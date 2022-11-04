Firefighters Extinguish House Fire in City of Industry

Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: The Los Angeles County Fire Department and Industry Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a structure fire around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, on Don Julian Road and Workman Mill Road in the City of Industry.

Michael Ullo / KNN

Upon arrival, LACoFD reported smoke and fire coming from the front of the house and all occupants and their pet dog were safe outside.

There were no injuries reported.

Michael Ullo, Video Journalist / KNN

