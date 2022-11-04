Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenKalamazoo, MI
Gluten-Free, Plant-Based Eatery Set to Open in Southwest Michigan This FallVegOut MagazinePortage, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
WWMT
Man faces open murder charge in Lee Township deadly shooting
LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 38-year-old man appeared in court Monday, on several charges relating to a deadly shooting in Lee Township. James Edward Rawson Jr. was arraigned on charges of first-degree murder, assault with intent to commit murder, and two counts of possession of a firearm during a commission of a felony, according Allegan County Sheriff's Office.
WWMT
Battle Creek police officer recalls finding 2-year-old bleeding from gunshot wound
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two teenagers charged in the drive-by shooting that killed 2-year-old Kai Turner appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Monday. Martavon Nelson, 18, and Jaylen Smith, 17, were both charged with one count of open murder and six counts of weapons charges during their arraignments in Calhoun County District Court in September.
WWMT
School resource officer hired for first time at Hamilton Community Schools
HAMILTON, Mich. — Hamilton Community Schools hired its first-ever school resource officer Monday. Allegan County Sheriff's Deputy Joe Knapp, a 23-year veteran of the police force, is expected to begin his role as the school's resource officer Dec. 1, according to Hamilton Superintendent Dr. Bradford Lusk. Loy Norrix High...
WWMT
Man left with skull fractures after Battle Creek assault, undergoes surgery
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A 66-year-old man was taken to the hospital after an assault that left him with multiple skull fractures, a possible fractured jaw, and a brain injury that required surgery, according to the Battle Creek Police. The assault happened in the area of Green Street and...
WWMT
Woman found dead inside burning Plainwell apartment
PLAINWELL, Mich. — The Plainwell Department of Public Safety now investigating the death of an elderly woman following an apartment fire late Saturday night. ASSAULT: Man left with skull fractures after Battle Creek assault, undergoes surgery. Crews were called to an apartment on North Main Street just after 11:15...
WWMT
Discounted parking approved for redesigned movie theatre complex in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo City Commission announced last week, that plans are in motion for a movie theatre to return to downtown Kalamazoo. The new complex will take over the space formerly occupied by three other cinema operators; Rave, The Alamo Drafthouse and, most recenly, AMC which closed in November of 2020.
WWMT
From Old to New: Kalamazoo College plans to build and renovate residence halls, dorms
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo College is planning to renovate historic residence halls that haven’t seen major construction since the last ones were built in the 1960's. Officials said Kalamazoo College recently got approval from city commissioners to move along with a master plan on how the campus will develop over the next decade. This includes plans to add and improve residential life on campus.
WWMT
Holly-jolly holidays: Festive events happening around West Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The holidays are almost upon us!. To celebrate the holidays, check out these festive events happening around West Michigan!. The car museum is scheduled to host its second annual, drive-through or walk-through, winter wonderland experience. The holiday light show will include gourmet hot chocolate, adult drinks, a giant maze of holiday inflatables, a stop at Santa's garage, and more.
WWMT
Consumers Energy crews work overnight to restore power after strong storms
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Damaging winds and storms resulted from a severe thunderstorm warning last weekend. Consumers Energy crews restored power to over 132,000 customers, according to their Monday report. Nasty weather: National Weather Service issues severe thunderstorm warning. The storm brought wind gusts of over 65 mph, knocking down...
WWMT
Gull Lake takes home championship for second title in three years
NOVI, Mich. — Given the fast starts and great defense Gull Lake showed this postseason, it's not shock that both played a factor once more when it mattered the most. The Blue Devils scored the game's only goal in the opening minute while the defense helped pitch another shutout -their sixth of the postseason -to come away with a 1-0 win over Cranbrook Kingswood for the MHSAA Division 2 state championship Saturday in Novi.
WWMT
Another day, another hat trick for Polin as WMU takes down Miami (OH), 5-2
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan senior captain Jason Polin recorded his second straight hat trick as the WMU hockey team swept Miami after a 5-2 win on Saturday night at Lawson Ice Arena. Polin also had two assists to have a hand in all five goals and a career-high...
Comments / 0