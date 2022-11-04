ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
977rocks.com

Local COVID Hospitalizations Fall Slightly

Local COVID hospitalizations have dropped slightly according to officials with the Butler Health System. The latest weekly update showed that, as of Monday morning, Butler Memorial Hospital is treating 16 patients for the coronavirus, with four people in the ICU. That’s two fewer patients hospitalized but one more in the...
wcn247.com

Pizza shop in town that many are unaware of

WCN 24/7 · Pizza shop in town that many are unaware of. NEW WILMINGTON, Pa— Growing up with Augustine’s pizza as a staple in my house had me mind-blown when I realized Chubby’s was using their recipe. Chubby’s is a family-owned restaurant located right outside of Westminster College’s campus, owned by Anthony “Skip” Ross, Vito Cialella, and Ron Nicholson. They got their recipe from Frank Augustine, who owns the popular Augustine’s pizza. Unfortunately, Augustine’s pizza shop had burnt down around 2014. Skip wanted to reincarnate the fresh Augustine’s pizza into Chubby’s pizza.
NEW WILMINGTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Family demands justice for man they say was pushed, killed trying to help Beaver County shooting victim

MONACA, Pa. (KDKA) - One man is dead, and another is injured following a shooting outside the Monaca Walmart on Sunday. The man who died had stepped in to help the shooting victim. The family of that Good Samaritan is demanding justice because they say a local police officer caused his death.Kenneth Vineyard, 48, rushed to the side of a perfect stranger while he lay bleeding on the ground. And for that selfless act, he paid with his life."This appears to be another instance of senseless police violence," said attorney Joel Sansone.Sansone stood behind the podium Monday speaking for a...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Shop and dine with style and flavor at Streets of Cranberry

The modern open-air shopping center is the best of all worlds, providing convenience and style in one compact area. Streets of Cranberry, with its quaint village-like setting, is a perfect example of the model. Established 15 years ago and constantly upgrading, it’s one of the best destinations for shopping and dining in the region.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. toddler dies after falling into private pond

A toddler that was found in a private pond over the weekend has died, according to a story from KDKA. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon at a home on Tischler Road in Bethel Park, Allegheny County. First responders and medics responded to the scene and performed CPR on the...
BETHEL PARK, PA
977rocks.com

Chamber Holding Last Mixer Of The Year

Local business people are welcome to attend one of the final networking events of the year to be held later this week. The Butler County Chamber of Commerce and Young Professionals Mixer is scheduled for Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Harmony Inn. This free event will include appetizers and...
977rocks.com

Butler Man Charged After Stabbing Outside of Local Bar

A man is in the Butler County Prison after he allegedly stabbed someone outside a local bar. Butler City Police were called to the Eau Claire Street Café around 9:15 p.m. Saturday. They say a fight began outside between 30-year-old Jonathon Fusaro-Podobensky of Butler and 40-year-old Christopher Boltz of...
BUTLER, PA
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: TItusville Herald to Close Doors After 157 Years

TITUSVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Titusville Herald will close its doors for good after 157 years. The announcement was made on the front page of Saturday’s edition of the newspaper with the headline “The Titusville Herald says thank you, and goodbye.”. “The owners of The Titusville Herald...
TITUSVILLE, PA
YourErie

Missing Gannon student found, drowned after kayaking incident

Pennsylvania State Police in Crawford County have report a Gannon student who was reported missing this weekend has drowned. Kevin Niako, 19, was reported missing after a kayaking incident on Saturday, Nov. 5. According to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell, Niako’s kayak flipped around 6 p.m., and he was not wearing a life vest. Niako […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy