After a cold front passes through early Friday, temperatures will drop sharply. We will struggle to hit 30s for highs once we get closer to this coming weekend. In fact, snow bands will be wrapping around behind the center of low pressure of the same system that will bring thunderstorms for both Wednesday and Thursday. As of now, only flurries are expected, and higher totals are expected much farther north of us. There is a better chance for people who live in Minnesota.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO