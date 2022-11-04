Read full article on original website
Declaration of State of Emergency Allows for Early Prescription Refills
Florida - Tuesday November 8, 2022: Now that the Governor has declared a State of Emergency with the approach of Sub-Tropical Storm Nicole all health insurers, managed care organizations, and other health entities authorized to do business in Florida are reminded that all health insurers, managed care organizations, and other health entities must comply with provisions of section 252.358, Florida Statutes, which allows for early prescription refills in the event the Governor issues an Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency.
Mixed Bag on Early Voting Numbers; Tuesday Is the Last Chance to Cast a Mid-Term Ballot
Treasure Coast - Monday November 7, 2022: Election offices throughout the Treasure Coast are urging last minute voters to head to the polls early Tuesday. The impacts of sub-tropical storm Nicole may be felt as soon as Tuesday afternoon and evening when rains and gusty winds begin to move it.
Hurricane Watch Issued for Treasure Coast as Sub-Tropical Storm Nicole Approaches
Treasure Coast - Monday November 7, 2022: The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has issued a Hurricane Watch for the east coast of Florida as sub-tropical storm Nicole approaches. The NHC expects Nicole will become a large storm that will have widespread impacts along Florida's east coast, as well as across the southeastern United States coast during much of the upcoming week.
FPL Activates Emergency Response Plan Ahead of Landfall
South Florida - Monday November 7, 2022: As Subtropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida, Florida Power & Light Company has activated its emergency response plan and is urging customers to prepare for power outages. The latest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center shows landfall as a hurricane along Florida’s east...
VIDEO: Storm Surge of Up to 5 Feet Expected Along the East Coast
Treasure Coast - Monday November 7, 2022: The Treasure Coast is under a Hurricane Watch, along with much of the rest of Florida’s southeast coast, as sub-tropical Storm named Nicole is heads our way. Hurricane Watches went up Monday morning. Landfall is expected anywhere between Miami and Cape Canaveral...
Sub-Tropical Storm Nicole Could Have "Significant Impacts" Along Florida's East Coast
Treasure Coast - Monday November 7, 2022: Sub-Tropical Storm Nicole is an unwelcome reminder that the hurricane season lasts through November 30th. As of 8 am Monday morning Florida Public Radio Emergency Network meteorologist Justin Ballard reported Nicole's winds were at 45 MPH, not terribly strong at this time "but the wind filed is massive" he said. "Its a couple of hundred miles across." The system is not well organized yet, the center of low pressure is further to the west of the maximum winds, "so its a little off-center," said Ballard.
SFWMD Readies Water Management System for Subtropical Storm Nicole
South Florida - Tuesday November 8, 2022: The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) is closely monitoring Subtropical Storm Nicole and continues to prepare the regional water management system for anticipated storm-related impacts. The current forecast suggests this storm may produce heavy rainfall by Wednesday night and Thursday across the Florida Peninsula.
St. Lucie Public Schools Open Tuesday, Closed Wednesday and Thursday
St. Lucie County - Monday November 07, 2022: St. Lucie Public Schools has announced that Tuesday, November 8th will be a regular school day with all after-school activities and athletics continuing as previously scheduled. However all St. Lucie Public Schools and district offices will be closed Wednesday, November 9th and...
Saint Lucie County Fire District - Always Assume that a Downed Power Line is Live
St. Lucie County - Tuesday November 8, 2022: The Saint Lucie County Fire District wants to make sure all residents of Saint Lucie County remain safe around downed power lines during and after Tropical Storm Nicole. Please follow these tips when dealing with down power lines:. · Consider all lines...
