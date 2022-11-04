Noritz’s NRCR Residential Condensing Tankless Water Heater provides hot water on-demand using its built-in recirculation pump. Now, its Wireless On-Demand Push Button Kit, which is sold separately as an add-on accessory, brings the convenience of readily accessible hot water with the simple touch of a button. The kit includes a wireless receiver, two wireless transmitters to start and stop the on-demand recirculation mode, batteries, a wire connector and the additional accessories needed to complete the installation. Up to a total of six transmitters can be paired to one receiver. Although the push button can operate on three AAA batteries, the kit also offers a micro USB connection to power the receiver. The receiver is wired to the water heater, so when the transmitter button is pressed, the recirculation pump activates, providing water to prime the line. This technology reduces system and recirculation pump runtime, providing energy savings.

1 DAY AGO