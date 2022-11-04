Proposal 3 would do more than codify Roe | Opinion

Representatives of Planned Parenthood and the other organizations responsible for drafting Proposal 3, as well as Governor Gretchen Whitmer, continue to push the narrative that the proposed constitutional amendment would merely " ensure the rights Michiganders had under Roe are preserved in the state constitution " and leave to the legislature and judiciary their roles in making and interpreting laws.”

However, contrary to supporters' assurances that the proposed constitutional amendment would merely restore reproductive rights to what they were before this year's Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization , if passed, Proposal 3 would establish a right to abortion far more expansive than established in Roe.The proof of this reality rests in the actual language of Proposal 3 — something to which its proponents give scant attention. And while the drafters and other backers of the amendment insist we must wait for the courts to tell us what Proposal 3 means, the courts will merely be applying the same plain language on which Michiganders will vote next week. So ask yourself what that language actually says.

Parental consent at risk

Proposal 3 begins by defining the “fundamental right to reproductive freedom” that “every individual,” shall have under the Michigan constitution, stating that this “entails the right to make and effectuate decisions about all matters relating to pregnancy, including but not limited to prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, contraception, sterilization, abortion care, miscarriage management, and infertility care.” The proposal then adds two significant sections.

First, in Section 2, Proposal 3 expressly provides “the state shall not discriminate in the protection or enforcement of this fundamental right.” Is treating minors who are “individuals” granted the “fundamental rights” under Proposal 3 different than adults “discrimination?”

State courts in Alaska, California, Florida, and New Jersey have all held that minors possess a right to abortions under their state constitutions. Courts in those states have declared parental consent and/or parental notification statutes unconstitutional.

What about Michigan’s Medicaid program treating indigent pregnant women and girls differently based on whether they choose childbirth or abortion? Is that discrimination?

Planned Parenthood claimed it was when it sued Alaska under that state’s constitution, arguing Alaskans had a constitutional right to taxpayer-funded abortions because the state could not discriminate against those choosing abortion over childbirth. The Alaska Supreme Court agreed and held that the state constitution prohibited the state Medicaid program from limiting coverage for abortion alone. Courts in California, Massachusetts, Minnesota, and New Jersey have likewise held that their state constitutions require taxpayers to fund abortions on equal footing with childbirth.

In contrast, before Dobbs, parental consent laws and bans on taxpayer funding of abortion were permissible under the federal constitution. Likewise, states could require doctors to provide women with information on fetal development, could adopt waiting periods, and could otherwise pass laws to value and promote childbirth over abortion.

A more expansive right

Proposal 3 would not return Michigan to that status quo. Instead, the proposed constitutional amendment would greatly expand the meaning of a “fundamental right to reproductive freedom.” Here, the language of Sections 1 and 4 proves significant.

In Section 1, Proposal 3 provides that the state “shall not” deny, burden, or infringe on an individual’s right to abortion, sterilization, or the other enumerated rights, “unless justified by a compelling state interest achieved by the least restrictive means.” Constitutional lawyers will recognize this language as the “strict scrutiny” standard, which, notwithstanding the Proposal 3 backers’ claims, was not the law of the land before Dobbs overturned the federal constitutional right to abortion.

The strict scrutiny standard, in general, makes it more difficult for the government to regulate the right involved. And it was the use of a strict scrutiny standard by the states’ high courts that resulted in the striking of parental consent and notification laws in those states. The strict scrutiny standard also prompted other state courts to declare waiting periods and the exclusion of state Medicaid coverage for abortion unconstitutional.

In the case of Proposal 3, the strict scrutiny standard will prove an even more challenging hurdle to clear for the Michigan legislature because the proposed constitutional amendment expressly limits the state’s “compelling” interest to “protecting the health of an individual seeking care,” and then only allows regulations that do “not infringe on that individual’s autonomous decision-making.” When would a limit on abortion — even a modest one — not infringe on autonomous decision-making?

Because Proposal 3’s standard expressly provides the only legitimate interest is the health of the “individual.” Michigan laws could no longer promote the choice of life, or seek to safeguard the developing fetus, or mandate parental consent, at least before fetal viability. The language of Proposal 3 leaves uncertain what interests the Legislature may consider after viability.

Proposal 3 doesn’t codify Roe, and while the drafters use legalese to mask that reality, voters can learn the truth by studying the same plain language the courts will apply. Margot Cleveland is a lawyer for Dearborn who served nearly 25 years as a career law clerk for a federal appellate judge; she is also a former full-time university faculty member and currently the Senior Legal Correspondent for The Federalist.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Proposal 3 would do more than codify Roe | Opinion