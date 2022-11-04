ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Police staff member shared dead body image with WhatsApp group and his partner

By The Newsroom
 4 days ago
A police control room worker who shared a picture of a teenager’s body in a WhatsApp group was arrested after telling a colleague he had also sent the image to his girlfriend, it has emerged.

British Transport Police said the actions of Joshua Tilt – who has since been sacked after his resignation was refused – were “sickening and completely incompatible with both public decency” and what is expected of police staff.

Birmingham Crown Court was told the 31-year-old used his personal mobile phone to photograph a “highly sensitive” picture which was displayed on a computer screen after 18-year-old Lewis Williams was hit by a train.

Lewis, described by his family as “popular, funny and kind”, was diagnosed with emotionally unstable personality disorder before his death in Slough, Berkshire, in June.

His parents were in court for Friday’s 15-minute hearing to see Tilt plead guilty to misconduct in public office.

Tilt, of Lye Close Lane, Bartley Green, Birmingham, was granted unconditional bail and told a custodial sentence is likely to be passed when he returns to court on December 14.

In a statement confirming details of the inquiry, British Transport Police said Tilt took a picture on his mobile phone on June 21 of an image from the scene of a railway fatality.

The force added: “The highly sensitive image had been received to the Force Control Room by email, as part of our investigation for the coroner’s file.

“Joshua Tilt told another member of staff that he had sent the picture of this image to his girlfriend.

“The concerned member of staff reported this to BTP’s Professional Standards Department on 28 June, and they immediately launched a full and thorough investigation.

“On 30 June Tilt was arrested and interviewed, where he admitted sending the same image on WhatsApp to a group chat with 12 people in.

“Tilt tried to resign but the force rejected his resignation and dismissed him formally without notice two weeks later on 14 July.”

The force’s Deputy Chief Constable, Alistair Sutherland, said: “The actions of Joshua Tilt have shocked each of us at BTP to the core.

“As an organisation, we take great pride in supporting families through some of the darkest days of their lives, and treating each of them with care, compassion and respect.

“To know that the actions of one of our employees actually intensified the suffering of a family is something that we find incredibly distressing. Our Chief Constable visited the family to explain what had happened and apologise unreservedly.

“As soon as a member of staff reported Tilt’s actions, an investigation was immediately launched by our professional standards department and he was arrested within two days. We did not accept Tilt’s resignation request and dismissed him from the force on 14 July.

“His actions are in no way representative of the thousands of BTP officers, staff and volunteers who display the highest levels of professionalism and commitment every single day to the communities we serve.

“They are sickening and completely incompatible with both public decency and what is to be rightly expected of a member of the police service.

“To the family of Lewis Williams – we are truly sorry this happened.”

Tilt admitted a charge which alleged that he wilfully misconducted himself by taking a picture of a photo which he had access to and distributing it to other people with “no legitimate purpose for viewing or possessing it”.

Lewis’s father Paul Williams has previously told how the family were informed on July 2 that an investigation had been launched into a staff member.

Mr Williams, from Slough, said he was told someone had “gained access to the police aftermath scene photos, chosen a photo of his (Lewis’s) dismembered body and then shared the image in a WhatsApp chat group with 14 others”.

“I immediately felt sick,” Mr Williams said.

Adjourning sentence on Tilt, Judge Paul Farrer KC told him: “You have pleaded guilty to what on any view is a serious offence involving gross misconduct in the course of your employment.

“You have heard me indicate to your counsel that the likely sentence is one of imprisonment. Nonetheless, the court will benefit from having more information about you before ultimately deciding upon the nature and length of your sentence.”

Related
newschain

Discovery of 2,000-year-old statues in Italy ‘will rewrite history’

The discovery of 2,000-year-old bronze statues in an ancient thermal spring will “rewrite history” about the transition from the Etruscan civilisation to the Roman Empire, Italian experts have said. The find in the San Casciano dei Bagni archaeological dig near Siena, Tuscany, is one of the most significant...
newschain

‘Dysfunctional’ Companies House facilitating fraud, finance chiefs say

The fraud leader at trade body UK Finance has said that the Government needs to fix the “dysfunctional” Companies House because it is helping to facilitate business fraud. Nick Van Benschoten, the director of international illicit finance at UK Finance, and fraud bosses at banks NatWest and HSBC took aim at the online register of UK-based companies.
newschain

