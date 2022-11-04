Read full article on original website
Lorain County Office on Aging holds senior expo
ELYRIA, Ohio -- The Lorain County “Aging Well Senior Expo” was held Nov. 1 at the Spitzer Conference Center in Elyria. The free expo was a place to learn about local agencies, products and services benefitting senior citizens, and featured workshops, exhibitors, prizes and lunch.T. The expo was...
Galion Inquirer
GPD recognized for Light Ohio Blue 2022 First Responder Photo Challenge
GALION- The 2022 Light Ohio Blue First Responder Challenge ran from September 11 through September 30, with just under 50,000 votes cast. Galion Police Department was a winner in LE Category 4. All award winners were recognized Wednesday, October 12 at Hilliard’s First Responder Park.
Galion Inquirer
Upcoming appointments for immunization
IMMUNIZATION APPOINTMENTS – November 9, 2022 The Galion City Health Department, 113 Harding Way East, has daytime immunization appointment times Wednesday, November 9. Call to schedule your appointment and have all insurance information ready. Medicaid and many private insurance cards will be accepted and must be provided by the time of service. Those with multiple insurance carriers must bring all cards. No VFC eligible child will be denied immunizations due to the inability to pay.
Visit Ohio's Largest Christmas Shop
The Buckeye State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Holmes County, you might just want to visit.
Galion Inquirer
GHS Class of 1972 holds 50th Reunion
GALION- The Galion High School Class of 1972 celebrated its 50th Reunion this year with activities beginning on Wednesday, September 21st and lasting through Saturday, September 24th, 2022. The celebration began with a gathering on Wednesday at the Smith Family Farm in Morrow County. On Thursday evening, a group met at the Elks Club in Galion to decorate for the dinner scheduled on Saturday night. After decorating, some of the group participated in a Euchre Tournament. Friday’s events began at the Big Four Depot where a large group of classmates and friends met for a luncheon that was hosted by Jon Smolko and Debbie (Halm) Lewis. Music at the luncheon was provided by Jon Smolko, Mike Mackey, and Mike Byrns. On Friday evening, a large group of classmates met at Heise Park to watch the Galion Tigers pull out an upset win against the Shelby Whippets in Week 6 of the 2022/2023 football season. While at the game, an announcement was made to recognize the Class of ‘72 in attendance. Afterward, several classmates and friends gathered at the 1803 Taproom.
Ohio sues Family Dollar, Dollar Tree for deceptive advertising
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The state of Ohio has sued Family Dollar — continuing its crusade against companies accused of overcharging customers at checkout. In a lawsuit filed in Butler County Monday, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost claimed the Virginia-based dollar-store conglomerate — which is owned by Dollar Tree — has engaged in deceptive advertising […]
wosu.org
Marion leaders push for economic revitalization
Marion, Ohio's population grew by leaps and bounds in the latter half of the 20th century, fueled by the engines of American industry. But it hasn't been all prosperity. Now, an effort is underway to revitalize the city. “Everybody here is working together, and that's what's exciting about being in...
After massive fire, Timbuk Farms unveils plans for this Christmas tree season
GRANVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – A Licking County Christmas tree farm is entering its first season since a massive fire ripped through the property. Jim Gibson, who owns Timbuk Farms with his wife, bought the now 300-acre plot from the previous owners in 2004. First created in 1952, the business grows and sells Christmas trees for […]
richlandsource.com
Skyway East owner shares memories from 50+ years of service
MANSFIELD — Buzz Smith estimated he’s been involved in 100 engagements at The Skyway East. “Hiding rings in champagne glasses and cakes — that’s always been a joy,” he said. “We've just been fortunate over the years to be a part of people's lives.”
What weather to expect Tuesday on Election Day in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The weather is shaping up to be ideal for Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8, across all of Ohio, the Midwest, and the East. Skies will dawn mainly clear, with some scattered clouds across northern Ohio. Winds will be light at daybreak, then pick up out of the northeast around high […]
Winner! 1 ticket wins Classic Lotto jackpot worth $39.3 million in Ohio Lottery drawing Saturday: See where the winning ticket was sold
MARYSVILLE, Ohio — Check your tickets!. There’s a BIG lottery winner in Ohio after one ticket hit the Classic Lotto jackpot worth $39.3 million in the latest drawing on Saturday, Nov. 5. Ohio Lottery officials say the winning auto-pick ticket was sold at Village Pantry #5716 in Marysville,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Emanuel Jacob closing in on new building
Emanuel Jacob Congregation in Mansfield is expected to make a decision as soon as Nov. 7 on a new home four months after selling the building it had been located in since 1979. The congregation, which dates back to 1870, has seen its membership dwindle since before the turn of the century. Emanuel Jacob had a membership of over 150 families at that time and now has around 30 families. Emanuel Jacob is the only congregation in Mansfield, which is 65 miles from Akron and Columbus and 82 miles from Cleveland.
Galion Inquirer
Galion soccer programs land athletes on All-MOAC
There were multiple soccer players within the Galion program recognized by the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference for their play during the 2022 season. On the boys’ side of things, Max Albert and Jack Hart brought in First Team All-MOAC honors for their hard work. Brant Walker was tabbed to the second team, and Braylen Beachy was named to the honorable mention list.
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new store in Ohio
If you've been looking for an affordable and convenient place to do your grocery shopping, you may be interested to learn that a popular discount supermarket chain just opened another new store location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more.
13abc.com
High Winds Causing Damage Around Northwest Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Strong winds caused power outages in northwest Ohio this afternoon. As of 8:15 p.m. more than 1,000 customers in Williams County were without power, including nearly 75% of West Unity, according to Toledo Edison’s outage map. More than 1,000 customers each in Fulton, Wood and Lucas Counties were also in the dark at the time.
Galion Inquirer
Galion Fire and EMS receives recognition
GALION – The Galion Fire & EMS Department was recently recertified with a Class 3 rating by the Insurance Services Office. Out of 48,642 fire departments in the U.S., 10 percent have a Class 3 rating or better. An improved ISO rating results in lowered premiums for home, property,...
4Ever Home: Puppies found in a box will be ready for holiday adoption
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Nine puppies that are estimated to be about a week old were found in a box. The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center is caring for newborns and hand-feeding most of them. Three puppies have been placed in foster care to be nursed by a dog that has puppies. “Puppies […]
COVID again: Some counties return to high spread
Several Northeast Ohio counties are seeing a high spread of COVID-19 this week.
Hilty Home to close by end of year
PANDORA — Mennonite Home Communities of Ohio confirmed Wednesday its plans to close the Hilty Home’s skilled nursing and assisted living services before the end of the year, citing ongoing financial, census and workforce challenges exacerbated by the pandemic. Those challenges “became unsustainable,” the Christian skilled nursing company...
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals offer reward for fugitive known to frequent Lorain, Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for help locating a fugitive wanted for having weapons under disability. According to the U.S. Marshals, Dalecarea Cherry, 20, is about 5′6″ and weighs about 156 pounds. U.S. Marshals added Cherry is known to frequent...
