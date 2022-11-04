Treasure Coast - Monday November 7, 2022: Sub-Tropical Storm Nicole is an unwelcome reminder that the hurricane season lasts through November 30th. As of 8 am Monday morning Florida Public Radio Emergency Network meteorologist Justin Ballard reported Nicole's winds were at 45 MPH, not terribly strong at this time "but the wind filed is massive" he said. "Its a couple of hundred miles across." The system is not well organized yet, the center of low pressure is further to the west of the maximum winds, "so its a little off-center," said Ballard.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO