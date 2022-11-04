Read full article on original website
It’s Election Day; polls open until 8:00 p.m.
(ABC 6 News) – The polls are open across Minnesota and Iowa as the midterm elections are underway. Election officials are expecting a big day after a solid early voting turnout that broke records across the country. Data shows more than 43 million people already voted in the United...
What to know about voting in the 2022 Midterm Elections
(ABC 6 News) – We want to help every Minnesota and Iowa voter be informed with the necessary resources to participate in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8. We created a brief and simple guide to help you exercise your right to vote this year. Below, you can find voter resources, profiles of leading candidates and more.
Candidate Profiles
ABC 6 News is tracking the candidates running in the 2022 midterm elections. Incumbent Tim Walz’s career has been defined by public service, from serving in the National Guard for 24 years, to serving students as a high school teacher and football coach, to serving the state as a Congressman, and now as Minnesota’s 41st Governor.
Wisconsin lawmaker sues to sequester military ballots
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican chair of the Wisconsin Assembly’s elections committee along with a veterans group and other voters have filed a lawsuit seeking a court order requiring the sequestering of military absentee ballots in the battleground state. The lawsuit from state Rep. Janel Brandtjen, filed...
S. Carolina legislature’s final effort to tweak abortion law
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — After a dozen meetings and sessions over the summer and fall, South Carolina lawmakers are almost out of time to do something to change the state’s abortion laws during a special session prompted by the overturning of Roe v. Wade. A conference committee of...
US: Federal aid to Florida for Hurricane Ian tops $2B
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal aid to Florida for recovery from Hurricane Ian has topped the $2 billion mark, Biden administration officials announced Monday, one day before the midterm elections. Most of the money was provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. About $710 million went directly to households, and...
Pennsylvanians scurry to fix mail-in ballots after ruling
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Some of Pennsylvania’s largest counties scrambled Monday to help voters fix mail-in ballots that have fatal flaws such as incorrect dates or missing signatures on the envelopes used to send them in, bringing about confusion and legal challenges in the battleground state on the eve of the election.
Calm Down, Your Hats Won’t Blow Off
After a couple very windy days in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa, we will be seeing much lighter winds starting early Monday. Winds gusted 40+ MPH in several communities both Saturday and Sunday. Even with rain in the forecast as the week goes on, these winds are not expected at this time.
Son of suspect in Muslim slayings to make plea on gun charge
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The son of an Afghan refugee suspected in the shooting deaths of four Muslim men in New Mexico has reached an agreement with federal prosecutors to plead guilty to a charge that he provided a false address when buying two guns last year. Court records...
TN woman arrested with handgun, no permit
(ABC 6 News) – A Tennessee woman was arrested Sunday after a traffic stop allegedly revealed an illegal handgun in her vehicle. An Olmsted County sheriff’s deputy pulled over Victoria Brogan-Lewis, 23, for a traffic violation at about 3:23 p.m. Nov. 6, according to the OCSO. The deputy...
Friday Flurries & Cold
After a cold front passes through early Friday, temperatures will drop sharply. We will struggle to hit 30s for highs once we get closer to this coming weekend. In fact, snow bands will be wrapping around behind the center of low pressure of the same system that will bring thunderstorms for both Wednesday and Thursday. As of now, only flurries are expected, and higher totals are expected much farther north of us. There is a better chance for people who live in Minnesota.
