teenage crew arrested in connection with San Francisco armed carjackings
SAN FRANCISCO -- Four teenagers -- two 16-year-old boys and two 15-year-old boys -- have been arrested in connection with two violent, armed San Francisco carjackings.San Francisco police said officers responded to a report of a carjacking on Treasure Island on Oct. 31 at 3:20 p.m. A man told arriving officers he was approached by four people who brandished guns and fled with his vehicle.Officers spotted the vehicle near Cesar Chavez and Connecticut streets and initiated a pursuit, which was briefly suspended for public safety reasons.The chase resumed near Howard and 6th streets, before the driver of the vehicle crashed into an unoccupied parked car. Police believe the four teenagers in the car were also responsible for a carjacking the day before. On Oct. 30, a person had their vehicle stolen at 25th and South Van Ness in similar circumstances.The teens were arrested and booked on multiple charges including robbery-related charges and conspiracy to commit a felony. Three of the suspects are also facing weapons charges. All were booked into San Francisco Juvenile Justice Center.
Five arrested for allegedly assaulting San Jose police officer after traffic stop
(KRON)– Five people were arrested on Saturday after police stopped a vehicle for speeding in the South Bay, according to the San Jose Police Department. Police say that last night two officers in a patrol car saw three vehicles that appeared to be racing. Police proceeded with a traffic enforcement stop with one of the […]
3 people shot in separate incidents overnight in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people were shot in separate incidents across Stockton early Sunday morning, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said that one male victim, 65, was parked near Sierra Nevada Street and Flora Street when two suspects approached him. The suspects demanded property from the victim and then shot him. Police […]
Remains of missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe found in Amador Co., officials confirm
Partial remains of Alexis Gabe, a Oakley woman who has been missing since January, have been found in Amador County, officials confirmed on Friday.
Suspect wanted on capital murder charge arrested for carjacking, 2 others arrested
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (BCN) — Santa Clara police investigators released information Friday afternoon about the arrest of three carjacking suspects dating back to late September. One of the three suspects is a 21-year-old Alabama man, who was wanted in that state on a capital murder warrant. The incident occurred at about 11 p.m. Sept. 26 […]
Three girls reported missing in Antioch in one week
UPDATE: As of 7 p.m., both Anastacia and Hailey were found safe. Eva is still missing. ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a third girl who went missing this week in Antioch, according to a Facebook post from the Antioch Police Department on Sunday. Police say Hailey Brown […]
Pedestrian suffers ‘major injuries’ in San Jose crash
Police are currently on the scene of a collision that involved a vehicle and a pedestrian, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department.
eastcountytoday.net
Contra Costa County Awarded Grant to Supervise People with Multiple DUI Convictions
Martinez, Calif. – The Contra Costa County Probation Department received funds for an intensive probation supervision program for high-risk DUI offenders with multiple DUI convictions. The $398,845 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) will go toward check-ins with probationers to make sure they are following court-ordered...
