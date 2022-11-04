ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fleming Island, FL

Nominate a veteran for Smiles for FREEdom event in Fleming Island

By Allison Matthews, Action News Jax
 4 days ago
FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — Local nonprofit Smiles for FREEdom is hosting a free dentistry day for veterans in and around Northeast Florida.

The event is happening Friday, Nov. 4 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1665 Eagle Harbor Parkway in Fleming Island.

Smiles for FREEdom is a nonprofit organization designed to provide free dental care services for veterans and active service members. Volunteer dental care providers including specialists, dentists, registered dental hygienists, assistants, and administrative staff work together to provide happier and healthier smiles to current and former military personnel. Since 2015, over $1,010,000 in free dental care services have been provided.

There have been several last minute cancellations, so the nonprofit is encouraging community members to nominate any veteran, active duty military member or first responder they know who might benefit from this service today. You can nominate someone by sending their first and last name, their branch of service and their best contact number to Freedom@doctorslakefamilydental.com.

Every nomination is an entry into Smiles for FREEdom’s Peloton bike giveaway as well.

The office will schedule reservations on a first-come, first-served basis until the schedule is full. Please email soon to guarantee your reservation. A copy of qualifying identification is required: a military ID, a DD-214 form or responder Identification.

