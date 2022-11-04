It's legal to use psilocybin, or 'magic mushrooms,' in Oregon. But that could soon change

Read full article on original website
Winning numbers for $2.04B Powerball drawn after delay
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The numbers for a record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot have been drawn following a delay and players were awaiting the announcement of a possible winner. The numbers for the drawing held in Tallahassee, Florida, were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the red Powerball was 10. The Multi-State Lottery Association says Monday night’s Powerball drawing was delayed until Tuesday morning because a participating lottery had issues processing sales. The association said it was against its policy to say which lottery had the delay. The jackpot was reported as an estimated $1.9 billion on Monday, but was $2.04 billion Tuesday morning after updated calculations.
Midterm elections 2022: US voters head to polls as Republicans tipped for sweeping gains - live
Latest updates as Americans vote in crucial races to determine who controls the House and Senate for rest of Biden presidency
Clayton News Daily
Chaos and confusion: As a window opens for legal abortion in Arizona, providers ride emotional roller coaster alongside patients
Dr. Jill Gibson is jogging from patient to patient through the complicated maze of exam rooms, wearing navy scrubs, protective booties and a magenta shirt reading "I Stand with Planned Parenthood." Gibson, Planned Parenthood Arizona's Medical Director, saw nine patients the day CNN visited their Tempe clinic in late October. Those patients were there to decide how to proceed with a pregnancy, or to move forward with terminating their pregnancy.
How human composting could reduce death's carbon footprint
You probably know that composting banana peels and eggshells can help reduce your negative impact on the environment. But did you know that, once you die, you can do that with your body, too?. Human composting — also known as natural organic reduction or the reduction of human remains —...
Voters in 5 states decide whether to legalize marijuana
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (AP) — Voters in five states are deciding on Election Day whether to approve recreational marijuana, a move that could signal a major shift toward legalization in even the most conservative parts of the country. The proposals are on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland,...
Transformers Calls for Unity in Chemical Regulation
A new report by Transformers Foundation, a denim-industry group that seeks to better the supply chain, provides a glimpse into the murky world of chemical auditing in the fashion industry. Written and researched by independent journalist Alden Wicker, whose book “To Die For: How Toxic Fashion is Making Us Sick” will be released next year, the study is called “Fashion’s Chemical Certification Complex: Needlessly Complicated, Woefully Ineffective.” A seven-member review board composed of industry professionals and members of Transformers Foundation offered feedback throughout the process, which Wicker could incorporate as she saw fit. In addition, 18 industry experts lent their time...
Florida's east coast is under a hurricane watch as the state grapples with Hurricane Ian's devastation
A rare November hurricane could batter Florida's east coast this week as residents try to recover from deadly Hurricane Ian. Subtropical Storm Nicole is forecast to keep strengthening and is expected to be a Category 1 hurricane when it approaches Florida's east coast late Wednesday into Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center said Monday.
Photos: Total lunar eclipse creates blood moon on election day
A total lunar eclipse occurs approximately once every 1½ years on average, with the next total lunar eclipse not taking place until March 14, 2025.
Subtropical Storm Nicole is on track to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane as it approaches Florida
A powerful storm packing torrential rain and damaging winds is on track to slam Florida's east coast Thursday as a Category 1 hurricane, with scattered showers due to start Tuesday afternoon -- as voters head to the polls for the midterms. Subtropical Storm Nicole is expected to make landfall early...
These states have abortion on the ballot in midterm elections
Voters in a small number of states will decide in this week's midterm elections how those states should handle the abortion issue. Abortion rights have taken on an increased significance and become a top focus in the midterm elections after the US Supreme Court's ruling this summer that there was no longer a federal constitutional right to the procedure.
