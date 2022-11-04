The Riverton City Council met in regular session on Tuesday with number of action items on the agenda:. • Councilors approved the transfer of ownership of a retail liquor license from Predator Productions, Inc., d/b/a Baked on Broadway to Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse III, Inc., at 303 South Federal Boulevard. When questioned why the restaturant would need a retail liquor license, it was reported that such a license is required if the business wants to provide off-location catering.

RIVERTON, WY ・ 4 DAYS AGO