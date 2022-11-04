ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

FOX 43

Pennsylvanians scurry to fix mail-in ballots after ruling

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Some of Pennsylvania's largest counties scrambled Monday to help voters fix mail-in ballots that have fatal flaws such as incorrect dates or missing signatures on the envelopes used to send them in, bringing about confusion and legal challenges in the battleground state on the eve of the election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Safety at the polls amid increased threats in Pa.

YORK, Pa. — Safety is a top concern across the country ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections, given the nation's current political climate. The FBI and Department of Justice say Pennsylvania is among states receiving higher levels of threats against voters and poll workers at the ballot box. "We...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Human Trafficking in Pa. | Sobering statistics

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In the past five years, approximately 800 human trafficking offenses were filed in the Pennsylvania court system. Thousands more are never reported. These include sex trafficking, labor trafficking and trafficking in minors. The county with the highest number of reported trafficking offenses in the state is...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Candidate statement: Dr. Mehmet Oz

As a child, I grew up just a few miles south of Kennett Square. After graduating from medical and business school in Philadelphia, I operated on thousands of patients and invented a tool to fix heart valves that saves lives while cutting medical costs. Later, as a television host, I focused on empowering individuals to take control of their own health and pursue their dreams.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Exodus of incumbents brings change to state legislatures

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — More than one-quarter of state lawmakers whose seats are up for election across the U.S. are guaranteed to be gone from office next year — a statistic certain to grow when the votes are counted from the November general election. A combination of retirements, term...
COLORADO STATE
FOX 43

Labor Trafficking in Pa. | The truth about trafficking in Central Pa.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — While human trafficking remains prevalent in Pennsylvania, there’s a lesser-known issue happening in plain sight across the state. “Labor trafficking is often misunderstood and misidentified,” said Rhonda Hendrickson, Chief Operating Officer at YWCA Greater Harrisburg. According to Hendrickson, labor trafficking is increasingly on the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TaxBuzz

PA Gov. Quietly Signs $2 Billion Energy Tax Credit Package

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf (D) has quietly signed a $2 billion tax credit package for the energy industry. Credit: Karl Hendon (Getty Images) Wolf, 73, has served as the Keystone State's governor since 2015. Last week, he signed House Bill 1059 into law, benefitting the hydrogen production, milk processing, and biomedical research industries.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC News

Pennsylvania voters ‘a little bit nervous’ ahead of close midterms elections

Candidates from both parties are making one last final push for undecided voters’ support as a new NBC News’ poll signals that enthusiasm for the midterm elections across the country remains high. NBC News’ Maura Barrett explains what to expect in the last full day of campaigning in Pennsylvania, where the states’ Senate and governor races are neck and neck. Nov. 7, 2022.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Breaking down the candidates for PA Lieutenant Governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. — On Tuesday, voters will be presented with five candidates to choose to be Pennsylvania’s next governor. Five additional candidates are hoping to serve alongside their running mates as Lieutenant Governor. Democrat Austin Davis is running alongside Josh Shapiro and promises to help promote policies key...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
alleghenyfront.org

How one Pennsylvania company is using waste coal to mine Bitcoin

Twenty miles northeast of Pittsburgh, in Russellton, Pennsylvania, is a waste coal pile, although “pile” isn’t really accurate. It’s actually huge mountains of black rock stacked as tall as houses that sit nearby–the site is in the middle of a residential area. There’re no trees or vegetation on the site, except for patches of grass here and there.
RUSSELLTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Senate needs to give Pennsylvanians a gift ban

It’s November. The time to think about gift giving, to make lists and budgets and plans. This year, what if we focused on drawing a line in the sand when it comes to gifts? Let’s stop the sleigh when it comes to Harrisburg’s elected officials. This year,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Coffee with the Candidate | Bob Hollister

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Bob Hollister, a Lancaster County native, was FOX43's Sean Streicher's fourth guest on "Coffee with the Candidates," a segment meant to bring the lawmakers on the ballot to you, and provide the information that's important to you. Streicher talks to candidates about why they love...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
