ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Crohn’s Disease survivor inspiring others through endurance racing

By Blake DeVine
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UVqdY_0iyd5amY00

AUSTIN (KXAN) Crohn’s Disease is a deadly digestive disease that affects an estimated 3 million Americans.

Although there is no known cure, treatment or surgery can stop symptoms.

In Austin, one Crohn’s Disease survivor has completely flipped the script on his life.

Following a successful surgery in 2021, Jeffrey Campbell has competed in 15 endurance races.

Yet, things were quickly taking a turn for the worse late last year.

“I became extremely fatigued, started losing weight and lost over 40 pounds in a month,” Campbell said. “Just looked and felt frail.”

As his health deteriorated, he turned to Dr. Brant Victor with Austin Surgeons for help.

“His disease was so severe that we had to embark on a small open procedure to complete the surgery,” Dr. Victor said.

The only option was removing part of his intestines in order to allow him to properly process food.

“We resected the segment of bowel and put the other two ends back together, it’s kind of like plumbing,” Dr. Victor said. “You take out the bad section of pipe and put the two ends together.”

After recovering from the surgery, Campbell completely flipped the script with his lifestyle.

“It gave me a new lease on life,” he said. “You know I had energy, and I wanted to use it.”

The 52-year-old discovered a newfound passion for exercise and training, completing his first triathlon just five months after surgery.

“Really fell in love with the training for triathlons,” Campbell said. “The swim, bike and run.”

This September, he completed five races in just 17 days.

He hopes to help others realize they can get stronger and healthier, no matter their age or condition.

“You can live a strong healthy life, even though you have a disease that doesn’t allow your body to perform well all the time,” Campbell concluded.

He’s currently training for his first Half Ironman — the Ironman 70.3 in Galveston — next year on his 53rd birthday.

Campbell has also inspired his wife and 30 of his coworkers to start running 5k’s all around Austin. On Sunday, he’ll race in Run For The Water in downtown Austin.

As an inspiration for others suffering from the deadly digestive disease, Campbell is also raising funds for the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXAN

Game-changing concussion screening now available in Central Texas

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Coach Donivan Hodge worries about concussions every football game. “It’s a big concern,” Hodge said. “These guys, you know…they have livelihoods outside of football.” He’s the offensive coordinator and co-founder of the Leander Wolfpack Football. The minor league professional development team is now working with Family Hospital Systems which has the fastest concussion […]
LEANDER, TX
austinmonthly.com

This Austin Restaurant Had a Pet Alligator Named Charlie

On a spring morning in 1964, a municipal dog catcher hovered over UT’s Littlefield Fountain, net in hand, while an elusive 4-foot-long alligator scuttled underneath the algae-filled water. Reports hinted that it belonged to a fraternity, but when nobody claimed the reptile, police planned on dropping him off at a zoo. That is until restaurateur Ralph Moreland showed up at the station ready to adopt.
AUSTIN, TX
MaxPreps

High school football rankings: No. 11 Austin Westlake has 50-game win streak, leads three MaxPreps Top 25 teams into Texas 6A Division 1 postseason

No. 11 Westlake (Austin, Texas), owner of the longest win streak in the nation, is among three Texas high school football teams in the MaxPreps Top 25 headed into the 6A Division 1 playoffs. The Chaparrals have the nation-best 50-game win streak, taking over after Bixby's (Okla.) streak came to an end at 58 with a 38-35 loss to Jenks (Okla.).
AUSTIN, TX
101x.com

Birria Queen of Austin

We introduce you to the Birria Queen of Austin who makes THE BEST Birria (plus a lot of other fun items). Check her out and order your own on her Instagram: @birriaqueenllc.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

How KXAN projects election winners

You've seen the networks project winners as election night results come in. KXAN does it, too, for local and state races, and it takes months of planning and preparation.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Longhorns open their new home with win over UTEP

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The 12th ranked Texas Longhorns opened up the new Moody Center after 45 years playing in the Frank Erwin Center, with a 72-57 win over UTEP in front of 11,313 on Monday. Both teams got off to a slow start, the Longhorns didn’t hit double figures until the 9:56 mark of […]
AUSTIN, TX
atasteofkoko.com

7 Best Spots For High Tea In Austin

High tea in Austin, Texas, is a must-try experience for any tea lover. With a wide range of afternoon tea menus to choose from, there is something to suit every taste and preference. From classic afternoon tea offerings like finger sandwiches and scones to more unique items like chocolate fondue and champagne cocktails, the options are truly endless. Choose s light tea or a full tea menu and use high tea as a celebration for special occasions.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy