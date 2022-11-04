ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Rivers, MI

WWMT

Man faces open murder charge in Lee Township deadly shooting

LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 38-year-old man appeared in court Monday, on several charges relating to a deadly shooting in Lee Township. James Edward Rawson Jr. was arraigned on charges of first-degree murder, assault with intent to commit murder, and two counts of possession of a firearm during a commission of a felony, according Allegan County Sheriff's Office.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Woman found dead inside burning Plainwell apartment

PLAINWELL, Mich. — The Plainwell Department of Public Safety now investigating the death of an elderly woman following an apartment fire late Saturday night. ASSAULT: Man left with skull fractures after Battle Creek assault, undergoes surgery. Crews were called to an apartment on North Main Street just after 11:15...
PLAINWELL, MI
WWMT

From Old to New: Kalamazoo College plans to build and renovate residence halls, dorms

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo College is planning to renovate historic residence halls that haven’t seen major construction since the last ones were built in the 1960's. Officials said Kalamazoo College recently got approval from city commissioners to move along with a master plan on how the campus will develop over the next decade. This includes plans to add and improve residential life on campus.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Holly-jolly holidays: Festive events happening around West Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The holidays are almost upon us!. To celebrate the holidays, check out these festive events happening around West Michigan!. The car museum is scheduled to host its second annual, drive-through or walk-through, winter wonderland experience. The holiday light show will include gourmet hot chocolate, adult drinks, a giant maze of holiday inflatables, a stop at Santa's garage, and more.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Consumers Energy crews work overnight to restore power after strong storms

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Damaging winds and storms resulted from a severe thunderstorm warning last weekend. Consumers Energy crews restored power to over 132,000 customers, according to their Monday report. Nasty weather: National Weather Service issues severe thunderstorm warning. The storm brought wind gusts of over 65 mph, knocking down...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Gull Lake takes home championship for second title in three years

NOVI, Mich. — Given the fast starts and great defense Gull Lake showed this postseason, it's not shock that both played a factor once more when it mattered the most. The Blue Devils scored the game's only goal in the opening minute while the defense helped pitch another shutout -their sixth of the postseason -to come away with a 1-0 win over Cranbrook Kingswood for the MHSAA Division 2 state championship Saturday in Novi.
RICHLAND, MI

