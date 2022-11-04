ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Hill, CA

3 men shot, 1 home hit by gunfire in weekend shootings

STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN) — Three men were injured in separate shootings and a home was struck by gunfire in Stockton over the weekend, police said. Officers responded at 9:30 p.m. Saturday to the 700 block of Mac Duff Avenue in the Bear Creek District after a 70-year-old man reported that his residence was damaged by […]
STOCKTON, CA
Man found shot in the street, dies at hospital: Oakland police

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating after they found an adult man lying shot in the street late Sunday who later died of his injuries. A hit-and-run was reported at 11:44 p.m. Nov. 6 at 103rd Avenue and International Boulevard. When they arrived at the scene, officers found an adult man […]
OAKLAND, CA
Workers robbed and pistol-whipped in San Francisco market: Video

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police said two workers were assaulted and robbed at Stop and Shop Thursday night in the Mission District. Surveillance video shows a guy in a red hooded sweatshirt slamming a worker to the ground and hitting his head with a pistol. Another worker was held up at the cash register during the robbery at 26th and Mission Street.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Jose shooting leaves victim in critical condition

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are investigating a shooting Monday night that left a male victim with life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.San Jose police tweeted about the shooting in the area of Story Road and McLaughlin Avenue in the city's Little Saigon neighborhood shortly after 7 p.m.Police said the call came in at 6:52 p.m. Arriving officers found a single male shooting victim. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.Police did not have any suspect information available when they initially reported the shooting. More details will be provided by police as they become available.
SAN JOSE, CA
October 23-29: Pittsburg Police Calls

The following is a sampling of the Pittsburg Police Calls reported between October 23-29 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Pittsburg. 10/24 – 90 block Marks Blvd. Burglary – Commercial. 10/24 – 100 block E Leland Rd. 10/28 – 200 block...
PITTSBURG, CA
Police searching for men who burglarized two homes

SAN CARLOS, Calif. (BCN) — Two houses in the city of San Carlos were burglarized Sunday night about an hour apart, and investigators with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department believe the same trio is responsible for both. At 8:02 p.m. sheriff’s deputies were called to a residence on the 1400-block of Edmond Drive where […]
SAN CARLOS, CA
Clayton Police Report for October 2022

CLAYTON, CA (Oct. 1, 2022) — This report details police activity for the Clayton Police Department during the month of October, 2022. October 1 – Clayton Rd./Mitchell Canyon Rd. Minor Injuries. October 7 – Clayton Rd./El Camino Dr. No Injuries. October 10 – Clayton Rd./Peacock Creek Dr....
CLAYTON, CA
Teenage crew arrested in connection with San Francisco armed carjackings

SAN FRANCISCO -- Four teenagers -- two 16-year-old boys and two 15-year-old boys -- have been arrested in connection with two violent, armed San Francisco carjackings.San Francisco police said officers responded to a report of a carjacking on Treasure Island on Oct. 31 at 3:20 p.m. A man told arriving officers he was approached by four people who brandished guns and fled with his vehicle.Officers spotted the vehicle near Cesar Chavez and Connecticut streets and initiated a pursuit, which was briefly suspended for public safety reasons.The chase resumed near Howard and 6th streets, before the driver of the vehicle crashed into an unoccupied parked car. Police believe the four teenagers in the car were also responsible for a carjacking the day before. On Oct. 30, a person had their vehicle stolen at 25th and South Van Ness in similar circumstances.The teens were arrested and booked on multiple charges including robbery-related charges and conspiracy to commit a felony. Three of the suspects are also facing weapons charges. All were booked into San Francisco Juvenile Justice Center. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
3 people shot in separate incidents overnight in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people were shot in separate incidents across Stockton early Sunday morning, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said that one male victim, 65, was parked near Sierra Nevada Street and Flora Street when two suspects approached him. The suspects demanded property from the victim and then shot him. Police […]
STOCKTON, CA
Three girls reported missing in Antioch in one week

UPDATE: As of 7 p.m., both Anastacia and Hailey were found safe. Eva is still missing. ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a third girl who went missing this week in Antioch, according to a Facebook post from the Antioch Police Department on Sunday. Police say Hailey Brown […]
ANTIOCH, CA
Contra Costa County Awarded Grant to Supervise People with Multiple DUI Convictions

Martinez, Calif. – The Contra Costa County Probation Department received funds for an intensive probation supervision program for high-risk DUI offenders with multiple DUI convictions. The $398,845 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) will go toward check-ins with probationers to make sure they are following court-ordered...

