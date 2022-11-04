Read full article on original website
Related
wrrnetwork.com
Today is Election Day; Vote Centers open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The 2022 Mid-Term Election is today across the land. The polls will be open until 7 p.m. this evening at eight different vote centers across Fremont County. Tune in to WyoTodayMedia Radio tonight shortly after the polls close for live up-to-the minute election results from the County Courthouse in Lander. Hear the results on KFCW 93.1, KTAK 93.9, KWYW 99.1, KDNO 101.7 and KVOW 1450.
subletteexaminer.com
Citizen, county, Jackson Fork Ranch arguments now Nov. 10
SUBLETTE COUNTY – The fourth judge to look at the 100-plus volumes provided by Sublette County and arguments for and against commissioners’ resort rezoning approval for Jackson Fork Ranch set oral arguments for Thursday, Nov. 10, in Casper. 7th District Judge Joshua Eames set aside one hour to...
sweetwaternow.com
Sublette County Arrest Report for October 31-November 7, 2022
PINEDALE — The following individual was booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from October 31-November 7, 2022. Taylor Jensen, of Pinedale, WY, turned himself in on October 31 on a warrant fro probation violation. Chelsey Smith, of Big Piney, WY, turned herself in on October 31 on a...
wrrnetwork.com
WRTA to provide Free Thanksgiving Transport for UW Students
Students from Rawlins, Fremont and Teton Counties may benefit. The Wind River Transportation Authority announced today the local transit will again be providing the University of Wyoming Thanksgiving bus for Thanksgiving 2022. WRTA Manager Gary Michaud said, “WRTA started providing this bus after several accidents involving UW students returning home...
wrrnetwork.com
Liquor License Transferred; New Public Defender named in Riverton; R-4 Parking Found to be Correct
The Riverton City Council met in regular session on Tuesday with number of action items on the agenda:. • Councilors approved the transfer of ownership of a retail liquor license from Predator Productions, Inc., d/b/a Baked on Broadway to Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse III, Inc., at 303 South Federal Boulevard. When questioned why the restaturant would need a retail liquor license, it was reported that such a license is required if the business wants to provide off-location catering.
cowboystatedaily.com
Driver Frustrated With WYDOT Warnings After 111 MPH Wind Flips 4,000-Pound Trailer
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A video (now deleted) has been watched thousands of times since it was uploaded to YouTube over the weekend: A 4,000-pound trailer loaded with supplies for a Lander business ripped the bumper off a pickup and was tossed across the road by wind gusts registering more than 110 mph Saturday.
Pheasant hunter says AED saved his life in SD
The rancher from Lander, Wyoming, has hunted and guided for most of his life. As a kid, he would often see Joe Foss.
Comments / 0