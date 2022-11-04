ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feeman to speak at American Legion on Veterans Day

By Ashland Times Gazette
 4 days ago
Mason Feeman, admissions counselor/recruitment specialist at the Office of Military and Veteran Services at Ashland University, will be the speaker at the Veterans Day service Nov. 11 at Harry Higgins Post 88 of the American Legion, 1338 Claremont Ave.

Feeman is a former Ohio Army guardsman, serving six years as an infantryman, achieving the rank of sergeant. He graduated from Ashland University in 2021 with a bachelor of science degree in exercise science.

The service is open to the public and will begin at 10:35 a.m. The service will be held indoors at the post home and then go outside for the 21-gun salute by the Ashland Veterans Honor Guard at 11 a.m.

“We are proud to be able to conduct this ceremony to remember all those who fought, died and continue to serve in the Armed Forces of the United States to maintain all the freedoms we have and enjoy today,” said American Legion Post 88 Commander Ronald E. Dull, who will serve as master of ceremonies.

The program will include the singing of the national anthem by Jane Roland and the invocation and benediction by Post 88 chaplain John Sperzel. There will be a luncheon following the program, prepared by American Legion Auxiliary Unit 88.

