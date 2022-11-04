KHSAA football playoff roundup: How Trinity, Fairdale, CAL, St. X won first-round games

Quarterback Drew Allen rushed for 96 yards and two touchdowns and also threw two touchdown passes to lead the Trinity High School football team to a 47-14 victory over visiting Campbell County on Friday in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.

Allen completed 8 of 14 passes for 95 yards and threw touchdown passes to Jeremiah Lynn and Jacob Castelluzzo.

Luke Sasser rushed for 49 yards on 11 carries, and Clint Sansbury carried four times for 33 yards and two touchdowns.

Keegan Hill passed for 130 yards and two touchdowns to lead Campbell County (4-7).

Trinity will play at Simon Kenton (8-3) in the second round.

Paul Dunbar 48, Oldham County 34

Cole Colony passed for 300 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for 45 yards and two scores to lead the host Bulldogs (6-5) over the Colonels (0-11) in Class 6A.

Noah Chapman added 105 rushing yards and three touchdowns for Paul Dunbar. Jakobe Biggerstaff had five receptions for 156 yards and two scores.

Oldham County quarterback Kingston Dugan completed 20 of 36 passes for 213 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for a touchdown.

Grant Gilchrist (21 carries, 151 yards) and Caden Sheppard (23 carries, 87 yards, two TDs) led Oldham County’s ground attack.

Colony’s 1-yard touchdown run gave Paul Dunbar a 48-21 lead with 8:38 remaining before Oldham County scored two late touchdowns.

Paul Dunbar will host Madison Central (8-3) in the second round.

North Laurel 42, Collins 28

The Jaguars (6-5) rolled up 359 rushing yards to beat the host Titans (6-5) in Class 5A.

Quarterback Tucker Warren led North Laurel’s attack with 188 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Ethan Gregory (20 carries, 128 yards) and Treyshawn Holmes-Evans (eight carries, 36 yards) both added two touchdown runs.

Kenyon Goodin’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Klusch pulled Collins within 35-28 with 5:58 remaining, but Warren’s 17-yard touchdown run with 2:09 left made it 42-28.

Goodin completed 18 of 32 passes for 203 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for 88 yards and three scores on 26 carries. Darius Evans (five catches, 82 yards) and Antwon Delaney (five catches, 60 yards) were the top receivers for the Titans.

North Laurel will play at Southwestern (11-0) in the second round.

Fairdale 34, North Bullitt 0

Yanni Pearson and Lazarus Vance both rushed for two touchdowns to lead the host Bulldogs (10-1) over the Eagles (1-10) in Class 5A.

Pearson (12 carries, 90 yards), Darnel Herzog (seven carries, 72 yards) and Vance (seven carries, 71 yards) all had big games on the ground for Fairdale.

Bulldogs quarterback Donnely Tran completed 6 of 11 passes for 139 yards, including a 34-yard touchdown pass to Jayshawn Shannon (three catches, 90 yards).

North Bullitt’s Evan Ernspiker carried 24 times for 126 yards, but Fairdale’s defense posted its fifth shutout of the season, including its third in a row.

Fairdale will host Atherton (7-4) in the second round.

Atherton 52, Doss 14

The host Ravens (7-4) beat the visiting Dragons (3-8) to win a 5A first-round playoff game for the second straight year.

Atherton’s seven victories are its most in a single season since the 1973 team went 9-1.

North Oldham 41, Valley 0

Liam Hutson scored three touchdowns to lead the Mustangs (5-6) over the host Vikings (4-7).

North Oldham will play at Central (7-4) in the second round.

Christian Academy 56, LaRue County 14

Cole Hodge completed 10 of 11 passes for 185 yards and six touchdowns to lead the host Centurions (11-0) over the Hawks (4-7) in Class 3A.

Trey Cotton (five catches, 100 yards, three TDs), Malachi Embers (two catches, 63 yards, two TDs) and Gunnar McKinley (one catch, 7 yards, one TD) caught touchdown passes from Hodge.

Gavin Copenhaver and Reed Jeffries both had TD runs for the Centurions.

LaRue County quarterback Conlee Crossno passed for 130 yards and threw two touchdown passes to Camrin Williams.

CAL will host Elizabethtown (7-4) in the second round.

Holy Cross 42, Russellville 14

Quarterback Chris Perry rushed for 76 yards and three touchdowns and also threw for a score to lead the Cougars (8-3) over the host Panthers (1-10) in Class A.

Perry completed 4 of 5 passes for 66 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown pass to Joey Foushee. Tyler Ballard led Holy Cross’ ground attack with 88 yards on 11 carries and also had a 27-yard reception.

Michael Wortham rushed for a touchdown and also returned an interception for a score.

Holy Cross will play at Campbellsville (7-3) in the second round.

St. Xavier 53, Southern 0

Three quarterbacks combined for six touchdown passes as the Tigers whipped visiting the visiting Trojans on Thursday in Class 6A.

Junior Trevor Havill threw the first three touchdown passes to help the No. 1-ranked Tigers (10-1) build a 28-0 lead early in the second quarter. Sophomore Thomas Andriole passed for two touchdowns in the second quarter, and freshman Mason Trimble had a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.

Kyle Krupp led the receiving corps with two touchdown receptions, and Michael Curry had a 22-yard touchdown run for the Tigers.

St. X’s defense posted its third shutout of the season. Southern finished 3-8.

St. X will host Male (7-4) in the second round.

