Investment puts fledgling automaker back on track to introduce electric trucks
U.S. electric vehicle startup Lordstown Motors is back on track to deliver the first of its Endurance pickups by the end of 2022 after its Taiwanese business partner invested $170 million to help the struggling company.
KAAL-TV
Asian stocks mostly rise as markets watch China, inflation
TOKYO (AP) — Asian stocks advanced Monday as investors weighed uncertainties such as the U.S. mid-term elections and China’s possible moves to ease coronavirus restrictions. Oil prices fell. China reported its trade shrank in October as global demand weakened and anti-virus controls weighed on domestic consumer spending. Exports...
