ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Firefighters Extinguish House Fire in City of Industry

By Key News Network
Key News Network
Key News Network
 4 days ago

Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: The Los Angeles County Fire Department and Industry Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a structure fire around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, on Don Julian Road and Workman Mill Road in the City of Industry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ar8Zv_0iyd7ium00
Michael Ullo / KNN

Upon arrival, LACoFD reported smoke and fire coming from the front of the house and all occupants and their pet dog were safe outside.

There were no injuries reported.

Michael Ullo, Video Journalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Los Angeles City College placed on lockdown as authorities investigate fatal stabbing

Authorities are investigating reports of a stabbing on the Los Angeles City College campus.As a result, all classes and offices were placed on lockdown as Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies investigated. The stabbing is said to have occurred at around 2 p.m. at a parking garage on North Heliotrope Drive near the college. Sheriff's officials disclosed that the victim, only identified as a man, died at the scene. Deputies are searching for a suspect who is believed to be a Black man standing 5'7" tall and weighing around 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black jacket with white shorts and blue shoes. Students on campus have been urged to shelter in place, while those off campus have been told to stay away. The campus lockdown was lifted at around 5:45 p.m. Anyone with information is urged to contact LASD at (323) 953-4005. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Huizar family members tell jury of cash allegedly provided by developer

Ex-Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar saw his bank balance grow after he befriended a billionaire real estate mogul, and the good fortune extended to his family members, prosecutors alleged Monday in the federal criminal trial of the China-based developer and his company — both facing charges of bribing the former elected official to help with a planned hotel project in downtown L.A.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

One dead, several wounded following stabbing at home in Montebello

Authorities are investigating a rash of stabbings that occurred at a home in Montebello Sunday evening. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the incident broke out a little before 6 p.m. due to some sort of dispute between several men at the home on North Fifth Street. When officers arrived, they found one man, in his 20s, suffering from several apparent stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other men were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of stab wounds they also suffered during the incident. Investigators were still working to determine a motive in the incident. It was unclear if a suspect was arrested. Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (323) 890-5500. 
MONTEBELLO, CA
Key News Network

Hit-and-Run Traffic Collision Kills Motorcyclist, Shuts Down 101 Freeway

Oxnard, Ventura County, CA: A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run traffic collision on the 101 Freeway in the city of Oxnard on Sunday night, Nov. 6, around 10:13 p.m. Oxnard City Fire crews responded to reports of a traffic collision on US-101 at Rice Avenue where arriving units discovered a coupe had rear-ended a motorcycle which ejected the rider in the process.
OXNARD, CA
Key News Network

Victim Found Shot Near Fast Food Restaurant

North Hills, Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a shooting on the 15600 block of Nordhoff Street in North Hills where one victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach around 10:45 p.m. Monday, Nov.7. Los Angeles City Fire Department transported the victim...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Rain, Snow Bear Down on Region; Evacuation Warnings Already Issued

A significant storm moved across Southern California Monday, dousing much of the region with light rain overnight and continuing off-and-on through the day, but the forecast of more significant downpours Tuesday has already prompted evacuation orders and warnings due to possible debris flows. “Light showers today and this evening will...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID motorcyclist killed in Tujunga crash

TUJUNGA, Calif. – Officials Sunday released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed in a fiery crash with a vehicle on the Angeles Forest Highway near the Clearcreek Truck Trail in Tujunga. The victim was identified as Joshua Martin, 35, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Vehicle rolls over near Saugus High School

Emergency personnel responded to a vehicle rolled over just down the street from Saugus High School on Centurion Way in Saugus on Tuesday afternoon. According to Kaitlyn Aldana, a representative for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, emergency personnel arrived at the scene to a rolled-over vehicle the intersection of Centurion Way and Bouquet Canyon Road at approximately 1:09 p.m.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Long Beach roads closed due to suspicious device

A suspicious device has been rendered safe in Long Beach after its discovery shut down roads on Saturday afternoon. A bomb squad was dispatched to the 6400 block of Marina Drive around 3:24 p.m. to investigate the suspicious device, said the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The device has been “rendered safe” and the area […]
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Orange County sheriff releases rendering of man found dead in 2013

Investigators from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department have released updated forensic renderings of a man who was found dead nine years ago off the coast of Newport Beach. Detectives hope the newly released renderings will help finally identify the man and generate new leads in the investigation into his murder. The man’s body was found […]
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Key News Network

Gravel from Overturned Truck Causes Vehicle to Lose Control on 210 Freeway

La Verne, Los Angeles County, CA: A semi with an overturned gravel truck involved a vehicle on the 210 Freeway early Saturday morning, Nov. 5, around 4:53 a.m. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision with an overturned semi and one vehicle that was facing the wrong way on the westbound 210 Freeway at Foothill Boulevard in the city of La Verne.
LA VERNE, CA
Key News Network

Key News Network

Los Angeles, CA
24K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Factual. Breaking. News

 http://keynews.tv

Comments / 0

Community Policy