Boost Tankless Water Heater Efficiency with Push Button
Noritz’s NRCR Residential Condensing Tankless Water Heater provides hot water on-demand using its built-in recirculation pump. Now, its Wireless On-Demand Push Button Kit, which is sold separately as an add-on accessory, brings the convenience of readily accessible hot water with the simple touch of a button. The kit includes a wireless receiver, two wireless transmitters to start and stop the on-demand recirculation mode, batteries, a wire connector and the additional accessories needed to complete the installation. Up to a total of six transmitters can be paired to one receiver. Although the push button can operate on three AAA batteries, the kit also offers a micro USB connection to power the receiver. The receiver is wired to the water heater, so when the transmitter button is pressed, the recirculation pump activates, providing water to prime the line. This technology reduces system and recirculation pump runtime, providing energy savings.
QuickDrain Linear Drain Recognized as Best in Bath by Good Housekeeping
QuickDrain, part of L.R. Brands, is thrilled to announce that the QuickDrain ShowerLine Linear Drain system was named a winner in the Best in Bath category in Good Housekeeping’s 2022 Home Renovation Awards. A full list of winners can be found online. Part of L.R. Brands, an Oatey innovation,...