New Zealand mass killer appeals against conviction and sentence

A white supremacist who killed 51 Muslim worshippers during the deadliest mass shooting in New Zealand’s history is appealing against his conviction and sentence. New Zealand’s Court of Appeal confirmed on Tuesday that Brenton Tarrant filed the appeal last week. The court said a hearing date has yet to be set.
newschain

Dozens of people rescued at sea allowed to leave ship in Italy after stand-off

Dozens of people who were rescued at sea have disembarked from a German humanitarian group’s ship in southern Italy, ending one migrant rescue saga as three others continued under Italy’s new hard-right government. Mission Lifeline posted videos on social media of the Rise Above docking in Reggio Calabria...
newschain

People with bipolar ‘face decade-long wait to get diagnosed’

People with bipolar face a decade-long wait to get diagnosed and can end up stuck on the wrong treatment, experts have said. The mental health condition, which affects writer and broadcaster Stephen Fry and actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, leads to extreme changes in mood and energy levels which are far beyond most people’s experiences of feeling happy or down.
newschain

England appoint former Hull FC boss Brett Hodgson as defence coach

England have appointed former Hull FC boss Brett Hodgson as the successor to Anthony Seibold as defence coach. The announcement comes in the wake of England’s shock 30-29 defeat by Argentina but the change will not take place until after the Autumn Nations Series. Seibold is returning to Australia’s...
newschain

Veteran, 97, reunited with military vehicle she drove in Second World War

A 97-year-old war veteran was left “emotional” after being reunited with a military vehicle she drove during the Second World War to mark Armistice Day. Care home resident Joan Johnson was surprised by the team at Care UK’s Liberham Lodge, Leatherhead, when she found her Bedford 3-ton army truck – which she drove at just 18 years old in 1943 – parked outside on Sunday.
newschain

King thanks Morrisons staff on tour of supermarket giant’s HQ

The King was cheered by Morrisons workers after he wished them an early “happy Christmas” at the beginning of a two-day tour of Yorkshire. Charles toured the Bradford HQ of the supermarket giant as hundreds of staff watched from balconies and stairwells. As he arrived, he chatted to...
newschain

‘Strong language’ on climate needed to motivate governments, says Robinson

Former Irish president Mary Robinson has said she will call out countries that do not stick to their climate objectives, but that “a positive narrative” is needed to motivate members of the public. The vocal climate change activist said she believes the world’s best times are ahead, but...
newschain

FIA boss Mohammed ben Sulayem hits out at ‘sustained toxicity’ on social media

FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem has joined Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen in condemning the “sustained toxicity” on social media platforms. Seven-time world champion Hamilton said last week that “we should all come off social media” as it was becoming more and more toxic. The Briton...
newschain

Ferdinand reflects on work to create ‘positive change’ as he collects OBE honour

Former England football captain Rio Ferdinand said he feels a responsibility to use his position for “positive change” after being awarded an OBE for tackling social problems facing the nation’s youth. Ferdinand, who was also recognised for an illustrious career with Manchester United, has devoted much of...
newschain

Ministers ‘on a journey’ to tackle struggles of women in armed forces

Defence minister Baroness Goldie has said her department is “on a journey” to tackle bullying and harassment of women in the armed forces – with a “climate change” already under way. But she said she expects “more complaints to surface” as a result of this...
newschain

Appeal judges consider latest fight between Spanish former king and ex-lover

A former king of Spain has begun an appeal bid after losing a High Court fight with an ex-lover. Danish businesswoman Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn is taking legal action against Juan Carlos, who abdicated in 2014, seeking damages for personal injury. The 57-year-old alleges he caused her “great mental pain” by...
newschain

Alister Jack ‘committed to constituents’ despite report of possible peerage

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack is “absolutely committed” to his constituents despite reports he is due to receive a peerage, a spokesman has said. Reports in The Times newspaper on Tuesday claim Mr Jack is among those who could head to the House of Lords as part of Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list.
newschain

Schools need more specialist help for primary-age children with additional needs

Primary schools need more specialist help to deal with vulnerable children with additional needs as some are being left out of mainstream education for too long, Ofsted says. The last five years has seen the number of primary school-age children who have been referred to alternative provision (AP) surge by a quarter to 7,000.
newschain

Meghan: I have ‘zero interest’ in reclaiming the ‘B-word’

The Duchess of Sussex has said she has “zero interest” in reclaiming the “B-word” as she avoided saying it out loud in full in a podcast devoted to exploring the term. Meghan, in her latest Archetypes episode called To ‘B’ or not to ‘B’?, discussed the origin of the word “bitch” and its “cousin ‘difficult'” and how the terms are often used to derogatively brand strong-minded women.

