ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIRO 7 Seattle

Hundreds of elephants, zebras die as Kenya weathers drought

By EVELYNE MUSAMBI
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bQBEz_0iyd5Rmt00

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — Hundreds of animals, including elephants and endangered Grevy’s zebras, have died in Kenyan wildlife preserves during East Africa's worst drought in decades, according to a report released Friday.

The Kenya Wildlife Service and other bodies counted the deaths of 205 elephants, 512 wildebeests, 381 common zebras, 51 buffalos, 49 Grevy’s zebras and 12 giraffes in the past nine months, the report states.

Parts of Kenya have experienced four consecutive seasons with inadequate rain in the past two years, with dire effects for people and animals, including livestock.

The worst-affected ecosystems are home to some of Kenya's most-visited national parks, reserves and conservancies, including the Amboseli, Tsavo and Laikipia-Samburu areas, according to the report's authors.

They called for an urgent aerial census of wildlife in Amboseli to get a broader view of the drought's impact on wild animals there.

Other experts have recommended the immediate provision of water and salt licks in impacted regions. Elephants, for example, drink 240 liters (63.40 gallons) of water per day, according to Jim Justus Nyamu, executive director of the Elephant Neighbors Center.

For Grevy’s zebras, experts urge enhancing provisions of hay.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the climate and environment: https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Official: Congo war planes bombing M23 rebel targets

GOMA, Congo — (AP) — Congolese fighter jets began bombing rebel targets Tuesday in the country's embattled east, escalating its fight against the M23 group that the government alleges has been advancing with help from neighboring Rwanda. Jean Claude Bambaze, president of Rutshuru's civil society, told The Associated...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Air show seeks to position China as global competitor

BEIJING — (AP) — China is displaying its latest generation fighter jets and civilian aircraft this week as it looks to carve a larger role for itself in the global arms trade and compete with Boeing and Airbus. China is currently the world’s fourth-largest arms exporter and an...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Macron to pressure France's most climate-damaging industries

PARIS — (AP) — Just back from the U.N. climate summit in Egypt, French President Emmanuel Macron is to meet Tuesday with the heads of the country’s most climate-damaging industries to pressure them to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, amid growing competition from the U.S. and China. The...
KIRO 7 Seattle

German aid group: 89 migrants allowed to disembark in Italy

ROME — (AP) — A German humanitarian group said its ship docked in southern Italy early Tuesday and disembarked all 89 people on board who had been rescued at sea, ending one migrant rescue saga as three others continued under Italy's new hard-right government. Mission Lifeline posted videos...
KIRO 7 Seattle

EXPLAINER: What's behind Italy's migrant sea rescue standoff

MILAN — (AP) — Italy’s new far-right-led government has blocked humanitarian rescue ships from accessing its ports, resulting in a standoff with charities that patrol the deadly central Mediterranean, rescuing people in trouble at sea. Nongovernmental organizations, as well as human rights and international law experts, say...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Leaders push for climate action, fossil tax at UN talks

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — World leaders are making the case for tougher action to tackle global warming Tuesday, as this year’s international climate talks in Egypt heard growing calls for fossil fuel companies to help pay for the damage they have helped cause to the planet.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Live updates | UN Climate Summit

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — The Latest on COP27, this year’s annual UN summit on climate change. The family of a prominent jailed activist on a hunger and water strike has become increasingly concerned about his health. Alaa Abdel-Fattah’s mother, Laila Soueif, called for world leaders,...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Dutch PM meets lawmakers amid govt tensions over migration

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — (AP) — Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte met with lawmakers from his party Tuesday to discuss their concerns about the rising numbers of migrants seeking asylum in the Netherlands, amid tensions within his four-party coalition about how to tackle the issue. The meeting followed...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Treaty against fossil fuels floated at UN climate summit

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — The world should confront climate change the way it does nuclear weapons, by agreeing to a non-proliferation treaty that stops further production of fossil fuels, a small island nation leader proposed Tuesday as vulnerable nations pushed for more action and money at international climate talks.
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
110K+
Followers
141K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy